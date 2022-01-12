21 Couscous Salad Recipes That Are Truly Satisfying Sides or Light Dinners
Couscous pasta has a nutty taste and a sturdy texture that can absorb so many flavors, making it the perfect choice for salads. In this collection of our best couscous salad recipes, choose from a Moroccan-inspired Israeli couscous and lentil salad packed with Middle Eastern flavors, a Mediterranean couscous and chickpea salad with a lemon-tahini dressing, a Greek-style couscous and feta salad for a sensational party-size summer salad, and more.
Mediterranean Couscous Salad
This fresh-tasting couscous and chickpea salad with a lemon-tahini and herb dressing is packed with tomatoes, bell pepper, green beans, cucumber, olives, and peanuts.
Fruity Couscous Salad
This colorful cumin-seasoned couscous salad gets added texture from apricots, cranberries, scallions, and almonds. Try substituting toasted pine nuts for the almonds, if you prefer.
Asparagus, Feta and Couscous Salad
This simple couscous, asparagus, and tomato salad with creamy feta cheese makes an elegant appetizer or a refreshing spring side dish. Try roasting or grilling the asparagus for a different flavor profile.
Couscous and Cucumber Salad
A refreshingly simple couscous salad with cucumber, green onion, fresh parsley, and basil. Serve with lemon wedges for a burst of freshness.
Party-Size Greek Couscous Salad
This Greek-inspired garlic and herb couscous salad recipe makes enough to feed a crowd. With the addition of cherry tomatoes, olives, cucumber, and feta, it's not surprising that it has so many rave reviews!
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Pearl Couscous
Loaded with Mediterranean flavors, including mixed heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and lemon, this satisfying pearl couscous salad is perfect for an alfresco summer meal.
Israeli Couscous Salad
This is a refreshing and beautiful pearl couscous salad featuring cucumbers, spinach, tomatoes, olives, scallions, fresh herbs, and a tangy citrus dressing.
Couscous Salad with Kale, Tomatoes, Cranberries, and Feta
This is a wholesome couscous salad with kale, tomatoes, feta cheese, cranberries, and seeds. Try adding freshly roasted vegetables if you prefer a warm salad. "I usually make a big batch and have it for lunch through the week," says recipe contributor sissyneck.
Whole Wheat Couscous Tabbouleh
Whole wheat couscous makes a delicious variant on traditional bulgur tabbouleh. This refreshing salad is a great choice to accompany grilled chicken or lamb.
Fig and Gorgonzola Israeli Couscous Salad
Savory Israeli (or pearl) couscous combines with caramelized onions, dried figs, Gorgonzola, and balsamic vinegar, and is served on a bed of spinach leaves to create a mouth-watering party salad.
Rosemary Chicken Couscous Salad
Put leftover roast chicken to good use in this wonderful summery couscous salad with freshly chopped rosemary, cucumber, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, feta, and parsley.
Pearl Couscous Salad
An earthy salad that combines Israeli couscous with lentils. Sumac adds a Middle Eastern twist, while crunchy vegetables and sweet dried fruit balance the flavors beautifully.
Couscous Fruit Salad
This sweet and savory couscous salad with dates, cranberries, and raisins makes a delicious pairing with roast pork. Add chopped peanuts and cilantro just before serving for even more flavor and texture.
Curried Couscous Salad with Bacon
Cooked couscous, chickpeas, onion, carrot, cucumber, red bell pepper, and bacon bits are tossed in a sweet soy and curry dressing for a couscous salad that's bursting with flavor.
Shrimp Couscous Salad
Couscous, shrimp, red and yellow bell peppers, tomatoes, parsley, and feta cheese are combined with a cider vinegar and mustard vinaigrette to make this flavorsome cold salad.
Vegan Couscous Salad
A simple vegan tomato-flavored couscous is jazzed up with fresh tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, green onions, parsley, basil, and a peppery white balsamic vinegar dressing.
Couscous with a Kick!
This cucumber and green onion couscous salad has an abundance of herbs, including mint, basil, cilantro, and parsley. It is spiced up with cumin, cayenne, and jalapeno peppers for a flavor-packed summery pasta salad.
Black Bean and Couscous Salad
Couscous is combined with green onions, red pepper, cilantro, corn, and black beans. A refreshing dressing made with lime juice, vinegar, and cumin brings all the ingredients together in this colorful summer salad with southwest flavors.
Couscous with Olives and Sun-Dried Tomato
This filling couscous salad with garlic, shallots, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and toasted pine nuts is guaranteed to satisfy vegans and carnivores alike!
Nectarine Couscous Salad
Sweet nectarines, red bell peppers, and green onions pair beautifully with a cumin, lime, and honey olive oil dressing in this savory couscous and chickpea salad.
Rutabaga Salad
Tender cubes of rutabaga are combined with couscous and a tangy nutritional yeast dressing in this unique, top-rated vegan salad recipe with 5-star reviews. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley for added color.