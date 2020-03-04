Fill Your Baskets With Our Cutest Easter Sweets and Treats
Cute Easter desserts and homemade treats make every bunny happy. We've gathered a basketful of our most adorable Easter treats to make and share.
Lemon Bar Peeps®
Sweet and sunny lemon bars are cut out into the Peeps shapes to make charming Easter treats. These cute Easter desserts can be served at an Easter egg hunt after-party or at your family dinner.
Bird's Nests III
You'll love how these easy-to-make chow mein noodle nests look when you fill them with mini pastel Easter egg candies.
Easter Bunny Cake
Shredded coconut doubles as rabbit fur in this deliciously cute take on pound cake. Your kids will be eager to help with this one.
Jellybean Bark
Two simple ingredients to into this easy homemade candy. You can make a sheet of bark, or pour the mixture into molds to cool. Watch this video to see how it's done.
Emily's Famous Marshmallows
"This recipe is AMAZING! These taste exactly like Peeps! Instead of putting the marshmallows in a pan, I put the mixture into a plastic bag, cut a hole in the corner and piped out different shapes. It was so much fun! I will make these again!" — confectionary concoctions
Easter Bird Nest Cupcakes
Chocolate sprinkles, mini candy Easter eggs, and a bird cupcake topper transform simple chocolate cupcakes into next-level cupcake nests.
Easter Popcorn
"This popcorn is an easy and festive way to enjoy Easter candy!," says Kim. "You can use any kind of candy, nuts, or 'mix-ins' that you like! And make sure to adjust the salt at the end, it really helps to balance out the sweetness!"
Sugar Cookie Cups with Coconut Buttercream Frosting
A shortcut ingredient puts these frosting-filled cookie cups on the fast track to your Easter dessert tray.
Easter Lamb Cupcakes
You'll love how easy it is to create these little lambs using nothing more than frosting, two sizes of marshmallows, licorice laces, and candy eyes.
Chocolate Covered Easter Eggs
This recipe shows you how to make chocolate-covered Easter eggs with four different centers: vanilla, peanut butter, coconut, and cocoa.
Almond Macaroon Nests
Delicate butter cookies are rolled in coconut and baked with Easter candy eggs nestled into each one.
White Chocolate Easter Bunny Bark
"Easy to make with any combination of cookies, candies, or jelly beans," says Yoly. "Use whatever you like, the sky's the limit. The kids will love this bark for Easter. It's fun to look at and fun to eat."
Mini Cheesecakes III
You can top these luscious little bites with a variety of fresh berries, chocolate curls, or grated citrus zest.
Cinnamon Roll Bunnies
Nope, it doesn't get much cuter than bunny-shaped cinnamon rolls. Watch the video to see how to make them using refrigerated cinnamon dough.
Easter Creme Egg® Rocky Road
Gooey rocky road gets a pastel makeover thanks to creme eggs, mini chocolate eggs, and marshmallows.