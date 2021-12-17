20 Easter Baking Ideas To Try This Year

By Melanie Fincher
December 17, 2021
Credit: Meredith Food Studios

If you're looking for a project, there's no shortage of sweet treats to bake on Easter weekend. Kick off the weekend with traditional hot cross buns on Good Friday, then bake a sweet pull-apart bread for Sunday brunch, and end the Easter celebration with a festive lamb or bunny cake. Whether you're a baking novice or pro, this collection of Easter baking recipes has all the inspiration you need this holiday.

1 of 21

Braided Easter Egg Bread

Credit: ChristineM
This braided bread decorated with eggs is the impressive Easter centerpiece you've been looking for. Try it with dyed eggs for extra color. 

2 of 21

Italian Easter Cookies (Biscotti)

Credit: Meredith Food Studio
Start Easter morning right with a warm cup of coffee and this anise-flavored biscotti for dunking! "This is my Italian grandmother's recipe from long ago," says recipe creator LANAIAH. "She used to make these cookies for every Easter celebration." 

3 of 21

Easy Bunny Cake

Credit: AudiesMama
Anyone can make this deceptively simple bunny cake: Bake two round cake layers and use one to cut out ears and bow tie. Decorate and arrange on a platter and you have a show-stopping dessert! 

4 of 21

Chef John's Easter Bread

Chef John's family Easter bread might just be your family's new tradition: "If you were lucky enough to grow up in an Italian-American home, there's a good chance you got to enjoy the smell of freshly baked Easter bread, with its unmistakable anisette aroma filling the air," says Chef John. "Frost with pink icing and top with sprinkles!" 

5 of 21

Easter M&M Cookies

Credit: fabeverydayblog
Pastel-colored M&M's make for instantly festive cookies. This recipe can easily be adapted for different holidays by using different colored candies. 

6 of 21

Easter Lamb Cake II

A classic lamb cake is a fun holiday tradition, and the whole family can get involved in the decorating, too. "I have had my grandmother's lam pan for over 30 years and have yet to find a recipe that holds its shape and tastes good — UNTIL NOW," says reviewer cookie22

7 of 21

Resurrection Rolls

These crescent rolls become hollow as they bake, representing the tomb on Easter morning. Reviewer KarenCooks says, "The kids always look forward to making them together just before the rest of the meal is ready."

8 of 21

Easter Bunny Buns

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
It doesn't get more adorable than these bunny-shaped buns with peppercorn eyes. 

9 of 21

Carolyn's Orange Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are a go-to special occasion breakfast, but these orange rolls feel just right for Easter. 

10 of 21

Bunny Pretzels

Homemade pretzels are more fun when they're shaped like bunnies. Try brushing them with butter or dipping in cinnamon sugar, as recipe creator SHORECOOK suggests. 

11 of 21

Choereg (Armenian Easter Bread)

This Armenian sweet bread is traditionally served on Easter, but chances are you'll want to make it more than once a year. 

12 of 21

Easter Bunny Cupcakes

Say hoppy Easter with these adorable and easy to make cupcakes. "These are my favorite type of cupcakes to make for the family at Easter. Everyone loves them!" says reviewer Grace Woldtvedt

13 of 21

Pull-Apart Easter Blossom Bread

In this recipe, an eggy dough is twisted into "blossoms" and filled with jam. Lemon curd also works as a filling, according to recipe creator Sarah-May

14 of 21

Easter Basket Cake

Even the Easter bunny can't top this festive basket cake that can be filled with any Easter candies and goodies of your choosing. 

15 of 21

Easter Buttermilk Hot Cross Buns

In many places around the world, hot cross buns are served on Good Friday or Easter morning. Try making slits on them in the shape of a cross before baking so they end up with cross-shaped ridges, as reviewer Fitmommy suggests.

16 of 21

Easter Nests

Toasted coconut flakes and chocolate candies transform these cupcakes into Easter egg nests with very little effort. 

17 of 21

Easter Bunny 'Butt' Cake

Even Peter Cottontail himself would approve of this humorous bunny cake. "As a non baker, this recipe was really easy and fun to make," says reviewer Angela Sinni Marshall

18 of 21

Easter Bunny Easter Bread

"This is a fun technique to create a basket of Easter bunny bread rolls, perfect for Easter brunch or a kids' party," says Chef John. "They're so adorable, people will barely be able to stand it!"

19 of 21

Greek Easter Bread

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
This elegant sweet bread is flavored lightly with orange juice and topped with a sugary orange glaze. This recipe makes two loaves, so you can save one for gifting! 

20 of 21

Pastiera (Italian Easter Tart)

For some old-world charm, try this traditional Italian dessert. "Pastiera is among the most iconic of Italian desserts," says recipe creator Nesrine. "Originally from Naples, it's most typical during Easter season, but it is served year round. The traditional filling is made of cooked wheat berries and sheep's milk ricotta."

21 of 21

Credit: Meredith
