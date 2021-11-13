18 Easy 9x13 Dessert Recipes to Please a Crowd
Out of all the cookware in your kitchen, the 9x13 baking dish is probably the most valuable player, especially when it comes to handling big-batch dessert recipes. Perfectly sized for quantities large enough to feed a crowd, a 9x13 dish can hold cakes, cobblers, cookie bars, brownies, and even pies — in an easily portable vessel that can go from oven to fridge to potluck. We've gather 18 easy desserts you can make in a 9x13 dish; take a look and find something simply wonderful to make today.
Apple-Raspberry Crisp
Frozen raspberries and fresh apples get together under a cozy blanket of oatmeal, flour, cinnamon, sugar, and butter. "A different kind of apple crisp that tastes wonderful. I entered this recipe in a contest and it was a runner-up. It definitely was a winner to me. My husband loved it," says recipe contributor Domestic Goddess.
Pistachio Cream Pie
This classic pistachio cream pie that's assembled and baked in a 9x13 dish comes out perfect every time. The juxtaposition of the buttery, cooked crust and the cool pudding and on top creates a contrast not only in tastes but also in texture, leaving you with a dessert that'll make everyone say "yes, please!"
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake III
This super moist pineapple upside-down cake comes together in about an hour and will stand out on any dessert table. It's so flavorful you may never want to use another recipe.
Bread Pudding II
"My family LOVES bread pudding, and this recipe is one that I have fine tuned to their taste. I have to double this recipe, and bake it in a 9x13 inch pan for my family! It's great for breakfast or dessert and is delicious with milk poured on top! Enjoy!" — ELLENMARIE
Sopapilla Cheesecake Dessert
"Wow this was really good," says steph. "I almost didn't make it because of the crescent rolls but I am so glad I did. It was super easy. Followed the recipe exactly. Like someone else said be sure to use real butter. And when it came out of the oven I drizzled honey ALL OVER it. That is how I like my sopapillas...but if you're a chocolate fan, you could drizzle that too. The whole pan got eaten up and everyone loved it."
Pretzel Dessert
Festive, crunchy, and fruity, this simple dessert comes together in 30 minutes and celebrates a variety of flavors and textures. The key to making this turn out great is to seal the whipped topping and cream cheese layer around the edges, which will prevent the gelatin from seeping into the pretzel layer below.
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler
"I have tried about eight different recipes in the last few months in an effort to find a great cobbler," says community member TALACHEE. "My father-in-law never comments on my cooking, but said after trying this one "You need to write this recipe down! This is really good." Most are too sweet, but this one is just right and the crust is wonderful."
Peanut Butter Bars I
Take your love for peanut butter cups to an entirely new level with these bars, which are basically a 9x13-inch pan's worth of layered peanut butter and chocolate. Although they're indulgent, these bars aren't too sweet or heavy on the chocolate, allowing the peanut butter base to shine.
The Best Lemon Bars
Tart, rich, from-scratch perfection that comes together in just under an hour? Yes, it does exist in the form of these lemon bars. To get as much juice out of your lemons as possible, microwave them for 15 seconds. For extra lemony bars, add some lemon zest as well.
Oatmeal Scotchies in a Pan
These oatmeal and butterscotch bars are super sweet, simple, and just begging to be dipped in a glass of milk. Allrecipes Allstar Baking Nana recommends creaming the butter and sugar well and adding the eggs one at a time. Stir in the remaining ingredients just to combine to prevent gluten from forming and altering the texture.
Chewy Brownies
If you're looking for a brownie recipe that's from-scratch but still straightforward, then you've come to the right place. These brownies come out perfectly chewy, with a crisp exterior and just the right amount of chocolate.
Pan Cream Puff
This simplified version of a cream puff gives you all the flavor without any of the fuss — in fact, the hardest part will be waiting for it to set in the fridge. It's also easy to adjust with low-fat and low-sugar ingredients if you need to.
Brownie Pie
This 5-ingredient desserts comes together quickly thanks to convenient ingredients like brownie mix, pudding mix, and whipped topping. As simple as it is, everyone seems to love it! "5 stars across the board," raves Dee. "I thought this sounded kind of boring, but I was pleasantly surprised. It was very easy and tasted really great! I took it to a friends house and everyone loved it, especially her 3-yr-old. Changes I made: regular brownies (no pecans) and used crushed Oreos on top instead of wafers. My husband thinks it tasted even better the second day. A definite keeper!"
Melt In Your Mouth Toffee
"Thank you for this recipe! I'm having a piece from my practice batch right now (I was considering it for Christmas gifts, and I am SOLD!)," says community member Allison C. "Great-tasting, crunchy toffee. I followed the recipe exactly, with no problems. You can check your thermometer in a pot of boiling water to check its accuracy (should read 212F/100C)."
Lemon Poke Cake II
Nobody can hate a poke cake, and this moist, tart, and sweet poke cake is so delicious you'll want to make it forever. "All I can really say is this recipe is fantastic. When a recipe is so good I can't make it enough and my husband asks to make it then you know it is good," says community member CHANDRA CARTER. "This recipe is so good that when I make it people take credit and say they made it because of all the compliments that it gets."
Seven Layer Bars
Fun fact: nobody can resist one of these 7-ingredient bars, and they're incredibly easy to make. Let these cool overnight in an airtight container, but at room temperature — if you put them in the fridge, they may become too hard to cut when you're ready to serve them.
Cinnamon Roll Swirl Coffee Cake
This simple and delicious cake is pretty much a giant from-scratch cinnamon roll, minus all the trouble of rolling up dough. The cinnamon glaze melts into the cake, which dances along the line between dessert and breakfast (Try it at both for good measure).
Great Pumpkin Dessert
Burnt out on pumpkin pie? No worries, just make this spiced pumpkin cake instead. This recipe starts off with a bottle of boxed yellow cake mix, making the entire process fast and easy. Serve as-is with whipped cream, or warm it up a little and top with vanilla ice cream.