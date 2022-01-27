15 Irresistible Cream Cheese Bar Recipes
Somewhere between cheesecakes and cookies, you'll find cream cheese bars. With all the rich indulgence of cheesecake combined with the ease of cookies, cream cheese bars offer the best of both desserts. Plus, they're much easier to share, which makes them a perfect choice for potlucks, parties, or even just an after-school treat. Check out our collection of top-rated cream cheese bar recipes and find something to try out today — it's guaranteed to put a smile on someone's face, starting with yours.
Cream Cheese Squares
Canned crescent roll dough makes a seriously delicious shortcut in this cream cheese squares recipe. Not only is the dessert much easier to assemble, but it also comes together in just 45 minutes. Feel free to play around with toppings or stir in flavorful additions, like lemon butter, to level up the cream cheese layer.
Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownies
This is a dessert triple-threat: tangy cream cheese and rich red velvet make an ideal match for brownies' delightfully chewy texture. It's a hit for any dessert lover, and manages to taste even better the next day.
Mocha Cheesecake Brownie Bars
Deep mocha and tangy cream cheese make a winning combination in this recipe, especially since the flavors are more than able to stand up to one another. You'll need to make the crust and filling a day in advance, so be sure to set aside enough time or save them for a weekend baking project.
'So This Is What Heaven Tastes Like!' Cream Cheese Bars
If you've been searching for a rich bar cookie recipe, your quest is officially over — cream cheese, chocolate chips, walnuts, and cherries give this old-school dessert a flavor that's both irresistible and well-rounded. They're buttery and melt-in-your-mouth soft, and taste like a mix between a blondie and a shortbread cookie, except even better.
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
Lemon and cream are a divine pairing, and for these rich, flavorful lemon cream cheese bars, the proof is in the eating. The filling has a perfectly lemony taste, while the crescent roll dough streamlines the assembly and baking process.
Cheesecake Bars
If you're craving cheesecake but don't exactly want to put in the work, these simple cheesecake bars are the perfect solution. The buttery, shortbread-like crust pairs wonderfully with the cream cheese filling, which absolutely nails that cheesecake flavor and texture you know and love.
Cream Cheese Bars I
What do cream cheese, cake mix, and eggs have in common? They're all pillars in this quick and easy dessert. These cream cheese bars are delectable on their own, but you can easily customize them by adding a fun topping, like chopped nuts or mini baking chips.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares
Classic pumpkin cheesecake gets a modern, sharable twist with the addition of sugar cookie dough and cinnamon chips. Feel free to substitute fresh pumpkin puree for canned pumpkin or use a different type of baking chip, such as white chocolate.
Pineapple Cheesecake Squares
This summery, not-too-sweet dessert comes together so easily thanks to some help from your refrigerator. For best results, make it the night before you plan to serve — that way, it'll be perfectly set.
Boona's Butterscotch Cheesecake Bars
Butterscotch and cream cheese are a classic pairing for a reason: their flavors collaborate extraordinarily well. This straightforward, timeless recipe comes together in just 45 minutes but will disappear in much less time, so make an extra batch if you're bringing them to a party or potluck.
St. Patrick's Chocolate & Mint Cheesecake Bars
"I made these for an early St. Patrick's day event," says Allrecipes Allster MrsFisher0729. "They were the first thing to go! Rave reviews all around. Yes the recipe has quite a few steps, but it is well written and thorough. I used chopped Andes mint candies since I couldn't find the dark chocolate and mint chips. I also put a little parchment in the pan to make removing them easier."
Raspberry Chocolate Supremes
A dreamy mixture of white chocolate and cream cheese is layered with raspberry jam over a homemade cookie base and topped with a lid of melted chocolate. "Quite possibly one of the better, easy dessert recipes I've tried in awhile. Memorable actually. Rich, decadent and beautiful. Tender, buttery crust, creamy white chocolate filling, and the timeless combination of chocolate and raspberry. This unquestionably reminded me of petite gourmet desserts you'd find at fine quality brunch buffets," says Allrecipes community member naples34102.
Cream Cheese Cookies III
These speedy cream cheese bars will put a smile on anyone's face. They get a nice dose of tartness from lemon juice, but if you want a dessert that makes you pucker, feel free to double the amount to two teaspoons.
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Brownies
"Everyone loves these brownies — have made this recipe multiple times," says community member GINNY C. "I throw in a bag of white chocolate chunks and milk chocolate chunks instead of the chocolate chips. Have made these for birthday parties, potlucks, bake sales and everyone raves and asks for more!"
Perfect Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars
Don't just reserve these pumpkin cheesecake bars for fall — they're so divine, people will appreciate them any time of year. Try using a different base, such as a graham cracker or gingersnap crust, to highlight the spice mixture present in the filling.
