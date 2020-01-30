19 Delicious Dutch Oven Dinners
Cooking dinner in a Dutch oven is always a winning strategy. It allows all the flavors to meld together for a really tasty meal — and with plenty of one-pot recipe options it often means less cleaning up. You can boil, braise, steam, fry, roast, stew and bake in them. Here are some of our favorite Dutch oven recipes that are perfect for a delicious one-dish dinner.
Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
This garlicky chicken is a cinch to make, and ideal for Sunday lunch. Don't be scared by the amount of garlic, as it becomes sweet and creamy when cooked.
Beer Braised Irish Stew and Colcannon
A Dutch oven, since it conducts heat so beautifully, is ideal for any meat that needs a long slow cook to tenderize. This beer braised stew is just the thing on a cold winter's night, or for your next St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Chef John's Chicken Cacciatore
This Italian classic won't let you down and those peppers and mushrooms add so much flavor to a roast chicken.
Dutch Oven Mountain Man Breakfast
Need a hearty dish to serve a crowd? Look no further than this stick-to-your-ribs breakfast for dinner.
Easiest Pot Roast Ever
The name doesn't lie. Just cut up potatoes, onions, and celery into large chunks and place in a slow cooker with baby carrots and the roast. Add bouillon cubes and water. That's it!
Aush (Afghani Chili)
Chili is a natural for your Dutch oven, and most of us have a recipe we love. But you can shake things up with this Afghani version.
Greek Lamb Stew
This herbaceous lamb stew is divine with some hot pita bread or couscous.
Arroz Con Pollo
Chicken and rice, with lots of colorful veggies and tangy olives is comfort food at it's best. Enjoy it with a good glass of red wine.
Quick Spicy Sausage Corn Chowder
The Dutch oven is great for long slow cooking, but also for quick dishes. This chowder comes together in a flash, and is a spicy, meaty take on the traditional.
Big Ray's Kielbasa Cabbage Skillet for a Crowd
This dish couldn't be easier to make. It's perfect for a big crowd of hungry kids or a potluck.
Bloody Mary Short Ribs
Bloody Mary mix and red wine make this one gutsy stew that is great for a cold, wintry evening.
Chicken Andouille Gumbo
One-pot meals are a specialty of the Dutch oven, and this Creole chicken and sausage gumbo only needs some rice to make for a complete dinner.
Braise-Roasted Chicken with Lemon and Carrots
This spatchcock chicken is cooked with broth and root veggies and makes a wonderful, fuss-free, family dinner.
Slow-Cooked Pork Tenderloin
Dutch ovens are great for cooking whole cuts, whether it is a roasted chicken or a pot roast. This pork tenderloin dish is a showstopper centerpiece, with hands-off ease.
Brodetto (Fish Stew) Ancona-Style
This Italian fish stew is rich and flavorsome, and delicious with a little bread or garlic toast on the side.
Chicken and Chorizo Chili
Chorizo gives this chicken chili a little extra kick and is a cinch to make in your Dutch oven.
Dutch Oven Southwestern Chicken Pot Pie
Essentially a black bean and chicken chili with a cornbread crust on top, all cooked in a Dutch oven. "This is an easy weeknight, one-pot meal with lots of flavor and nutrition," says jennbnsf, the recipe submitter.
Pot Roast with Vegetables
This is a wonderful dish for a dinner party. Once you've done all the prep, you can spend more time catching up with friends as dinner cooks in the oven.
Stout-Braised Lamb Shanks
Any time you want to braise, your Dutch oven has your back, allowing you to sear your meat and then braise right in one pot for less cleanup and no loss of flavor. Whole lamb shanks are a great dish to serve when you want a make-ahead dish that is still dinner party elegant. This version is braised in rich stout for a deeply intense gravy that stands up to the meat.