Sweet Spot

15 Easy Desserts to Make With Crescent Rolls

By Corey Williams
December 14, 2020
Credit: lutzflcat

These easy and delicious desserts share one incredibly versatile ingredient: a can of refrigerated crescent rolls. Use the grocery store staple to make cakes, bar cookies, and pretty much everything in between. Whatever you're in the mood for, you'll find a new favorite in this collection of crescent roll desserts. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This impressive cinnamon-sugar dessert looks and tastes way more complex than it is. Throw it together with seven easy-to-find ingredients you probably already have on hand. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Country Apple Dumplings

Credit: abbaplez
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

What's the secret ingredient for these perfect-for-fall apple treats made with crescent rolls? Before you stick them in the oven, you pour a can of Mountain Dew over the dumplings!

3 of 16

Cream Cheese Squares

Credit: Ingrid
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I make these squares more than two dozen times a year," raves reviewer Dori White Mozek. "They are the most popular thing I make. I'm always asked to make them for everything."

Advertisement

4 of 16

Cherry Cream Cheese Dump Cake

Credit: Lins
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This dump cake is as easy as it gets — and that's what you'll love about it. Crescent rolls, store-bought cake mix, and canned cherry pie filling cut down on prep and cleanup time.  

5 of 16

Easy Cream Cheese Danish

Credit: CoOkInGnUt
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use refrigerated crescent rolls to make coffee shop-worthy cheese danishes without all the hassle. When you try these, you won't believe what you've been missing. 

6 of 16

Grandma's Apple Dumplings

Credit: bgrille
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This is a simple and delicious recipe for apples wrapped in dough with an orange vanilla sauce," says recipe creator Megan Sneed. "Don't forget the ice cream!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Magic Marshmallow Puffs

Credit: LYNNINMA
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Fun and easy recipe," according to reviewer Kim Phillips. "Definitely one of the kids favorites. It's so good that we rarely use the glaze because they're usually consumed right out of the oven... no one wants to wait."

8 of 16

Nutella Cups

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You need four (yes, just four!) ingredients to make these simple hazelnut desserts in a muffin tin. You'll love these for breakfast, dessert, or any time you need a treat. 

9 of 16

Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

Credit: lutzflcat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Nothing brings a recipe to life like fresh lemons," says recipe creator Pamela Souza LeBlanc. "For a change of pace from the standard Southern-style lemon bars, you need to look no further! This recipe is easy and the taste is divine."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Air Fryer Doughnut Sticks

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These five-ingredient doughnut sticks are a healthier-for-you option (thanks to your trusty air fryer). Serve with jam, syrup, honey, or melted chocolate for dipping.

11 of 16

Decadent Ozark Peach Turnovers

Credit: Paula
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This recipe originally uses apples, but with peach season in full swing here in the Ozarks, these sweet little tangy fruits made the perfect turnovers," says recipe creator Shelly. 

12 of 16

Banana Caramel Fluff

Credit: Mary Conger
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's another five-ingredient dessert everyone will love. It's easy, cheap, and super quick to make. You'll be ready to these fruity treats at in about 20 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Strawberry Crescent Roll Shortcake

Credit: Yoly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This summertime dessert is as gorgeous as it is delicious. Best of all, refrigerated crescent rolls make this shockingly easy compared to other strawberry shortcake recipes. 

14 of 16

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Bars

Credit: lutzflcat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Peach cobbler and cheesecake is an extraordinary combination," according to recipe creator lutzflcat. "The peaches are bursting with sweet, fresh flavor, and the cheesecake filling is creamy and luscious."

15 of 16

Blueberry Turnovers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve these fresh blueberry turnovers for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. They're best served warm with a tall glass of milk, according to recipe creator Charita Braker. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

More Shortcut Dessert Ideas

Credit: Amber Dehn-Koenig
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Corey Williams
    Sweet Spot
    View Series