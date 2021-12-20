8 Easy Desserts That Start With Store-Bought Doughnuts

"I first made it at Girl Scout camp when I was 7 and have made it on every camping trip since," says recipe creator Sillyconniegirl, who says this cake doughnut creation tastes remarkably similar to pineapple upside-down cake — just with far less effort. A pinch of brown sugar is all you need to score the tempting caramelized fruit vibes.

Tip: No campfire is required to whip up this doughnut dessert. You can also cook it on a grill or in the oven.