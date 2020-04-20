35 Ways to Turn Pudding Mix into Top-Rated Desserts

By Vanessa Greaves
April 20, 2020
Credit: Mackenzie Schieck

Busy home cooks appreciate time-saving shortcuts. And when it comes to desserts, a very popular shortcut ingredient is pudding mix — both the instant and the cook-and-serve varieties. After all, they're a quick and convenient way to add flavor and texture to cakes and cookies, and to make creamy custard fillings for pies and trifles. Here are 35 of our favorite ways to use the most popular pudding mix flavors in top-rated dessert recipes.

1 of 36

Too Much Chocolate Cake

Credit: Amber Dehn-Koenig
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This cake won me First Prize at the county fair," say recipe creator Denise. And with more than six thousand 5-star ratings, this is one of the most popular chocolate cakes on Allrecipes. Home cook Ellen E. says, "This chocolate cake is phenomenal! I have been making this for about two years now for many, many different occasions, and it always gets rave reviews."

2 of 36

Giant Ding Dong Cake

Credit: Christi Doehrer Bob Filanowski
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Wow, this was such a great idea! I made mine into cupcakes and used a pastry bag to fill them for a birthday party, and people were begging for the recipe," Brandy says.

3 of 36

Death By Chocolate III

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Four ingredients are all it takes to make this five-star phenomenon. "This is so easy it is always a little embarrassing to hear all of the raves when I serve it to friends," says chellebelle. "To add even another chocolate punch, try drizzling hot fudge sauce from a jar between the whipped topping and brownie layers."

4 of 36

S'mores Popsicles®

Credit: The Gruntled Gourmand
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"My 13-year-old daughter created this recipe for a quick yummy summer snack. Easy for anyone to make and enjoy." —Beilerfam

5 of 36

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Credit: EmmasMomma
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I added a layer of thinly sliced banana between the peanut butter and chocolate pudding and sprinkled the top with chocolate chips. Very, very yummy!" —BN61079

6 of 36

Easy Chocolate Cookies

Credit: Jodie Biesenthal
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"These cookies rock! They are so simple to make and are super chewy and chocolaty. I like to make cookie sandwiches with them by spreading buttercream frosting between two cookies." —lynnmarie

7 of 36

Ultimate Chocolate Turtles® Cheesecake

Credit: Christina
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Made it exactly as written. Wouldn't change a thing. It was fantastic. Already sharing the recipe. Real crowd-pleaser." —mobaker

8 of 36

RumChata® Pudding Shots

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Made these with vanilla cheesecake pudding and chocolate as well. Won the best drink trophy at a friends' party. So simple and so good!" —Grandma Ham 2

9 of 36

Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: bd.weld
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Everybody wants this recipe when I take them in for a carry-in. To make them award winning, my daughter, Tegan, made them for a cookie baking contest and won a red ribbon! You can use any flavor pudding you like for this recipe," Debbi Borsick says.

10 of 36

Cinnamon Rolls III

Credit: Jesse Raschk
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I had never made cinnamon rolls from scratch before this weekend when I tried this recipe. These are great and easy even for a beginner like me!" —Louise Maxine

11 of 36

The Best Banana Pudding

Credit: DHUNTER9
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This one is a keeper!! The only thing that I did differently is that I used the cook 'n serve pudding and let it cool. This was much creamier than the instant pudding." —JRP-DLP

12 of 36

Golden Rum Cake

Credit: Tricia
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I've used this recipe quite a number of times and have experimented with many different rums. The best is actually a combination of two different kinds. For the cake, use Bacardi Dark/Select or Myers. For the glaze, use Appleton Estates. If you can't find Appleton Estates, use the Bacardi or Myers, but the Appleton really makes the glaze sweeter and almost tangy," says Lindsay W.

13 of 36

No-Bake Chocolate Eclair Cake

Credit: Angela Thompson
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Only difference was out of necessity: I used half and half for the pudding mix as I was out of milk. So very rich and creamy! My husband said this was the best dessert I have ever made," says Crystal S. "Rave reviews by all who sampled!"

14 of 36

Cream Puffs

Credit: MRSJPVAN2
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"so easy with such elegant results. I've made this recipe more times than I can count and haven't changed a thing." —MommyFromSeattle

15 of 36

Heath Bar Pie

Credit: Amy Young
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"My family could not believe I made this. It was so good. I could not tell you about leftovers — there were none. The only change I made was I used a package of Heath Bar pieces instead of breaking my own," Kathy Fulop Chamberlain says.

16 of 36

Pumpkin Pie Pudding Shots

Credit: TINATED
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Spiced rum helps to create a not-so-traditional addition to your table or a fun adult treat to hand out Halloween night. These pudding shots are extra delicious with a layer of graham or spaced wafer crumbs." —TINATED

17 of 36

Margarita Cake

Credit: sarahwalker
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This cake was a hit at two different occasions I made it for. I could not find orange cake mix, so I substituted with white cake mix and added 1 tablespoon of grated orange rind, squeezed some juice from the orange and added 2 teaspoons of orange extract. I also made extra glaze and coated the cake again before serving," Kim D. says.

