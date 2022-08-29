9 Simply Delicious Dutch Oven Recipes for Beginners
A Dutch oven is one of the most versatile items you can have in your kitchen. Made with a tight-fitting lid to keep steam inside, it's ideal for moist cooking methods like stewing and braising. But the vast space inside the crock also allows for cooking large cuts of meat, deep frying, and even cooking loaves of bread. If you're eager to get started, we've rounded up our top seven Dutch oven recipes to introduce you to the wide range of uses for your new cooking vessel.
Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken
There's no need for an electric deep fryer if you have a Dutch oven on hand. The cast iron will keep the heat consistent, and the deep sides will prevent oil from splashing. By marinating the chicken for this recipe in a seasoned buttermilk blend, every bite is infused with tangy flavor inside a crisp coating.
No-Knead Artisan Style Bread
Making bread can be easily become an all-day affair, but not with this easy recipe for no-knead bread created by Jewissa. The no-knead method mostly just requires patience for rising times and a reliable Dutch oven. By preheating the Dutch oven, a hearty crust is quickly formed and moisture is locked in since the lid is sealed. The result is an airy and crusty loaf, perfect for snacking or serving on the side of your favorite dinner.
Barbeque Style Braised Short Ribs
Braising short ribs brings out the most flavor from the cut of meat, while also cooking them down to be fall-off-the-bone tender. This recipe for Barbeque Style Braised Short Ribs created by Valerie Brunmeier has the short ribs simmer with carrots and onions in a beefy barbeque sauce. Reviewers recommended serving the ribs over mashed potatoes, steamed basmati rice, or crusty bread.
Mountain Man Breakfast
One of the most helpful uses for Dutch ovens is that they easily transport from your kitchen to your campfire. It's sturdy enough to be used for camping and can make delicious meals over the open flame. Fuel up before an outdoor adventure with this filling recipe for Mountain Man Breakfast by Mrs. Mik. Sausage.
Stove Top Blueberry Grunt
There's no need to turn on the oven to make dessert. With your Dutch oven, you can easily make a sweet dish on the stove top. Debbi R's recipe for Stove Top Blueberry Grunt features a sugary blueberry base that is covered in a tender biscuit topping. A clean dish towel should be nestled between the pot lid and baking blueberry dessert to absorb any excess condensation.
Dutch Oven Vegetable Beef Soup
Enjoy the rich and fulfilling taste of sirloin steak and some delicious vegetables in this Dutch Oven Vegetable Beef Soup! With each taste, you'll be experiencing a hearty soup that is sure to not only please your taste buds but will make this dish your new favorite soup.
Dutch Oven Caraway Rye Bread
If you're wanting to make a loaf of bread at home but don't want to go through the trouble of kneading or letting your bread double-rise, then we highly recommend this recipe. You'll be able to make a scrumptious rye bread that will look even better than the store-bought kind.
Chicken Andouille Gumbo
Everyone in your household is sure to love this Chicken Andouille Gumbo dish! From the spicy cayenne pepper, tender andouille sausage, garlic, green bell peppers, okra, potatoes, and other yummy ingredients, this gumbo is just bursting with flavor. As your family eats this delicious gumbo, you'll find yourself swimming in compliments.
Crusty Dutch Oven Bread
Not only does this Dutch Oven Bread recipe produce about 12 servings but you only need four ingredients to make it. Whether you're making it to create some tasty sandwiches later on or need it as a side dish for dinner, the possibilities are endless.