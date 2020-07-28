30 Easy Baking Recipes With 5 Ingredients or Less
Baking can either be a therapeutic experience or a stressful obligation, depending on what you're baking and why. Sometimes, you just want a weekend baking project that's quick and stress-free. Other times you may have waited until the last minute to start on the bake sale items you signed up to bring. Or maybe you're just new to baking and looking to dip your toe into new waters. Whatever the reason, making these easy baking recipes is sure to be a fuss-free experience. Here are 30 easy baking recipes all made with five ingredients or less, from cookies to pies and more.
3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
We can almost guarantee you'll have the three ingredients required for this recipe on hand at all times: peanut butter, sugar, and an egg. Reviewer Buckwheat Queen says, "Ladies and gentlemen get your cold glasses of milk ready! Super easy and super delicious. This whips up - even by hand - in no time."
Great Grandma's Peach Cobbler
Cobbler is truly the best of both worlds. You get the taste of pie without the hassle of making the crust. This five-ingredient cobbler is ready in under an hour, prep time included. Reviewer jedigramma describes this recipe as, "Simple and tasty and easy to make from simple, everyday ingredients."
Easy Blueberry Cobbler
This no-fail recipe is perfect to have on hand when you have a lot of blueberries and no idea what to do with them. "This was wonderful, and SO easy to make," says reviewer keperantie.
Apple Cobbler Crumble
Apples and a pastry-like dough are layered to make an elegant dessert that is way easier than it looks. Reviewer Lisa says, "My kind of recipe, quick, easy and so delicious!"
Apple Pie Cake-Mix Cake
"My mum taught me this recipe when I was just learning to bake, and I still use it for parties as it is a crowd-pleaser," says recipe creator Marya "Marta" Krause. "Having only three ingredients, it is super quick and easy to make. A dollop of vanilla ice cream tops it very well." With apple pie filling and yellow cake mix, this cake practically bakes itself.
Meyer Lemon Pie
"A tangy sweet and sour treat, the Meyer lemons make it sweeter than a traditional lemon pie, but still keep that citrus kick," says recipe creator Melissa Cebrian. If you're lucky enough to have some Meyer lemon juice, this is by far the easiest way to put its sweet, tangy flavor on display.
Chocolate Pretzel Treats
This recipe is quite literally easy as 1-2-3. Start by arranging a single layer of pretzels on a baking sheet. Next, place a candy kiss on each pretzel and bake. Finally, you'll place a candy-coated chocolate piece into the warm chocolate. There you have it!
Peach Dump Cake
Canned peaches and yellow cake mix make for a no-fuss dessert that's perfect for weekday baking. Reviewer Becky Coulter Stinnett says, "I would recommend this simple recipe for pretty much any type of fruit."
5-Ingredient Easy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Thanks to this five-ingredient recipe you have no excuse not to make chocolate chip cookies as much as possible.
Brownie Mix-Black Bean Brownies
"You won't believe how chocolate-y and moist these brownies are. I like to make them in mini muffin cups with mini foil cupcake liners," says recipe creator Mary B. Smith. "Dust them with powdered sugar and you have a decadent treat with the benefit of more protein, more fiber, and fewer fat calories."
Funfetti® Birthday Cookies
Birthday cake is a lot easier to serve in cookie form. Take it from reviewer Tori Gibson, who says, "These were very easy and surprisingly pretty tasty! Perfect for birthdays!"
Blackberry Crisp
"Simple, quick recipe of berries of your choice, with a brown sugar oats crumble crust that is my husband's absolute favorite treat in the summer," says recipe creator Kari.
Scotch Shortbread
Yes, you can make classic shortbread cookies by hand with just four ingredients. Reviewer Carol Keller says, "This is the original! I think you absolutely should just mix by hand so you still get the little bits of butter."
World's Easiest Peanut Butter Blossoms
These four-ingredient peanut butter cookies are even better with the addition of a chocolate candy kiss on top. Reviewer lutzflcat suggests allowing the cookies to firm up on the baking sheet for a few minutes: "The cookies will be VERY soft coming out of the oven almost falling apart so do give them a few minutes to firm up a bit on the baking sheet then transfer with a spatula to a rack and allow them to cool and dry completely...they will firm up then."