18 of 36

Berry Trifle

Credit: MELLYGIRL23
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This recipe is always a huge hit. One word of advice: After you put the first layer of cake and berries down, pour half the 'pudding' mixture over the top, then finish with another layer and pour the rest of the pudding mixture. The mixture is too thick to reach the bottom layer if you only pour over the top," Abby Zollinger Schultz says.

19 of 36

Lemon Poke Cake II

Credit: MomTo6
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"So lemony and so delicious! I used the lemon cake and lemon pudding mix. I also doubled the amount of glaze to go on top, and basically bathed it in glaze, letting it soak up into every inch of the cake. It turned out amazingly tasty!" —yummywife

20 of 36

Key Lime Cake II

Credit: sweetserenade
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"More of a lemon cake than a lime cake. The cupcakes were still very good and incredibly moist. I chose to make a lime cream cheese frosting. I used one of the lemon cream cheese frosting recipes from this site, and just subbed lime in place of the lemon. These were very popular at the get-together I took them to." —mominml

21 of 36

Copycat of Starbucks® Lemon Bread

Credit: Yoly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This was amazing! And virtually identical to Starbucks lemon loaf. I accidentally used instant pudding...but I added a little more liquid and it came out perfect. I brought it to work to share and it was gone in an hour! I would recommend this to anyone and will for sure be making this again," Kate says.

22 of 36

Lemon Pudding Cookies

Credit: Kriss Morton
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This is a great quick recipe, and surprisingly good cookies if you like soft cookies, which I do! I plan to experiment with other pudding flavors," Stephanie says. Tip: You can make an easy glaze with lemon juice and confectioners' sugar.

23 of 36

Outrageous Lemon Berry Trifle

Credit: nantothedob
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"It was delicious and a hit. I will definitely be making it again this summer. Very refreshing." —codenamejag

24 of 36

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

Credit: catherine.drew
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"They were so quick and easy! The only thing I changed was adding a little bit of glaze made with powdered sugar, the juice of one lemon, and the zest of that same lemon. My hubby thought they were amazing and he's not much of a muffin man," Deanna Rebman Sommers says.

25 of 36

Lemon Lush

Credit: Mackenzie Schieck
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This is a definite family request at our holiday get togethers and all our summer picnics! It tastes just like a cool and creamy version of lemon meringue pie but better." —MANOPA

26 of 36

Butterscotch Pecan Cookies

Credit: Karen Dean Covington
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Mmm! I love butterscotch and these are great. Very easy to make, too." —sweetiepeaz

27 of 36

Butterscotch Pudding Pancakes

Credit: Tammy Lynn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"It's a little bit sweet and a whole lot of yummy, especially when there's a pile of crisp bacon served on the side. I came up with this variation looking to spice up the regular routine. Serve with sautéed apples and maple syrup," Leslie Kelly says.

28 of 36

Pumpkin Ginger Cupcakes

Credit: Dianne
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Hit of the party. I had someone say, 'These are to die for!' The guests at the party also said that these were easily better than a local cupcakery that charges a small fortune for a cupcake," Julie says.

29 of 36

Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies

Credit: Mrs. Dr. The Ivan
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Incredible! I must say, I was wondering what all the fuss was about, but after trying them, I quickly found out. I made three batches: lemon pudding with white chocolate chips, vanilla pudding with butterscotch chips, and butterscotch pudding with milk chocolate chips." —KRANEY

30 of 36

Quick and Easy Monkey Bread

Credit: chef jai
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This is the best cinnamon roll monkey bread recipe I have ever tried. Everyone loves it. This is a keeper. I did find that I like to dip each bun in melted butter before assembling, though. It seems to make it more gooey." —A Baker's Dozen

31 of 36

Apple Snicker Salad

Credit: Makayla Lynn Frye
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Great recipe as is. Butterscotch pudding is what makes this recipe great. To make breaking the candy bars easier, freeze candy bars ahead of time. When ready to put the bars in, put them on a solid surface and hit with a hammer. Breaks them into nice small pieces." —scot

32 of 36

Banana Trifle

Credit: kayleighkathleen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Marvelous! I made this recipe exactly as stated. It gave such a nice presentation. I crushed the vanilla wafers by putting them in a zip lock bag and using a rolling pin. When I dished the dessert out, I sprinkled the top with extra crushed vanilla wafers I had set aside. It was the hit of the night." —SHORECOOK

33 of 36

Easy Banana Pudding Cake

Credit: cookinggirl
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"My family loves this cake. I add three or four sliced bananas over the top before I put the whip cream on," says Diane Culifer Akerman. "Yummy!"

34 of 36

Banana Cream Pie Made Easy

Credit: ph4hawks
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"SUPER EASY, and delicious. also left the ice cubes out and it had a wonderful texture...could see the same method for chocolate cream too!" —idagal

35 of 36

Fast and Easy Creamy Ice Cream

Credit: kennalou5
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Using only two ingredients, this ice cream recipe consistently produces thick, creamy ice cream. It can be made fat free or sugar free in any flavor available in a pudding mix." —Andi

36 of 36

More Inspiration

Credit: happyschmoopies

Pudding mix is like a secret weapon for creating all kinds of delicious treats! Check out these recipe collections for loads more ideas:

