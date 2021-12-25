15 Cottagecore Recipes for Peak Coziness This Winter
If you've spent time on social media in the past two years, you've probably encountered the term "cottagecore." It's used to describe the aesthetic and lifestyle associated with old-fashioned cottages and country living — in simpler terms, a revival of rustic, rural ways. However, cottagecore isn't just about frock dresses and wildflowers; a big part of the movement involves foods and cooking techniques that have fallen out of frequency in favor of speedier methods in the modern age. We think wintertime is your perfect opportunity slow down and embrace the simpler, cozier lifestyle embodied in cottagecore. You can warm up your oven to make foods like sourdough bread, cottage pie, savory tarts, or whimsical cookies; or light the stove and prepare an earthy mushroom soup or hearty beef stew. Scroll through to find 15 cottagecore recipes that will warm up your winter in more ways than one.
French Onion Soup Gratinée
"About as good as it gets!" says recipe contributor Jersey Tomato. "This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!" Reviewer agree, awarding this wintertime favorite a solid 5-star rating.
Rustic Fruit Galette
Fruit galettes are one of the symbols of summer, but as long as you have access to fruit, you have a perfectly good excuse to make a galette during the winter. (For what it's worth, you can also use frozen and canned fruit.) This galette starts with apples, but feel free to add any other fruits you have on hand.
Chocolate Bar Hot Chocolate
This ultra-simple recipe uses a bar of real chocolate instead of a powdered mix to make a single serving of rich, indulgent hot chocolate. Reviewer Jajam says, "Rich and creamy. I used part dark and part milk chocolate bar. Topped with whipped cream. Tastes special and is easy to make in the microwave. Whisk frequently."
Cracked Wheat Sourdough Bread
Preheat those ovens and get your starter ready, because sourdough season is back. This sourdough is hearty without being too heavy and would make a great companion for a stew or mushroom soup (hint hint). If sourdough is a reach, you might like to try a no-knead bread recipe to get that rustic bakery vibe without having to master bread-making skills.
Apple Turnovers
If you're stuck inside on a cold, windy day, these easy apple turnovers will cheer you up and make your home smell amazing at the same time. You only need apples, frozen puff pastry sheets, and a handful of pantry ingredients to bake these pleasingly rustic treats.
Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup
Vivid and hearty, this old-school borscht recipe is, as creator Patti says, "as authentic as it gets." For a deeper beet flavor (and more nutrients), boil the beets with the skin on.
Hedgehog Cookies
These from-scratch cookies made to look like woodland creatures? You can't get more cottagecore than this! Decorating them is a little time-consuming, so save this recipe for a day when you're snowed in and need a project to pass the time.
Related: Our Best New Cookie Recipes of 2021
Strawberry Jam
Canning is so very cottagecore, and this easy recipe will reward your efforts for months to come. Of course, strawberry season may be months away, but you can still capture its essence with homemade strawberry jam. This recipe works great with frozen strawberries, so don't let seasonality stop you.
Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup
"This is one of my favorite soups of all time," says Chef John. "It is so easy. The secret to this deep, rich soup is a long slow caramelization, the key to unlocking the mushroom's magic. This is just pure essence of mushroom."
How to Make Bolognese Sauce
Simmering a made-from-scratch sauce for hours to let all the flavors bloom and meld is cottagecore to the max. "This Bolognese sauce is dedicated to the late great Marcella Hazan," says Chef John. "She was considered the Julia Child of Italian food, and at a time when most Americans thought 'Bolognese' was spaghetti sauce with chunks of hamburger, Marcella taught us just how magnificent this meat sauce could be. I like to toss it with some mezzi rigatoni and serve it with a little grated Parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of parsley."
Vidalia Onion Tart
This savory tart is rich, creamy, and a total crowd-pleaser, making it a great option for a special dinner or brunch. In the rare occasion that it doesn't get immediately gobbled up, this tart tastes great as leftovers too.
Beef Bourguignon II
Yes, this version includes a two-day marinade. But yes, it's worth it. "I made this yesterday morning and at the point in the recipe where you put it in the oven, I put it in a crockpot and forgot about it all day (I did stir it from time to time). It came out so yummy! I didn't use as many onions — one in the marinade and then I used shallots for the main dish. I served it with a hearty homemade French peasant bread and garlic mashed red potatos. I will definitely make this again. P.s. Don't skimp on the quality of the red wine," says reviewer NXS.
Cheesy Chicken Pot Pie
"I love this pot pie. As a former Wisconsinite, I love cheese. :) This pie was easy and tastes great. I use Pillsbury pie crusts for this recipe, as my homemade crusts don't usually turn out all that well. I baked the bottom crust for about 15 mins and 325 so that it won't be soggy after the chicken mixture is put in. This is a very nice recipe because you can add/substitute different veggies. (My kids don't like celery) Thanks!" — Melissa H
Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce
"OMG! I think I have died and gone to heaven eating this fantastic praline bread pudding! It is awesome! And it tastes great either hot or cold. It was so easy to make. I halved the recipe and otherwise followed the recipe except I used walnuts instead of pecans just because that is what I had on hand. Thank you for sharing your wonderful recipe." — Occasional Cooker
Cottage Pie
Cottage pie captures the same stick-to-your-ribs sensation as shepherd's pie, but with one key difference — it's filled with ground beef instead of lamb. That's hardly a dealbreaker, since this dish is still hearty and a more affordable way to combat the cold.