Easy Almond Thin Cookies
"This is definitely an easy and fast treat to put together made with ingredients that I always have on hand. It also bakes in no time, so as a last minute crave-buster this is a winner," says reviewer Buckwheat Queen. These paleo-friendly cookies are the pairing pairing for a cup of tea.
Oreo® Mini Cheesecakes
Satisfy your cheesecake cravings with these mini Oreo cheesecakes that require just four ingredients to make. "Every time I make these I have to make double or triple the recipe. Everyone loves these," says reviewer vitalismom.
S'Mores in a Cup
Marshmallows and chocolate are encased in a graham-cracker crust — it's like regular s'mores got a makeover. Plus it saves everybody from sticky hands.
Tatyana's Momma's Truly Excellent Shortbread Cookies
"These are seriously good cookies. The only adjustments I'd make would be to add a bit more almond flavoring," says reviewer ros. This twist on classic shortbread cookies will be a welcome change from the usual.
Divine Macaroons
"These scrumptious coconut macaroons are very simple to make and only use four ingredients. They are golden and just a little crispy on the outside, soft and chewy inside. Almond extract really brings out the flavor of the coconut," says recipe creator s.s.honeybee. "So divine and so easy! I often double this recipe around holiday time because I can't seem to make them fast enough for my coconut lovers!"
Raspberry-Peach Pie
This recipe uses frozen fruit so you can make it all year long. Reviewer Katie Wedge says, "Excellent, quick, and simple pie recipe to use up frozen fruit and make a pie fast."
5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies
This cookie recipe checks off all the boxes: easy, healthy, and tasty. Take it from recipe creator jamjar says, "You would never guess that these tasty cookies are almost sugar free, high in protein, low carb, and gluten free. With only five simple ingredients you can whip these up in minutes and satisfy your peanut butter and chocolate cravings without compromising your diet! Great for low-carb, gluten-free, paleo, and keto diets!"
Graham Cracker Carmelitas
Not only do these carmelitas make for an easy weekday baking project, they're also sturdy enough to give as gifts, like reviewer Jonie from Grand Rapids suggests: "Absolutely terrific...I sprinkle the nuts on after I pour out the toffee onto the crackers. So great to give as a small gift in a tin to neighbors etc."
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars
Reviewer lutzflcat says, "It just doesn't get much easier than this...ooey, gooey, chewy, and delicious!" Two classic desserts are combined to make one easy dessert using just four ingredients: cookie dough, cream cheese, sugar, and eggs.
Nutella® Cups
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this easy dessert made from crescent-roll muffin cups filled with bananas and hazelnut spread. Reviewer Buckwheat Queen says, "Tried and true teenager approved! My teenage kids made these on their own. They enjoyed how easy they are to make and clean up!"
S'mores Lasagna
Casseroles make everything better — even s'mores. Layer graham crackers, chocolate bars, and marshmallows in a casserole dish and bake for just 10 minutes in the oven. Reviewer Jackie Ann says, "My kids had a lot of fun making this with me and it's super easy."
Honey Lavender Cookies
With such a unique flavor combination, no one would ever guess this is a five-ingredient cookie recipe. Reviewer Buckhwheat Queen says, "Keeper Cookie Alert! This cookie is delicious, easy to make and versatile. If you don't have lavender it is ok, use a floral honey and it will taste heavenly all the same."
Easy Snowballs
Old-fashioned shortbread cookies are shaped into balls and rolled in powdered sugar. Reviewer Lela says, "These cookies would be pretty for a bridal shower or a baby shower, and let's not forget Christmas!"
Peach Tartlets With Apricot Glaze
"This simple three-ingredient dessert will save the day when you need to whip up something quick but impressive at the last minute," says recipe creator foodelicious. "Substitute the peaches with any kind of fresh fruit, such as plums, nectarines, apples, or pears."
Brownie Cones
This kid-friendly dessert is the most fun way to enjoy a brownie. Some reviewers suggest upping the baking time. Reviewer Christina says "The kids really liked these...I put out some toppings and let them decorate their own cones...they had a ball!"
Easy Cookie Brittle
"These easy and buttery cookie bars require only five ingredients and take just minutes to make. Perfect for potlucks or snacks, these are loved by everyone," says reviewer Gertrude. This is definitely the easiest way to serve chocolate chip cookies to a crowd.