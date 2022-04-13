15 Crab Pasta Salad Recipes to Make Any Occasion Feel a Little Fancy
Want an easy way to instantly transform ordinary pasta salad into a party-worthy dish? Add some crabmeat to the mix and you'll be proud to bring your crab pasta salad to any occasion, from festive brunches to casual potlucks. We've gathered up some of our favorite crab pasta salads made with fresh, frozen, canned, or imitation crabmeat. Scroll through to find creamy crab pasta salads, crab and shrimp pasta salads, crab macaroni salads, and more.
Tammy's Crab Salad
"Elbow noodles, mayonnaise, frozen peas, imitation crab, and mild Cheddar cheese make for a quick and delicious cold salad that is sure to be a hit at parties," says recipe creator Ashley Rauschnot.
Seafood Salad Supreme
"This recipe takes a bit of patience with all of the chopping involved, but the result is well worth it," says community member ASWANSON71. "I have never really liked the taste of seafood salad from the deli at the supermarket because it always tastes too fishy. I mixed everything together in the largest bowl I have and let it refrigerate overnight. The result was fantastic."
Easy Crab Pasta Salad
This recipe is so easy and simple you might just work it into your weekly rotation. It's a people-pleaser and easily adjustable to suit your tastes. You can easily substitute a creamy salad dressing for the mayonnaise if you like.
Seafood Pasta Salad
Pasta, celery, crabmeat, and green peas are gently tossed with a homemade creamy dressing to make this easy salad. Be sure to let it chill for several hours before serving so all the flavors can develop. Allrecipes home cook MONKEYHANGTIME says, "I used medium seashell pasta. Definitely double dressing and add 2nd half just before serving for a creamy salad. (remember don't over cook pasta as it will absorb even more of dressing and make salad dry)."
Crab and Orzo Salad
"Delicious," says Allrecipes community member mamamonkee. "We made this, almost exactly following the recipe. Rather than use real crab, we decided to opt for imitation because we personally like the flavor more. Also, we used sriracha, about a full tablespoon, and omitted salt. Even my 3 year old, who hates fish, absolutely loves this!" Other reviews suggest bumping up the flavor of the dressing with a touch of Old Bay seasoning.
Crab Macaroni Salad
This macaroni salad keeps things simple so guests can focus on what matters: the crab. Chili sauce, lemon juice, and dill combine to make the dressing, while finely chopped celery adds a fresh crunch. You can customize the recipe with fresh peas, as shown, or colorful bell peppers for a touch of color.
Creamy Crab and Pasta Salad
This easy crab pasta salad is packed full of bell peppers and green onions, and is bound together with a creamy dressing loaded with fresh dill. It's ready to eat in under 30 minutes, but reviewers say it's even better if you let it chill overnight.
Crab Pasta Salad
Give this recipe a try if you're looking for a crab pasta salad that doesn't have a creamy dressing. "Good stuff, especially on a hot summer's day" says Allrecipes community member eeekberry. "I did change the recipe a bit for my taste. I add 16 ounces of crab meat instead of 8 ounces. I also used less cauliflower & broccoli, and opted for 3 tomatoes instead of 2. Delicious. I too added honey to the dressing to give it a sweet and tangy punch...yummers!"
Caribbean Crabmeat Salad
"This salad is incredible," says community member PIZZATRAN. "The fresh mango really makes it. I used fresh ginger instead of powdered, extra cilantro, and a slightly under-ripe mango for extra bite! This would also be excellent without the crabmeat (if you're vegetarian). Yum!"
Mediterranean Seafood Salad
If you like bold flavors, then you need to try this crab pasta salad. Black olives, Catalina salad dressing, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, hot sauce, and cubed Cheddar cheese unite to make a dish that'll perk up your taste buds.
Kahala's Macaroni Seafood Salad
Crab, chopped veggies, and a zingy lemon-mayo dressing make this pasta salad an refreshing choice for warm-weather gatherings. The original recipe calls for chopped spaghetti, but we find it pairs nicely with shorter pasta shapes such as farfalle. This recipe will work with fresh, frozen, and imitation crab meat.
Pea and Crab Salad
This pasta salad is so easy and delicious you'll want to make it over and over again. It works just as well at a potluck as it does as a simple lunch at home. If you want to cut the saltiness, feel free to use less bacon.
Shrimp and Crab Macaroni Salad
"I loved this recipe and made it for the first time for a group of friends. I was worried that 6 servings would not be enough so I doubled it. I had so much food I seriously thought about mixing it in the bathtub! The original recipe in my opinion will probably serve more like 10 or 12 people. But it is delicious," says Allrecipes home cook plain jane.
Paul Newman Crab Salad
"I was looking for a non-mayo based pasta salad to bring to a 4th of July celebration, preferably one that contained imitation crabmeat (because I had some on hand and wanted to use it)," says Allrecipes Allstar Kim's Cooking Now. "I made it exactly as directed, but brought the leftover dressing along, in case people wanted to drizzle a bit more over theirs. It was well received by everyone. Thanks for sharing the recipe!"
Seafood Pea-Asta Salad
This pasta salad has it all: a light and tangy dressing, pops of color, and a flavor that's both unique and delicious. Don't skip the black-eyed peas — it may sound strange, but they deliver a hearty taste and a nice textural contrast from the other ingredients.