13 Easy Cheesy Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners
Yes, it is possible to cook cheese in the air fryer — you just have to be smart about it. Cheese can be air-fried in small amounts as long as it can't ooze onto the appliance's interior and get stuck. That means air-frying foods where the cheese is securely contained, such as pre-made ravioli, stuffed mushrooms, and grilled cheese sandwiches will work as long as they're prepared so that the cheese isn't free to run all over the place. These easy air fryer recipes for beginners are a great way to make cheese-filled snacks and cut down on the mess you would experience with a deep fryer.
Air Fryer Ravioli
Breathe new life into pre-made ravioli by incorporating them into this crispy and cheesy snack. These pair great with marinara sauce, but you could also try pesto or Alfredo sauce.
Air Fryer Stuffed Mushrooms
These air fryer stuffed mushrooms never fail at impressing people, whether they're served as a game day snack or an opening course for a nice dinner. The mixture of cream cheese and sharp Cheddar gives them a good bite that expertly complements the super-soft mushrooms.
Air Fryer Mac and Cheese Balls
Comfort food meets finger food in these, cheesy air fryer mac and cheese balls. They're perfect party appetizers, but can also win over kids with picky eating habits.
Air Fryer Mini Peppers Stuffed with Cheese and Sausage
"Hubs and I both gave this two thumbs up," says Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole. "I don't love cream cheese and he doesn't love cooked peppers so this is huge for us. 5 stars all the way!"
Air Fryer Keto Garlic Cheese 'Bread'
This keto-friendly bread alternative comes together in just 15 minutes and only requires four ingredients. Once you've got the hang of this recipe, play around with other types of cheeses and seasonings.
Air-Fried Jalapeño Poppers
These air-fried jalapeño poppers get a bit of edge from an unexpected ingredient: salami. If you prefer your bacon crisp, pre-cook it before wrapping around the stuffed jalapeños.
Air Fryer Cheese-Stuffed Mini Italian Meatloaves
Classic meatloaf gets a fun twist when it's miniature, stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni, and air-fried. "I'm not much of a cook, so I was pleased to have a meal that felt like I knew what I was doing," says community member neveroddoreven.
Air-Fried Pizza Egg Rolls
Mozzarella and wonton wrappers are an unstoppable combination in the air fryer — the crunchy outside keeps the melted cheese from escaping until it reaches your mouth. If you like, you can even prep these ahead of time and pop them in the air fryer right as friends come over or the kids get home from school.
Air-Fried Chicken Calzone
Pre-made pizza dough is this air fryer calzone recipe's secret weapon. They may seem merely snackable, but these calzones are hearty enough to be a quick and easy meal.
Air Fryer Prosciutto and Mozzarella Grilled Cheese
"My favorite Italian deli made a similar sandwich but unfortunately they closed down, so I decided to make a dupe in my air fryer," says creator and Allrecipes Allstar France C. "This makes a very filling lunch, or you can cut it in half and share if pairing with a bowl of soup."
Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan
These air fryer eggplant Parm rounds are just as great as a finger food as they are over some spaghetti and marinara sauce. The eggplant get an excellent crisp that's better than anything you'd get from the oven.
Air Fryer Everything Bagel Bites
Everything about these everything bagel bites, from the Greek yogurt dough to the garlic and herb Boursin cheese filling, is simple and delicious. They'll be equally welcome at a weekend brunch as they are for an after-school snack.
Air-Fried Mozzarella Cheese Bites with Spicy Marinara Sauce
Freezing these air-fried mozzarella sticks ahead of time keeps large amounts of cheese from escaping and sticking to the inside of the appliance while they're air-frying. Tip: Be sure to space them out enough so they won't stick to one another.