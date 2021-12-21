15 Ways to Turn Ordinary Jam Into Extraordinary Desserts

Several Allrecipes fans cheer for the fact that this is a "real trifle" made the classic English way — no boxed pudding mix in sight! A homemade custard plus a cup of raspberry jam make this pretty sponge cake dessert recipe irresistible. "All I can say is WOW. This was my first time making trifle and this was delish. I did make some changes due to the size of dish I was trying to fill. I used twice as many raspberries and doubled the recipe for the custard. I used this extra to make the trifle with three layers instead of just one," says reviewer Jeanette.