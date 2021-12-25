15 Cottagecore Recipes for Peak Coziness This Winter

Yes, this version includes a two-day marinade. But yes, it's worth it. "I made this yesterday morning and at the point in the recipe where you put it in the oven, I put it in a crockpot and forgot about it all day (I did stir it from time to time). It came out so yummy! I didn't use as many onions — one in the marinade and then I used shallots for the main dish. I served it with a hearty homemade French peasant bread and garlic mashed red potatos. I will definitely make this again. P.s. Don't skimp on the quality of the red wine," says reviewer NXS.