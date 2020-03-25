15 Luscious Cream Cheese Desserts That Aren't Straight Up Cheesecake

1. Temperature matters. Cream cheese should be at room temperature so it blends better with other ingredients. If you forgot to take your cream cheese out of the fridge, you can try these tricks to bring it to room temperature. Cut it into cubes and spread them in a single layer, sitting out for about 20 minutes. Leave the cream cheese wrapped in foil and submerge in warm water for 10 minute. Or unwrap the cream and microwave it in short bursts, turning it over after each burst, until it's at room temperature.

2. Tub vs. block. Whipped cream cheese can be substituted for block cream cheese ounce for ounce in recipes that are not going to be cooked. Be sure to weigh the whipped cream cheese rather than measure it with a cup or spoon. If a recipe is going to be cooked, block cream cheese will always give the best results; whipped cream cheese contains too much moisture and will make your cooked recipe runny.

3. Full-fat vs. low-fat. You can substitute lower-fat cream cheese for full-fat measure for measure, but the texture and flavor won't be quite as rich.