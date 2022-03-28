A Traditional Easter Ham Dinner Menu Your Family Will Love
Spring is just around the corner, and for those who celebrate Easter, that means it's time to start planning what to make for Easter dinner. And if you've decided on ham as the main dish, then we have good news for you — we've picked out our best Easter ham recipes and created an entire menu to go with it, from appetizers to side dishes to desserts. Scroll through and check out our traditional Easter dinner menu, with plenty of top-rated options for hams, Easter potatoes, Easter vegetable side dishes, Easter casseroles, and Easter desserts. Hop to it!
Appetizers
Deviled eggs are a popular choice that satisfies peckish appetites without completely filling you up. The appetizer course is also a great place to incorporate fresh spring vegetables — these sharable appetizers will set the stage for a colorful and delicious table.
Main: Whole Ham
Whether it's baked with a sweet glaze or prepared in a slow cooker, ham is unquestionably the centerpiece of an Easter dinner. Glazed ham is often paired with pineapple, but try it with oranges for a main that stands out.
Side: Casseroles
It's not a holiday dinner without something warm and cheesy. Dishes like green bean casserole, mac and cheese, broccoli casserole, and corn pudding will complement your ham and satisfy everyone's casserole craving.
- Best Green Bean Casserole
- Homemade Mac and Cheese
- Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
- Grandma's Corn Pudding
Side: Potatoes
With their velvety soft texture and undeniable comfort factor, creamy scalloped potatoes and cheesy potatoes au gratin are classic Easter sides that work perfectly with ham. However, if you're not up for cream or cheese with your potatoes, a simple roasted potato dish makes a simple and delicious, companion to ham.
- Mom's Scalloped Potatoes
- Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
- Honey-Roasted Red Potatoes
- Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes
Side: Spring Vegetables
Easter is a celebration of rebirth, and your Easter dinner isn't complete without a good helping of fresh spring vegetables. Asparagus, peas, and radishes make ideal seasonal choices.
Salads
Whether you opt for vegetable salad or fruit salad, these are excellent salad options with flavors to go with savory Easter ham.
Side: Carrots
Glazed and roasted carrots are a popular Easter side that stand out without overpowering ham.
Desserts
End your Easter ham dinner on a sweet note with one (or all!) of these desserts. Carrot cake may be the traditional favorite, but guests will gladly dig into other favorite Easter desserts like puddings and pies.