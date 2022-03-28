A Traditional Easter Ham Dinner Menu Your Family Will Love

Spring is just around the corner, and for those who celebrate Easter, that means it's time to start planning what to make for Easter dinner. And if you've decided on ham as the main dish, then we have good news for you — we've picked out our best Easter ham recipes and created an entire menu to go with it, from appetizers to side dishes to desserts. Scroll through and check out our traditional Easter dinner menu, with plenty of top-rated options for hams, Easter potatoes, Easter vegetable side dishes, Easter casseroles, and Easter desserts. Hop to it!