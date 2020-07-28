30 Easy Baking Recipes With 5 Ingredients or Less

Baking can either be a therapeutic experience or a stressful obligation, depending on what you're baking and why. Sometimes, you just want a weekend baking project that's quick and stress-free. Other times you may have waited until the last minute to start on the bake sale items you signed up to bring. Or maybe you're just new to baking and looking to dip your toe into new waters. Whatever the reason, making these easy baking recipes is sure to be a fuss-free experience. Here are 30 easy baking recipes all made with five ingredients or less, from cookies to pies and more.