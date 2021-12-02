12 Dill Potato Salad Recipes You'll Make Again and Again

By Corey Williams
December 02, 2021
Credit: *Sherri*

If you're in the market for a satisfying side to bring to your next picnic or potluck, you've come to the right place. Dill (dried and fresh) is the star of the show in these crowd-pleasing potato salad recipes. From basic ideas to make with just a few ingredients to deli-worthy side dishes, you'll find a fantastic new go-to in this collection of our very best dill potato salad recipes. 

Spicy Dill Potato Salad

Credit: LYNNINMA
Turn up the heat with this spicy dill potato salad. "I'm truly blown away," raves reviewer vail0022. "Could almost cry over it. For real." 

Southern Dill Potato Salad

Credit: *Sherri*
This old-fashioned dill potato salad recipe is made extra creamy with sour cream and mayonnaise. Recipe creator NE1canCook suggests refrigerating overnight so the flavors have time to meld. 

Tangy Dill Potato Salad

Credit: Allrecipesphoto
Boiled potatoes are tossed in a tangy mixture of Italian-style salad dressing, mayonnaise, green onions, dill, mustard, lemon juice, and pepper.

Dill Potato Salad

Credit: LynninHK
Make this simple dill potato salad with just five easy-to-find ingredients: potatoes, sour cream, fresh dill weed, dried parsley, and Dijon mustard. 

Mom's Dill Potato Salad

Credit: lutzflcat
Here's another 5-ingredient dill potato salad recipe that's sure to please everyone at your table. Chopped green onions add a welcome burst of flavor and color. 

Dilly Potato Salad

Credit: lutzflcat
This flavorful dill potato salad is a little lighter than others on this list, thanks to non-fat yogurt and fat-free mayonnaise. The quick and easy recipe comes together in just 30 minutes. 

Easy Potato Salad with Dill

Credit: lutzflcat
Chopped cucumbers add delightful crunch to this creamy dill potato salad. It's an "easy, simple and delicious recipe that deviates from the norm," according to reviewer Jennifer Meyer Bielli.

Heather's Updated Potato Salad

Credit: Cookin Up a Storm
Buttermilk adds creaminess and tangy flavor to this easy dill potato salad recipe with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, red onions, and celery. 

Pressure Cooker Potato Salad

Credit: KGora
Use your trusty Instant Pot to make this quick dill potato salad by Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole, who says it's easy to customize the recipe to suit your taste. 

Garlic Dill New Potatoes

Credit: Dianne
In this 20-minute warm dill potato salad recipe, steamed potatoes are coated in an irresistible homemade garlic-dill butter. It comes together with just five ingredients. 

Real German Potato Salad (No Mayo)

Credit: lutzflcat
There's no mayonnaise involved in the making of this traditional German potato salad. "It has tangy, fresh flavors and can be served cold or at room temperature," says recipe creator Lish Cook.

Julie's Crunchy Potato Salad

Credit: naples34102
How gorgeous is this colorful potato salad with tons of nutrient-rich veggies? According to reviewer naples34102, it has a "great combination of flavors, colors, and textures."

