Fill Your Baskets With Our Cutest Easter Sweets and Treats

By Vanessa Greaves Updated April 11, 2022
Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Cute Easter desserts and homemade treats make every bunny happy. We've gathered a basketful of our most adorable Easter treats to make and share.

Lemon Bar Peeps®

Sweet and sunny lemon bars are cut out into the Peeps shapes to make charming Easter treats. These cute Easter desserts can be served at an Easter egg hunt after-party or at your family dinner.

Bird's Nests III

Credit: CJ
You'll love how these easy-to-make chow mein noodle nests look when you fill them with mini pastel Easter egg candies.

Related: Find more recipes for edible Easter nests

Easter Bunny Cake

Credit: Allrecipes
Shredded coconut doubles as rabbit fur in this deliciously cute take on pound cake. Your kids will be eager to help with this one.

Jellybean Bark

Credit: Melissa Goff
Two simple ingredients to into this easy homemade candy. You can make a sheet of bark, or pour the mixture into molds to cool. Watch this video to see how it's done.

More: Easter candy recipes

Emily's Famous Marshmallows

Credit: cooks4forty
"This recipe is AMAZING! These taste exactly like Peeps! Instead of putting the marshmallows in a pan, I put the mixture into a plastic bag, cut a hole in the corner and piped out different shapes. It was so much fun! I will make these again!" — confectionary concoctions

Easter Bird Nest Cupcakes

Credit: Allrecipes
Chocolate sprinkles, mini candy Easter eggs, and a bird cupcake topper transform simple chocolate cupcakes into next-level cupcake nests.

Easter Popcorn

Credit: Kim
"This popcorn is an easy and festive way to enjoy Easter candy!," says Kim. "You can use any kind of candy, nuts, or 'mix-ins' that you like! And make sure to adjust the salt at the end, it really helps to balance out the sweetness!"

More: See our entire collection of Easter desserts.

Sugar Cookie Cups with Coconut Buttercream Frosting

Credit: foodelicious
A shortcut ingredient puts these frosting-filled cookie cups on the fast track to your Easter dessert tray.

More: Find more Easter cookie recipes.

Easter Lamb Cupcakes

Credit: Allrecipes
You'll love how easy it is to create these little lambs using nothing more than frosting, two sizes of marshmallows, licorice laces, and candy eyes.

More: Get more recipes for Easter cupcakes.

Chocolate Covered Easter Eggs

Credit: TravelHappy
This recipe shows you how to make chocolate-covered Easter eggs with four different centers: vanilla, peanut butter, coconut, and cocoa.

More: Here are easy ways to melt chocolate.

Almond Macaroon Nests

Credit: footballgrl16
Delicate butter cookies are rolled in coconut and baked with Easter candy eggs nestled into each one.

White Chocolate Easter Bunny Bark

Credit: Yoly
"Easy to make with any combination of cookies, candies, or jelly beans," says Yoly. "Use whatever you like, the sky's the limit. The kids will love this bark for Easter. It's fun to look at and fun to eat."

Mini Cheesecakes III

Credit: Kim's Cooking Now
You can top these luscious little bites with a variety of fresh berries, chocolate curls, or grated citrus zest.

More: Get recipes and ideas for bite-size desserts.

Cinnamon Roll Bunnies

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
Nope, it doesn't get much cuter than bunny-shaped cinnamon rolls. Watch the video to see how to make them using refrigerated cinnamon dough.

More: Just in case you want to make your own cinnamon rolls, here are the tips you need.

Easter Creme Egg® Rocky Road

Credit: Kris
Gooey rocky road gets a pastel makeover thanks to creme eggs, mini chocolate eggs, and marshmallows.

