8 Diabetes-Friendly Christmas Desserts for Everyone to Enjoy
When you're managing diabetes or cooking for someone with diabetes, there's no need to skip dessert. But, dessert recipes can be deceiving — the label "sugar free" doesn't always mean it's right for people diabetes. You have to consider calories, carbohydrates, saturated fat, and sodium levels. To simplify (and sweeten) the Christmas season, we've compiled a list of diabetes-friendly desserts that will pair well with Christmas dinner or a festive movie and lit fireplace. Get recipes for pumpkin pie, cookies, brownies, gingerbread, and more.
Aunt Shirley's Dietetic Pie
"The apple pie was delicious and no one guessed that it was sugar free! I added a dash of ginger and used a bit more cinnamon and nutmeg and this worked out really well," home cook SHEZDRES says. Warming spices give this pie a wonderul wintery flair.
Sugarless Pumpkin Pie II
Anyone who can't get enough of pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving will enjoy every bite of our Sugarless Pumpkin Pie II at Christmas. This easy recipe calls for just six ingredients.
Can't Tell They're Low-Fat Brownies
"This was my attempt to make my mom's brownie recipe lower in fat," recipe contributor Roberta Tripp says. "My family loves them!" Reviewers say you can use applesauce in place of pureed prunes, as these ingredients allow you to use fewer eggs and less oil.
No Bake Bumpy Peanut Butter Nuggets
Packing in peanut butter, flaked coconut, rolled oats, and apple juice concentrate, these peanut butter balls are a dessert anyone can feel good about eating. Reviewers report that kids love them.
Diabetic-Friendly Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies
Who can resist the combination of chocolate and peanut butter? Our quick and easy recipe for Diabetic-Friendly Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies makes 30 servings, which makes them perfect for potlucks and parties.
Sugarless Applesauce Cake
"This cake came out exceptionally well and tastes great! I layered the bottom of my springform pan with apples," home cook Theresa Wolf says. "When removed from the pan the top of the cake looked beautiful with the fresh baked apples. I sprinked some cinnamon on top and it's perfect for guests. No one can believe it is without oil butter or sugar!"
Pumpkin Parfait
With five ingredients and 15 minutes of prep time, our Pumpkin Parfait will easily become your new favorite dessert. Reviewers say tastes like pumpkin pie.
Gingerbread Biscotti
Gingerbread is a classic Christmas treat, and people with diabetes can feel at ease to enjoy a serving of this biscotti with a cup of coffee.