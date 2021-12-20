20 Desserts That Don't Require a Mixer
Sometimes when you're making dessert, you don't want to pull out your entire stand mixer and all the corresponding gadgets — or maybe you simply don't own a mixer. Either way, there are plenty of dessert options that don't require you to have a mixer at the ready. From cakes to cookies, these desserts only require a whisk or spoon and a little bit of arm strength. And the best part about not using electric kitchen appliances is that you can make baking a whole family affair and get your kids involved in the mixing (it will save you from doing it). Scroll through to find our best desserts that don't require an electric mixer.
Eclair Cake
No mixer and no baking? Sign us up! This cake is perfect for feeding a crowd because it's made in a 9x13-inch baking pan and it only requires five ingredients, so it's so easy to make. Just layer vanilla pudding and whipped cream with graham crackers and top the whole cake with chocolate frosting for a delicious dessert that no one will even realize was that easy to make.
Crazy Cake
Not only does this cake not require a mixer, but the entire thing is made directly in the 9x13 baking pan. Just dump all of your ingredients in the pan and mix them right there — talk about an easy one-pan dessert. Top the cake with your favorite frosting and, of course, some crazy sprinkles.
Dessert Crepes
These sweet crepes are the perfect base for any kind of dessert crepe you want to make. The recipe makes basic crepes but you can stuff them with fruits, Nutella, cinnamon sugar, or anything else your heart desires.
Best Brownies
Skip the boxed brownie mix and try this recipe instead, you'll be glad you did. These melt-in-your-mouth brownies are perfect even without the frosting, but no one is going to say no to a little extra chocolate, right?
Buckeyes I
Buckeyes are a fun treat to spice up any dessert table. The no-bake "cookie" is a five-ingredient peanut butter ball that's coated with chocolate to resemble the buckeye, a nut native to Ohio. The recipe is quite simple to make — the hardest part will be waiting for them to chill before digging in.
Seven Layer Bars
Seven layers sounds like a difficult feat, but these cookie bars only take 15 minutes to prep. You really don't need to do much beyond layer the graham crackers, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, nuts, sweetened condensed milk, and coconut in a 9x13 baking pan. The oven will do the rest and you can sit back and relax!
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
These are the ultimate cookie for people who like the tasty peanut butter and chocolate combo. While Hershey Kisses are customary for these cookies, you can certainly top your peanut butter cookies with other candies — like Reese's or Rolo.
Banana Cream Pie I
Banana cream pie is a classic and anyone who tries this delicious pie will be begging you to make it again and again. You can use a store-bought pie crust to make prep extra easy — and reviewers say you don't even have to bake the pie if you don't want to.
Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Chef John's coffee cake is like two coffee cakes in one. It has a sour cream coffee cake layer topped with a pecan streusel topping that is then repeated for a delicious cake with tons of crunchy, buttery crumbs.
Blueberry Pie
Use fresh or frozen blueberries to make this pie any time of year. The pie will look gorgeous with the lattice top but will taste even better than it looks — yes, it's possible.
Better Than Sex Cake II
This sinfully delicious cake is made with just five ingredients in a 9x13 baking pan, but it is so good you won't be able to stop eating it. It's a devil's food cake drizzled with caramel and topped with whipped cream and toffee — is your mouth watering yet?
Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)
They make look super fancy, but these Portuguese custard tarts are actually made with just a few basic ingredients. These bite-sized treats have a buttery, crispy crust that encases a vanilla, cinnamon, and lemon-flavored custard. You won't be able to resist popping one in your mouth every time you walk past the dish.
Ice Cream Cake
Who needs store-bought ice cream cake when you can make one yourself? And with just 20 minutes of prep, it's so easy to make too! All you need is two ingredients: your favorite flavor of boxed cake mix and your favorite flavor of ice cream. Seriously, that's it.
The Best Lemon Bars
Rich buttery crust is topped with a brightly flavored lemon custard that will be everyone's new favorite dessert. Recipe creator Patty Schenck says you can change up these bars by making half lemon and half lime and then cutting them into a checkerboard pattern.
The Ultimate Berry Crumble
This crumble is loaded with sweet and tart flavors thanks to the triple berry layer in the middle. Chef John says you can use this recipe with fresh or frozen berries as well as other fruits — like peaches, cherries, and other stone fruits. Serve this crumble warm with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream (duh).
Aunt Anne's Coffee Cake
In just 45 minutes, you'll have the perfect streusel-topped coffee cake. It's a great cake for brunch since it's made in a 9x13 baking pan or a just lazy Sunday morning when you want something sweet with your cup of Joe.
Robbi's M&Ms® Cookies
One bite of these M&M cookies and you'll be transported back to grandma's kitchen. This old-school recipe is super easy to make, but it definitely still holds up as a fan favorite today. A good trick for more candy-filled cookies is to add M&M's to the dough then push extra candies into each dough ball before they're baked.
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler
This peach cobbler is a classic Southern favorite. It's made with fresh peaches and homemade crust, but that extra time is worth it for the delicious result.
Dump Cake I
It doesn't get much easier than this five-ingredient dump cake. Just dump cherry pie filling, crushed pineapple, yellow cake mix, walnuts, and butter in a 9x13 baking dish and let the oven do all the work.
Chef John's Chocolate Lava Cake
Who doesn't love the taste of a warm, gooey chocolate lava cake? And Chef John's recipe only takes five minutes to prep in individual ramekins, so there's really no excuse not to make these delicious cakes.