10 Cornmeal Pancakes
Cornmeal pancakes (variations include arepas and Johnny Cakes) are truly the best of both worlds: They are cooked like pancakes, but taste like cornbread. They're perfect for when you're craving a more savory breakfast — and one that pairs well with other breakfast staples like bacon and eggs. Plus, they're more dense and hearty than your standard buttermilk pancakes. This collection of favorite cornmeal pancake recipes will give you all the breakfast inspiration you need.
Cornbread Pancakes
The buttermilk in this recipe gives you the classic buttery flavor of traditional pancakes, but with the density and crunch of cornmeal pancakes. Reviewer Millie says, "Love that crunchy crust that comes from the cornmeal! My first time making cornmeal pancakes - won't be my last!"
Blue Cornmeal Pancakes
Made from whole blue corn, blue cornmeal has a sweet flavor and a stunning blue color that will stand out on the breakfast table. Recipe creator UBERGRRL suggests serving these pancakes with homemade peach or raspberry spread.
Whole Grain Pancakes
These healthy, whole-grain pancakes are made with whole-wheat flour, rolled oats, cornmeal, flaxseed, brown sugar, and of course, buttermilk. Reviewer Sarah Jo suggests letting the batter sit to allow the dry ingredients to soak up the wet.
Multigrain Pancakes
Start your day on the right foot with these multigrain pancakes made with whole grains, non-fat yogurt, and skim milk. Try adding chopped fruit, nuts, or chocolate to the batter, as recipe creator 9KATIE9 suggests.
Mancakes
This is the ultimate savory breakfast compilation: "Sweet/savory hybrids can be tricky sometimes but I think this worked beautifully. We are talking about bacon, cheese, and onions after all, so it wasn't that big of a shock," says Chef John. "The way the chipotle-spiced maple syrup brought everything together was a risk well rewarded."
Pumpkin Cornmeal Pancakes
Add sweet, fall flavor to your cornmeal pancakes with the help of brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves, vanilla extract, and canned pumpkin. Reviewer Bea Alcaraz has a unique alternative to maple syrup that pairs well with this recipe: Try cutting up a banana and letting it simmer in a skillet with a little butter. Smear it on top of the pancakes and serve.
Cornbread Cakes
Self-rising cornmeal, eggs, buttermilk, and butter combine to make a cornbread alternative that's great for camping or outdoor eating.
Raised Griddle Cakes
"This is a very old-fashioned version of cornmeal pancakes which rise overnight. It came to our family via my great grandmother and dates back to the mid 1870s," says recipe creator TBURRISS.
Arepas (Corn Griddle Cakes)
Arepas, or South American cornmeal patties, are a popular snack in Columbia and Venezuela. They have a crispy outside and a fluffy inside, and are often cooked on a griddle. Top with cheese, butter, eggs, and more.
Jordan's Cornmeal Pancakes
"Admittedly, I can be a bit of a pancake snob, but gotta tell you these pancakes are good," says Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat. "They cooked up beautifully, they taste great, and they have just a little hint of sweetness."
