15 Delicious Desserts to Serve at This Year's Tailgate
There's nothing like a good tailgating party to bring your family and friends together! Whether you're all rooting for the same team or are on opposite sides, no one can deny the wonderful memories that a good tailgate can help create. As you begin making preparations for this yearly tradition, here are 15 delicious desserts that will make your tailgate even more enjoyable!
One Oh One Cookies
If you're expecting a large crowd for your upcoming tailgate party, we recommend these One Oh One Cookies. Not only will your guests love the double helping of sugar but there's oats, coconut, walnuts and other yummy ingredients in each cookie that will leave them speechless. With each bite, your guests will have the opportunity to taste a wonderful combination of flavors.
Seven Layer Bars
Whether you're a fan of butterscotch, coconut, or chocolate, you get to experience all three of these goodies with our Seven Layer Bars. As soon as your family tastes one of these delicious treats, they'll be requesting them for the next tailgate party as well.
White Texas Sheet Cake
After you serve this White Texas Sheet Cake, your favorite football team won't be the only thing grabbing everyone's attention at the tailgate. From the moist cake to the creamy frosting, each bite will make your guests say, "mmm."
Cream Filled Cupcakes
Everyone loves a scrumptious cupcake that's been piled high with creamy frosting, right? Well, just when you thought a cupcake couldn't get any better, these Cream Filled Cupcake came along. Just wait until you try these. Be sure to add some sprinkles to really wow your guests.
Scrumptious Frosted Fudgy Brownies
Once you taste one of these brownies, you'll be just like recipe creator Celeste who said, "I can never eat just one of these melt-in-your-mouth brownies, they are so rich and chocolaty." Also, if you or your guests prefer macadamia nuts over walnuts, Celeste adds that you can easily swap the nuts out.
Milly's Oatmeal Brownies
Instead of using those last few oats to make a bowl of oatmeal, why not make these flavorful oatmeal brownies? Each brownie has a chewy, moist, and luscious taste that will make this sugary confection your new favorite treat.
West Coast Trail Cookies
Another oat-based recipe that you can enjoy as you cheer on your favorite team is this one for West Coast Trail Cookies. Packed with pumpkin seeds, coconut, dried cranberries, chocolate chips, and other hearty ingredients, there's no way that you'll be taking any leftovers home after the big game.
Lime Bars
If your tailgate crowd normally goes wild for a more tart and tangy dessert, we absolutely recommend these luscious lime bars! If you're still not convinced, check out what reviewer Don had to say, "Wow! These are soooooo tasty. My son and I loved, loved, loved them!"
Disappearing Marshmallow Brownies
If you thought that brownies couldn't get any sweeter and more decadent, allow us to introduce you to these marshmallow brownies. Not only do these sweet goodies contain marshmallows but also butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, and brown sugar.
Texas Sheet Cake Cookies
If Texas Sheet Cake is your go-to dessert, then you won't be able to get enough of these Texas Sheet Cake Cookies. Serve these chocolaty sweet treats as you and your friends are enjoying the halftime show.
Smart Cookie Football Cake
If you really want to impress your fellow sports fans at this year's tailgate, then this football-inspired cake should do the trick. Plus, this gorgeous 3-layer cake produces approximately 20 slices so there's plenty enough for everyone to enjoy.
Everything Cupcakes
If you are a more-is-more person who loves "everything," then these Everything Cupcakes are the perfect choice for you. This is also a great recipe to make if you're trying to use up any leftover peanut butter, toffee bits, or chocolate chips in your pantry.
Chocolate Almond Popcorn
As the fourth quarter starts, everyone's bound to be on edge as their favorite team competes against each other to win the game. In order to break the tension, serve up this irresistible, sweet popcorn. The chocolate flavor and roasted salted almonds are bound to distract even the most competitive individuals.
Peanut Butter Bars
If you've ever wanted to supersize those favorite store-bought peanut butter cups, consider making these scrumptious peanut butter bars. Enjoy the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter along with a delicious graham cracker crust.
Gridiron Sheet Cake
Another lovely, and festive, cake to make for your upcoming tailgate is our Gridiron Sheet Cake. The cake and frosting taste absolutely amazing and as an added bonus, you can even decorate the cake to match team colors.