21 Delicious Recipes to Kickstart Your Daniel Fast

By Karen Gaudette Brewer
Updated January 20, 2022
Credit: OkinawanPrincess

The Daniel Fast is more or less a vegan diet sans added sugars, refined carbs, caffeine, or alcohol. Yes, that's a lot of exclusions, but having lots of tasty, make-ahead dishes to enjoy will make the Daniel Fast experience so much easier! The Daniel Fast is often practiced for a 21-day stretch, so this collection of hand-picked recipes gives you something delicious to enjoy each and every day.

Start Slideshow

1 of 22

Green Power Mojito Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A wonderfully bright way to begin your day. Allrecipes member FreeFa11 says this tart, satisfying, and delicious smoothie disguises healthy greens with a taste similar to a mojito. Sign us up!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Cranberry-Orange Spiced Oatmeal

Credit: Tammy Lynn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This oatmeal recipe boasts a delicious blend of spices, including anti-inflammatory ingredients turmeric and ginger. Coarsely chopped almonds can be sprinkled on top for an additional protein boost. 

3 of 22

Coconut Date Bars

Credit: Kim
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

An easy grab-and-go option for busy mornings. This no-bake recipe is perfect for those with an active lifestyle. "I just stuck everything in my Nutribullet and voila!" says reviewer Shayda. 

Advertisement

4 of 22

Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sweet and spicy dish shows that a Daniel Fast can be incredibly flavorful! Also known as tikil gomen, the cabbage and potato mixture is seasoned with warming spices like turmeric and cumin. 

5 of 22

g'Oatmeal

Credit: cnoel42
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It's oatmeal, peanut butter and other goodness baked in a muffin tin for an easy grab-and-go breakfast. Choose all-natural peanut butter to dodge added sugars and skip the honey until after the fast.

6 of 22

Anna's Scrambled Tofu

Credit: virgi
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's the closest texture and flavor to scrambled eggs while you're foregoing them. Add spinach, mushrooms, peanuts, or cashews as topping, or serve over quinoa or brown rice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

All-Fruit Smoothies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Smooth, frosty and dairy-free. Add a tablespoon of peanut butter or almond butter for a protein boost. The best part is having a delicious smoothie in under 10 minutes! 

8 of 22

Refreshing Sweet and Spicy Jicama Salad (Vegan)

Credit: Joy Recipe
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Light, crisp, crunchy, and spicy—this energizing salad has got it all. The recipe yields a large amount, making it perfect for meal prepping ahead of a busy week.

9 of 22

Guacamole Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh avocado, tomato, cucumber, and corn are tossed together to make a deliciously filling salad. Give the tomatoes, corn, avocado, lime juice, and spices time to mingle and marinate. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

Vegan Black Bean Quesadillas

Credit: DownHomeCitySisters.com
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Choose whole-grain tortillas to stay true to the fast. Nutritional yeast adds a cheesy element while staying dairy-free. "My husband who is a meat and cheese lover even raved about this recipe," says Jenn in Tenn. "We will definitely be making this again."

11 of 22

Roasted Chickpeas

Credit: Larkspur
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Oven-roasted garbanzo beans are an easy, addictive, and healthy snack while on the Daniel Fast. Tip: Keep a can of chickpeas in your pantry so you always have a quick snack to make when hunger strikes.

 

12 of 22

Protein-Packed Spicy Vegan Quinoa with Edamame

Credit: HeidiM
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Easy to make, hearty, and oh-so satisfying. Use quinoa as a post-workout meal to refuel. Full of delicious veggies with a kick to satisfy the spicy-food lovers out there. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Vegan Black Bean Soup

Credit: Manda
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

As good as any served in a restaurant and just right for your Thermos. "Super easy -- I threw everything in the crock pot," says reviewer Kelly. "It was the perfect dinner to come home to on a cold night."

14 of 22

Cilantro Edamame Hummus

Credit: chachachica
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This bright and creamy snack pairs well with corn chips, carrots, or any food you deem dip-worthy! Easy to make and ready in 15 minutes. 

15 of 22

Roasted Cauliflower Soup

Credit: bd.weld
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

So creamy, it's hard to believe it's dairy-free. You'll only need 5 ingredients to create this luscious soup. Simply broil cauliflower, add to pot, and use your immersion blender to pull everything together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry

Credit: OkinawanPrincess
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pile this tasty meal atop brown rice and you're good to good. Here's a good how-to on how to make super easy weeknight stir-fry with whatever might be in your fridge. And if you're not sure how to cook brown rice, you can always buy it frozen in packs at your local grocer. 

17 of 22

Traditional Style Vegan Shepherd's Pie

Credit: Tisha
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Comfort food galore for a cold winter's night. This recipe is proof that vegan doesn't equal blandness. "Even my five year old son didn't say a word about all the veggies in it and finished his whole plate," says reviewer iammakingdinner.

18 of 22

Spicy Vegan Potato Curry

Credit: foxy
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Recipe creator MeganLee says the abundant spices make this better than any restaurant curry she's tasted. Replace the white rice with brown or just enjoy this hearty curry on its own.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Hearty Vegan Slow-Cooker Chili

Credit: Jeremy Neely
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a big pot of this goodness and it will last you through the week. Lots of fresh ingredients translates to remarkable flavor. This chili can be served atop a baked potato or enjoyed as is. 

20 of 22

Addictive Sweet Potato Burritos

Credit: Chef Mo
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Omit the cheese and sour cream and use whole-grain tortillas until your fast is over. Make several burritos, wrap individually, and freeze to stockpile this quick, yummy weekday meal.

21 of 22

Vegan Bean Taco Filling

Credit: Lava ThePoet
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For those nights when you just HAVE to have tacos, turn to this! Serve with corn or whole-grain tortillas. Reviewer MissQt81 says "I'm doing a 21 day fast with my church so I've been looking for some yummy meals and I've found it."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

More Inspiration

Credit: Sonja James

Our related recipes and collections have loads more to inspire your Daniel Fast! 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Karen Gaudette Brewer