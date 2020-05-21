Dutch Oven Recipes for Your Next Camping Adventure
While hot dogs and s'mores are a fun staple of camping, you may be craving a more hearty and wholesome meal during your weekend in the woods. By using a Dutch oven, you can cook over a campfire and coals to create delicious meals (and desserts) for the whole family. So pack up your cooler, cutting board, and Dutch oven before hitting the road!
Apple Cider Beef Stew
Beef and veggies are cooked down until tender in a mixture of apple cider and cider vinegar. The result is a savory soup with a hint of sweet.
Dutch Oven Mountain Man Breakfast
Get the best parts of breakfast all together in one bite with this easy dish. Sausage, eggs, cheese, veggies, and hash browns combine for a meal that will fuel you all day long.
Stove Top Blueberry Grunt
Don't be intimidated by the long ingredient list on this recipe. By combining the dumpling ingredients and the wet ingredients, you'll only have a few items to pack that help create a decadent dessert.
Chicken and Chorizo Chili
Pulled Pork Chilaquiles
Tender citrus-braised pork pairs with cheese, salsa, chips, and fresh toppings for a satisfying one-pot meal. By prepping your pork ahead of time at home, the cooking required at your campsite is just an easy two-step process.
Quick Spicy Sausage Corn Chowder
"Perfect soup for a windy, chilly evening," says user Mandy14. "I'll definitely make this again."
Campfire Skillet Breakfast
Want to make this savory breakfast even simpler? Buy frozen cubed potatoes and pre-chopped onions so all you need to do is dump and stir.
Tarragon Chicken and Rice Soup
Chicken, rice, and veggies are the base for this wholesome soup. Tarragon and basil add a new twist that makes it a standout from traditional chicken soup.
Cherry Cobbler
You just need four ingredients for this classic dessert. If you're making this your first night camping, bring along a little vanilla ice cream to serve the cobbler à la mode style.
Mindless Meatball Minestrone
Using frozen meatballs is a shortcut to making this easy Italian-inspired soup. Serve with a side of garlic bread for dipping.