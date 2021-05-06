10 Creamy Pasta Salads for Summer
Pasta salads are a cinch to make and a great choice for big-batch, make-ahead meals. Add your choice of proteins and other add-ins, and you've got a satisfying main dish. What really sets a good pasta salad apart is a great-tasting creamy dressing. Here are some of our most popular pasta salad recipes that have perfected the ratio of pasta, add-ins, and just the right creamy dressing to pull all the ingredients together.
Italian Confetti Pasta Salad
Rave Review: "This recipe is fantastic and so easy to make. The fresh basil is a MUST and I don't change a thing. This has turned into a family favorite — and I love it even more the next day with a little tuna mixed in for lunch." –Boomernkate
Shrimp Pasta Salad with a Creamy Lemon Dressing
Rave Review: "It was the best Allrecipes meal that I made all week! We loved it and will definitely make it again." – kfolberg
Amelia's Tuna Macaroni Salad
Rave Review: "This is a wonderful, delicious, and easy recipe. I love making it because it's a great side dish, or just to eat it by itself for lunch." – nancylo81
Chicken Club Pasta Salad
Rave Review: "Excellent dressing for the pasta & flexible for any leftover proteins. The family demolished this!" — Kopita11
Macaroni Salad with Pickles
Rave Review: "I love this macaroni salad and have made it several times. All of the extras — pickles, olives, green pepper, etc. — give this macaroni salad great flavor. And best of all, it's really easy to make." — anitahfl
Springtime Pasta Salad
Rave Review: "Very tasty, creamy, and a keeper. The olives did the trick for me. I wouldn't change a thing. I would double for a picnic." – AuntE.
Creamy Vegan Pasta Salad
"I bring this macaroni salad to barbecues and potlucks and everyone loves it — people never even realize it's vegan!" – btnymeg
Mexican Fiesta Pasta Salad
"Your family and friends will love this zesty pasta salad. A surprising change from traditional pasta salads." – JOSLYN H.
American Italian Pasta Salad
Rave Review: "Honestly, the best creamy pasta salad. Fresh parsley and the dry Italian dressing mix are definitely the key ingredients." – CMIKUS
Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad
Rave Review: "Hands down the best pasta salad in the galaxy! My husband had it for BREAKFAST the next day!" — Elizabeth