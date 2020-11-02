21 Delicious Recipes to Kickstart Your Daniel Fast
The Daniel Fast is more or less a vegan diet sans added sugars, refined carbs, caffeine, or alcohol. Yes, that's a lot of exclusions, but having lots of tasty, make-ahead dishes to enjoy will make the Daniel Fast experience so much easier! The Daniel Fast is often practiced for a 21-day stretch, so this collection of hand-picked recipes gives you something delicious to enjoy each and every day.
Green Power Mojito Smoothie
A wonderfully bright way to begin your day. Allrecipes member FreeFa11 says this tart, satisfying, and delicious smoothie disguises healthy greens with a taste similar to a mojito. Sign us up!
Cranberry-Orange Spiced Oatmeal
This oatmeal recipe boasts a delicious blend of spices, including anti-inflammatory ingredients turmeric and ginger. Coarsely chopped almonds can be sprinkled on top for an additional protein boost.
Coconut Date Bars
An easy grab-and-go option for busy mornings. This no-bake recipe is perfect for those with an active lifestyle. "I just stuck everything in my Nutribullet and voila!" says reviewer Shayda.
Ethiopian Cabbage Dish
This sweet and spicy dish shows that a Daniel Fast can be incredibly flavorful! Also known as tikil gomen, the cabbage and potato mixture is seasoned with warming spices like turmeric and cumin.
g'Oatmeal
It's oatmeal, peanut butter and other goodness baked in a muffin tin for an easy grab-and-go breakfast. Choose all-natural peanut butter to dodge added sugars and skip the honey until after the fast.
Anna's Scrambled Tofu
Here's the closest texture and flavor to scrambled eggs while you're foregoing them. Add spinach, mushrooms, peanuts, or cashews as topping, or serve over quinoa or brown rice.
All-Fruit Smoothies
Smooth, frosty and dairy-free. Add a tablespoon of peanut butter or almond butter for a protein boost. The best part is having a delicious smoothie in under 10 minutes!
Refreshing Sweet and Spicy Jicama Salad (Vegan)
Light, crisp, crunchy, and spicy—this energizing salad has got it all. The recipe yields a large amount, making it perfect for meal prepping ahead of a busy week.
Guacamole Salad
Fresh avocado, tomato, cucumber, and corn are tossed together to make a deliciously filling salad. Give the tomatoes, corn, avocado, lime juice, and spices time to mingle and marinate.
Vegan Black Bean Quesadillas
Choose whole-grain tortillas to stay true to the fast. Nutritional yeast adds a cheesy element while staying dairy-free. "My husband who is a meat and cheese lover even raved about this recipe," says Jenn in Tenn. "We will definitely be making this again."
Roasted Chickpeas
Oven-roasted garbanzo beans are an easy, addictive, and healthy snack while on the Daniel Fast. Tip: Keep a can of chickpeas in your pantry so you always have a quick snack to make when hunger strikes.
Protein-Packed Spicy Vegan Quinoa with Edamame
Easy to make, hearty, and oh-so satisfying. Use quinoa as a post-workout meal to refuel. Full of delicious veggies with a kick to satisfy the spicy-food lovers out there.
Vegan Black Bean Soup
As good as any served in a restaurant and just right for your Thermos. "Super easy -- I threw everything in the crock pot," says reviewer Kelly. "It was the perfect dinner to come home to on a cold night."
Cilantro Edamame Hummus
This bright and creamy snack pairs well with corn chips, carrots, or any food you deem dip-worthy! Easy to make and ready in 15 minutes.
Roasted Cauliflower Soup
So creamy, it's hard to believe it's dairy-free. You'll only need 5 ingredients to create this luscious soup. Simply broil cauliflower, add to pot, and use your immersion blender to pull everything together.
Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry
Pile this tasty meal atop brown rice and you're good to good. Here's a good how-to on how to make super easy weeknight stir-fry with whatever might be in your fridge. And if you're not sure how to cook brown rice, you can always buy it frozen in packs at your local grocer.
Traditional Style Vegan Shepherd's Pie
Comfort food galore for a cold winter's night. This recipe is proof that vegan doesn't equal blandness. "Even my five year old son didn't say a word about all the veggies in it and finished his whole plate," says reviewer iammakingdinner.
Spicy Vegan Potato Curry
Recipe creator MeganLee says the abundant spices make this better than any restaurant curry she's tasted. Replace the white rice with brown or just enjoy this hearty curry on its own.
Hearty Vegan Slow-Cooker Chili
Make a big pot of this goodness and it will last you through the week. Lots of fresh ingredients translates to remarkable flavor. This chili can be served atop a baked potato or enjoyed as is.
Addictive Sweet Potato Burritos
Omit the cheese and sour cream and use whole-grain tortillas until your fast is over. Make several burritos, wrap individually, and freeze to stockpile this quick, yummy weekday meal.
Vegan Bean Taco Filling
For those nights when you just HAVE to have tacos, turn to this! Serve with corn or whole-grain tortillas. Reviewer MissQt81 says "I'm doing a 21 day fast with my church so I've been looking for some yummy meals and I've found it."
More Inspiration
Our related recipes and collections have loads more to inspire your Daniel Fast!