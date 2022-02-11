20 Crescent Roll Appetizers to Get This Party Started
Canned crescent roll dough is the building block for some of the best sharable dishes. It's the fundamental ingredient in turnovers, baked brie, pinwheels, stuffed rolls, and party-pleasing crescent rings. In other words, if you need to make a crowd-pleasing dish that's easy to share and put together, canned crescent dough is the secret weapon you need to keep stocked. Scroll through the gallery for our best-loved crescent roll appetizers. Once you serve these at a party, your guests will want to eat them again and again.
Chicken and Broccoli Braid
This savory braid has everything you want in an appetizer: flaky crescent dough and a filling flush with melted cheese, baked veggies, and crispy slivered almonds. Its pull-apart nature makes it easy to share and will bring some serious fun to the dinner table or party spread.
Antipasto Squares
These heavenly stacks of deli meats and cheese, crescent dough, and red peppers is so easy to put together and will be the first appetizer to disappear at the party. Stick a toothpick into each square to make them easier to pick up.
Chicken Puffs
Out of all the crescent roll appetizers on our site, this is the recipe with the highest amount of 5-star reviews — it's currently at 589, to be exact. You can also make these with canned or shredded rotisserie chicken for a head start.
Spinach Pinwheels
These 3-ingredient pinwheels look fancy, but they're so quick and easy you can make them at the last minute. To make these easier to cut, refrigerate the rolled dough for 15 minutes.
Broccoli Ham Ring
This colorful crescent is so gorgeous you almost don't want to eat it — almost. The combination of broccoli, onions, parsley, Swiss cheese, and ham brings a good degree of savory flavor and gives the interior some eye-catching color.
Flaky Crescent Mushroom Turnovers
"This is my go to appetizer for the holidays," says community member bon vivant. "They are very easy to do and you can make the mushroom mixture ahead of time. I do like to add some herbes de provence to the mushrooms (about a teaspoon). I have also added shallots in place of the onion. Everyone asks for the recipe and no one can eat just one!"
Honey Brie Spread
This baked Brie makes one impressive appetizer — it's soft, gooey, and flaky, and when you first cut into it, the Brie flows out like hot lava. It pairs extremely well with apple slices, so keep some close by.
Broccoli Squares
This simple veggie "pizza" is a hit at potlucks and get-togethers. It's super sharable and doesn't have to be served warm, making it an attractive choice among a party spread. Feel free to use whatever veggies you have on hand; as long as they're cut into small pieces, they'll work.
Sausage and Cream Cheese Pinwheels
Ground sausage, cream cheese, and crescent roll sheets are all you need to make this irresistible appetizer that can be enjoyed any time of day. Before you start rolling the dough, spray some parchment paper with cooking spray. This will give you a surface to work with and eliminate any worries about sticking.
Vegetable Pizza Squares
"This recipe is always a big hit," says community member Kathleen. "The only change I made was I used garlic powder instead of the minced garlic. I have also added other types of veggies: chopped carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, etc. Very easy to whip up for guests!"
Crab Croissant-wiches
These easy, creamy puffs just take 22 minutes to bake, but they'll disappear faster. Feel free to substitute imitation crab and increase the seasoning. Repurpose any leftover filling into dip for chips or crackers.
Pizza Moons
What's better than pizza rolls? Pizza crescents. Kids and adults alike adore this simple snack that can easily be customized with different types of cheese or fillings.
Mexican Taco Ring
Taco 'bout a party! This taco ring takes ground beef and transforms it from a weeknight staple to an event-ready appetizer. Set it up with some lettuce, salsa, queso, and sour cream nearby so guests can customize their piece.
Easy Sausage Rolls
These simple 4-ingredient appetizers prove that less is more, especially when it comes to crescent dough. The breakfast sausage and cream cheese mixture may not be gourmet or cutting-edge, but it makes for an interior that's just as good as the flaky dough on the outside.
Snakes in a Blanket
If you need to provide food for a vegetarian or just want to try something a little different, these asparagus and cheese-stuffed crescents are an easy option that your guests will inhale. The mixture of provolone, Swiss, and mozzarella cheeses provides a decadent touch. If you like, you can stick two asparagus spears in each roll.
Mini Crescent Roll Burgers
These crescent roll burgers are like an improved version of sliders. Despite only requiring four ingredients, they're packed with savory flavor.
Sun-Dried Tomato Palmiers
This recipe dresses up crescent rolls with sun-dried tomato, garlic, and Parmesan for an easy yet fancy appetizer. If you can't find sun-dried tomatoes, you can use sun-dried tomato pesto instead. For bolder flavor, increase the filling.
Savory Sausage Cups
Crescent roll dough, ground sausage, chopped veggies, and two types of cream cheese set these sausage cups apart from all the others. They're the perfect balance of crispy, savory, and creamy, and they taste great whether they're warm or at room temperature.
Crescent Dough Garlic Bread
Crescent dough garlic bread isn't just easier than regular garlic bread, it's better, too. Go ahead and make a double batch of these, because they'll disappear before you know it.
Easy Baked Mozzarella Sticks
They're easy, they're cheesy, and they're irresistible — these 3-ingredient mozzarella sticks are so gooey and soft you might just never want the fried ones again. Level them up by brushing on some garlic butter after they're removed from the oven.
