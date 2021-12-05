8 Diabetes-Friendly Christmas Desserts for Everyone to Enjoy

By Mary Claire Lagroue
December 05, 2021
Credit: Rosalie

When you're managing diabetes or cooking for someone with diabetes, there's no need to skip dessert. But, dessert recipes can be deceiving — the label "sugar free" doesn't always mean it's right for people diabetes. You have to consider calories, carbohydrates, saturated fat, and sodium levels. To simplify (and sweeten) the Christmas season, we've compiled a list of diabetes-friendly desserts that will pair well with Christmas dinner or a festive movie and lit fireplace. Get recipes for pumpkin pie, cookies, brownies, gingerbread, and more.

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Aunt Shirley's Dietetic Pie

Credit: Holly Kjorlien Greenfield
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"The apple pie was delicious and no one guessed that it was sugar free! I added a dash of ginger and used a bit more cinnamon and nutmeg and this worked out really well," home cook SHEZDRES says. Warming spices give this pie a wonderul wintery flair.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Sugarless Pumpkin Pie II

Credit: scotdog
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Anyone who can't get enough of pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving will enjoy every bite of our Sugarless Pumpkin Pie II at Christmas. This easy recipe calls for just six ingredients. 

3 of 9

Can't Tell They're Low-Fat Brownies

Credit: MIKEY
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This was my attempt to make my mom's brownie recipe lower in fat," recipe contributor Roberta Tripp says. "My family loves them!" Reviewers say you can use applesauce in place of pureed prunes, as these ingredients allow you to use fewer eggs and less oil. 

Advertisement

4 of 9

No Bake Bumpy Peanut Butter Nuggets

Credit: Jules
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Packing in peanut butter, flaked coconut, rolled oats, and apple juice concentrate, these peanut butter balls are a dessert anyone can feel good about eating. Reviewers report that kids love them. 

5 of 9

Diabetic-Friendly Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies

Credit: AllrecipesPhoto
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who can resist the combination of chocolate and peanut butter? Our quick and easy recipe for Diabetic-Friendly Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies makes 30 servings, which makes them perfect for potlucks and parties.

6 of 9

Sugarless Applesauce Cake

Credit: ctUSAmom
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This cake came out exceptionally well and tastes great! I layered the bottom of my springform pan with apples," home cook Theresa Wolf says. "When removed from the pan the top of the cake looked beautiful with the fresh baked apples. I sprinked some cinnamon on top and it's perfect for guests. No one can believe it is without oil butter or sugar!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Pumpkin Parfait

Credit: Allrecipes
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With five ingredients and 15 minutes of prep time, our Pumpkin Parfait will easily become your new favorite dessert. Reviewers say tastes like pumpkin pie. 

8 of 9

Gingerbread Biscotti

Credit: Rosalie
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Gingerbread is a classic Christmas treat, and people with diabetes can feel at ease to enjoy a serving of this biscotti with a cup of coffee. 

9 of 9

Find More Inspiration

Credit: Nicole
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Claire Lagroue
    `