15 Most Adorable Easter Cupcakes
Can you handle these extremely adorable Easter cupcakes? Featuring Easter bunny cupcakes, lamb cupcakes, Easter basket cupcakes, bird's nests, and more, these cute Easter cupcake decorating ideas will be big hits at Easter dinner or brunch. Check out the cupcake recipes and view the videos for tips on Easter cupcake decorations.
Easter Bunny Cupcakes
"Everyone will adore these cute Easter bunny cupcakes with marshmallow ears," says Lucy about this darling Easter cupcake decorating idea. "The cupcakes have a lovely lemony flavor and the bunnies are easy to make. Perfect for Easter brunch or as an addition in your kids' Easter nests."
Easy Flower Cupcakes
"These delightful and easy flower-shaped cupcakes are a lovely idea for birthdays, Mother's Day, and Easter," says Claudia_Meilinger. "The flowers are created with marshmallows, so no piping skills required."
Easter Lamb Cupcakes
Turn any cupcake into adorable lamb cupcakes, perfect for the kids or Easter brunch. "I made these little lamb cupcakes for Easter and they were the perfect placemat decorations for my family," says kristen. "Everybody loved them and they are quick and easy to decorate."
Mini Easter Egg Cupcakes
These adorable Easter basket cupcakes feature a surprise center! "White cupcakes with a chocolate Easter egg in the center, thick, colorful icing, and topped with a chocolate mini egg," says Keara Marshall. "Great Easter treat!!"
Cute Bunny Cupcakes
Easy to make Easter bunny cupcakes for kids of all ages! "These are such cute cupcakes for Easter," says thepurplebaker. "Your family will love them. My family went crazy when I made them."
Easter Bird Nest Cupcakes
"These cute Easter cupcakes are decorated with chocolate buttercream and chocolate sprinkles to make a bird nest, with each nest holding three chocolate eggs in the center," says mumofsix. "Kids will love to help make these Easter cupcakes with Peeps!"
Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing
"This is a very moist and light carrot muffin," says BAKERAMA. "It's not too sweet and not greasy like other carrot muffins/cakes. The White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing adds just enough sweetness to round it off."
Carlee's Celebrate Spring Cupcakes
"Cupcakes with creamy chocolate surprise centers and a cute little Easter bird's nest on top of creamy chocolate frosting," says CC<3's2bake. "Made these in honor of my daughter, Carlee."
Real Strawberry Cupcakes
Fresh spring strawberries make these cupcakes irresistible. "Most strawberry cake recipes ask you to use artificially flavored gelatin," says drewface. "This one uses only uses fresh ingredients. Also makes a great cake!"
Easter Nests
Frost the cupcakes with chocolate frosting, cover with toasted coconut, perch egg-shaped candies on top. "Easy to put together, inexpensive, and so cute," says Dee.
Buttercream Icing
Sharon Gerstman calls this buttercream icing "an easy-to-make egg-free frosting that works great for decorating for holidays, birthdays and parties. When you need to add coloring to icing, use color paste. If you use liquid coloring, you may need to add more confectioner's sugar."
Lemon Cake from Scratch
This cake is "super yummy with a light lemon taste," says BakersDozen. "Let cake cool before frosting or glaze while still slightly warm."
Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting
"I've tried many buttercream frostings, and this one is the best," says FOOFA24 . "It doesn't have that crunchy sugar taste and it's not too too sweet."
Easter Surprise Cupcakes
An Easter cupcake with a surprise egg inside! Melissa raves, "These are by far the best home made cupcakes I have made in a long while! Usually they come out too dense or heavy these turned out more cake-like but still light moist and delicious!"
Aunt Mary's Delicious Bunny Cake
A great cake for cutting into shapes and decorating. "This cake is great to make in character pans such as bunny molds," says Dabney. "Buttercream frosting is great but you can use other frostings if desired."