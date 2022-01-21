15 Easy Game Day Snacks You Can Make With Only 5 Ingredients or Less

The slow cooker is our game-day MVP, and these marvelous meatballs might be the best thing to come out of our beloved appliance in years. Fabeveryday, who created this delish dish, says, "this is my most-requested party recipe. People go crazy for these meatballs, and there is never a single one leftover at the end of a party or tailgate." Thanks to frozen meatballs, a can of cranberry sauce, and a bottle of chili sauce, prep time for this game-day snack is a mere five minutes.