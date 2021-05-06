10 Creamy Pasta Salads for Summer

By Vicky McDonald and Emily Boyette May 06, 2021
Credit: Brie Passano

Pasta salads are a cinch to make and a great choice for big-batch, make-ahead meals. Add your choice of proteins and other add-ins, and you've got a satisfying main dish. What really sets a good pasta salad apart is a great-tasting creamy dressing. Here are some of our most popular pasta salad recipes that have perfected the ratio of pasta, add-ins, and just the right creamy dressing to pull all the ingredients together.

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Italian Confetti Pasta Salad

Credit: cookingbug
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rave Review: "This recipe is fantastic and so easy to make. The fresh basil is a MUST and I don't change a thing. This has turned into a family favorite — and I love it even more the next day with a little tuna mixed in for lunch." –Boomernkate

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Shrimp Pasta Salad with a Creamy Lemon Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rave Review: "It was the best Allrecipes meal that I made all week! We loved it and will definitely make it again." – kfolberg

3 of 11

Amelia's Tuna Macaroni Salad

Credit: KGora
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rave Review: "This is a wonderful, delicious, and easy recipe. I love making it because it's a great side dish, or just to eat it by itself for lunch." – nancylo81

Advertisement

4 of 11

Chicken Club Pasta Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rave Review: "Excellent dressing for the pasta & flexible for any leftover proteins. The family demolished this!" — Kopita11

5 of 11

Macaroni Salad with Pickles

Credit: momlovestocook
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rave Review: "I love this macaroni salad and have made it several times. All of the extras — pickles, olives, green pepper, etc. — give this macaroni salad great flavor. And best of all, it's really easy to make." — anitahfl

6 of 11

Springtime Pasta Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rave Review: "Very tasty, creamy, and a keeper. The olives did the trick for me. I wouldn't change a thing. I would double for a picnic." – AuntE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Creamy Vegan Pasta Salad

Credit: btnymeg
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I bring this macaroni salad to barbecues and potlucks and everyone loves it — people never even realize it's vegan!" – btnymeg

8 of 11

Mexican Fiesta Pasta Salad

Credit: Monte McCallister
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Your family and friends will love this zesty pasta salad. A surprising change from traditional pasta salads." – JOSLYN H. 

9 of 11

American Italian Pasta Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rave Review: "Honestly, the best creamy pasta salad. Fresh parsley and the dry Italian dressing mix are definitely the key ingredients." – CMIKUS

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rave Review: "Hands down the best pasta salad in the galaxy! My husband had it for BREAKFAST the next day!" — Elizabeth

11 of 11

Love Pasta Salads?

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Vicky McDonald and Emily Boyette
    `