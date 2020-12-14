15 Easy Desserts to Make With Crescent Rolls
These easy and delicious desserts share one incredibly versatile ingredient: a can of refrigerated crescent rolls. Use the grocery store staple to make cakes, bar cookies, and pretty much everything in between. Whatever you're in the mood for, you'll find a new favorite in this collection of crescent roll desserts.
Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie
This impressive cinnamon-sugar dessert looks and tastes way more complex than it is. Throw it together with seven easy-to-find ingredients you probably already have on hand.
Country Apple Dumplings
What's the secret ingredient for these perfect-for-fall apple treats made with crescent rolls? Before you stick them in the oven, you pour a can of Mountain Dew over the dumplings!
Cream Cheese Squares
"I make these squares more than two dozen times a year," raves reviewer Dori White Mozek. "They are the most popular thing I make. I'm always asked to make them for everything."
Cherry Cream Cheese Dump Cake
This dump cake is as easy as it gets — and that's what you'll love about it. Crescent rolls, store-bought cake mix, and canned cherry pie filling cut down on prep and cleanup time.
Easy Cream Cheese Danish
Use refrigerated crescent rolls to make coffee shop-worthy cheese danishes without all the hassle. When you try these, you won't believe what you've been missing.
Grandma's Apple Dumplings
"This is a simple and delicious recipe for apples wrapped in dough with an orange vanilla sauce," says recipe creator Megan Sneed. "Don't forget the ice cream!"
Magic Marshmallow Puffs
"Fun and easy recipe," according to reviewer Kim Phillips. "Definitely one of the kids favorites. It's so good that we rarely use the glaze because they're usually consumed right out of the oven... no one wants to wait."
Nutella Cups
You need four (yes, just four!) ingredients to make these simple hazelnut desserts in a muffin tin. You'll love these for breakfast, dessert, or any time you need a treat.
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
"Nothing brings a recipe to life like fresh lemons," says recipe creator Pamela Souza LeBlanc. "For a change of pace from the standard Southern-style lemon bars, you need to look no further! This recipe is easy and the taste is divine."
Air Fryer Doughnut Sticks
These five-ingredient doughnut sticks are a healthier-for-you option (thanks to your trusty air fryer). Serve with jam, syrup, honey, or melted chocolate for dipping.
Decadent Ozark Peach Turnovers
"This recipe originally uses apples, but with peach season in full swing here in the Ozarks, these sweet little tangy fruits made the perfect turnovers," says recipe creator Shelly.
Banana Caramel Fluff
Here's another five-ingredient dessert everyone will love. It's easy, cheap, and super quick to make. You'll be ready to these fruity treats at in about 20 minutes.
Strawberry Crescent Roll Shortcake
This summertime dessert is as gorgeous as it is delicious. Best of all, refrigerated crescent rolls make this shockingly easy compared to other strawberry shortcake recipes.
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Bars
"Peach cobbler and cheesecake is an extraordinary combination," according to recipe creator lutzflcat. "The peaches are bursting with sweet, fresh flavor, and the cheesecake filling is creamy and luscious."
Blueberry Turnovers
Serve these fresh blueberry turnovers for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. They're best served warm with a tall glass of milk, according to recipe creator Charita Braker.