6 Earl Grey-infused Desserts That Are Perfect for Tea Time
If you're a tea lover, you're sure to enjoy these Earl Grey-infused desserts. Made with black tea and oil of bergamot, Earl Grey provides a bright flavor with a hint of tannins. By blending it into treats like cookies, pies, and puddings, you'll be creating the ultimate desserts for a perfect pairing with a steaming cup of Earl Grey tea.
Chocolate Earl Grey Cookies
Finely ground Earl Grey tea is stirred right into the dough of these decadent cookies. The zing of citrus and depth of black tea balances out the chocolatey flavor.
Creamy Earl Grey Rice Pudding
Sweet and creamy rice pudding is given a refined twist with the addition of Earl Grey tea. Made with basmati rice and studded with golden raisins, this is sure to become your new favorite recipe.
Lavender-earl Grey Tea Cookies
The bright floral scent of lavender and rich aroma of Earl Grey will fill your kitchen as these cookies bake in the oven. They're just the right treats to round out your afternoon tea spread.
Earl Grey Tea and Lime Ice Pops
Too hot for a warm cup of tea? Well, with this dessert, you can still enjoy all the taste of Earl Grey in these refreshing ice pops. They're the perfect balance of sweet and sour thanks to the sugar and fresh lime juice.
Earl Grey Tea Cookies
A whopping six bags of Earl Grey tea are blended into the dough for these golden brown cookies. A fan of loose leaf teas? Recipe creator Nomo-Witch says you can also use two tablespoons of loose Earl Grey to make this dessert more flavorful.
Earl Grey Cream Pie
Earl Grey tea is steeped in warm milk to create the creamy base for this rich pie. "Aunt Kitty used to make this Earl Grey cream pie for her famous tea parties," says H. Carl. "Sometimes she would finish it with orange zest on top of the whipped cream just to gild the lily."
Earl Grey Chia Pudding
This Earl Grey Chia Pudding is the perfect combination of almond milk, chia seeds, brown sugar, vanilla extract, and other tasty ingredients. And, by adding the earl grey's natural flavor into the pudding mixture, it only boosts this recipe's already-delicious flavor.