17 Easy and Comforting Skillet Dinners
One pan is all it takes to make these easy, satisfying weeknight dinners. This skillet recipe collection features a ton of variety, everything from Mexican-inspired chicken thighs and rice to Sante Fe stew to pork chop skillets to skillet lasagna, and much more. You'll love how these skillet dinners stretch ingredients to go easy on the budget, too.
Italian Chicken Skillet
Ready in 40 minutes | To get the best-tasting results, the wine you use to cook this dish (or any dish) should be the same wine you would choose to drink. If you don't want to cook with wine, substitute chicken broth.
Chicken and Rice Noodle Stir Fry
Ready in 35 minutes | No need to boil the rice noodles in this dish. Just soak them in hot water before adding to the skillet or wok.
Skillet Chili
Ready in 1 hour | You can tweak this chili to be thick enough to stand a spoon in, or thin enough to make a soup. The recipe description tells you how to do it.
Mexican-Inspired Chicken Thigh and Rice Skillet
Here's a complete one-skillet dinner with chicken, rice, and vegetables that's ready in less than an hour. "This colorful and nutritious one-pan dinner can be on your table quickly on a busy weeknight," says Bibi. "Bonus: This is a stovetop recipe, so you don't have to turn on the oven! You can prepare a salad during the cooking time and heat up some bread, or tortillas, if you wish!"
Santa Fe Stew
Ready in 50 minutes | Want more control over what exactly goes into your food? Make up a batch of your own taco seasoning instead of buying the packaged stuff. You can also whip up your own ranch dressing, too.
Cheesy Salsa Mac
Ready in 40 minutes | Put your homemade taco seasoning to work in this stovetop mac and cheese.
Skillet Ham, Cabbage, and Potatoes
Ready in 1 hour | If you use Russet potatoes, cut them into cubes instead of slices so they hold their shape better. Yukon Golds, on the other hand, will hold together well.
Pork Chop Skillet
Ready in 55 minutes | This is one of those simple but successful recipes where you can easily take the basic idea and switch out the ingredients to change up the flavors.
Skillet Spinach Lasagna
Ready in 45 minutes | Lasagna noodles are cooked right in the skillet along with everything else. How genius is that?
One Skillet Mexican Quinoa
Ready in 40 minutes | Easy, spicy, and packed with protein. Use a lighter hand with the spice measurements the first time you make this if you feel like you need to tone it down.
Spicy Tofu Stir Fry
Ready in 1 hour | To get a better sear on your tofu squeeze out some of the water first: Wrap the tofu block in paper towels and sandwich it between two plates. Put a heavy can on the top plate to gently squeeze the tofu; change the paper towels a couple of times. Pat the tofu dry, then cube.
Jay's Hearty Breakfast Skillet
Ready in 1 hour 30 minutes | Get this on the table faster (and keep this to one pan) by using frozen hash browns instead of boiling potatoes.
Chef John's Shakshuka
Ready in 45 minutes | Even though we usually think of eggs as breakfast food, this North African dish is meant to be enjoyed any time of the day. Serve it with flat bread for scooping up all the eggs and sauce.
Farro Sausage Apple Skillet
Ready in 45 minutes | Turkey Italian sausage, diced Granny Smith apples, and farro make a simple and delicious one-dish meal. "This was a great farro dish," says Linda. "I used apple chicken sausage, McIntosh apples and added baby spinach at the end. Delicious!"
Sausage Potato Stuff
Ready in 30 minutes | Here's a super-simple skillet starring smoked sausage, potatoes, and green chiles under a layer of melty Cheddar cheese. "My family of 6 loves this dish!" raves jenscott3. "It is quick, easy, uses few ingredients, and provides an option to get out of our chicken-beef-chicken rut!
Paprika Chicken Thighs and Rice Skillet
This simple chicken thigh and rice skillet is full of smoky paprika flavor. "Everything cooks together in one pot for an easy, relatively hands-off, all-in-one dinner," says fabeveryday.
Hangtown Fry with Parmesan and Fresh Herbs
Ready in 25 minutes | "My variation on the traditional Hangtown Fry contains cheese and fresh herbs and is finished under the broiler where the egg/oyster mixture puffs up like a cross between a frittata and a souffle," says Cazuela. "I get the best results using a cast iron skillet. It's important that the oven be hot before you place the skillet under the broiler."