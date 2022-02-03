8 Corned Beef Sauce Recipes for St. Patrick's Day and Beyond

By Corey Williams February 03, 2022
Credit: Anna Murray

Need something to add a little extra oomph to your corned beef? You're in luck! We've rounded up our very best corned beef sauces for St. Patrick's Day and beyond. Whether you're looking for a traditional mustard-based idea or something deliciously out of the ordinary, you'll find a new favorite in this collection of corned beef sauce recipes. 

Sauce for Corned Beef

Make this simple corned beef sauce with just five ingredients: ketchup, honey, red wine vinegar, butter, and mint jelly. "This sweet, tangy sauce has been in my family since my great grandma Murphy first passed on the recipe," says recipe creator BUNKYDARL

Mustard Sauce for Corned Beef

This buttery, tangy, and vinegary mustard sauce is subtly sweetened with brown and white sugars. An egg thickens things up a bit, so it's perfectly rich. 

Glazed Corned Beef

A sweet apricot sauce lends fruity flavor to corned beef. Recipe creator CANMAD7 also suggests drizzling the sauce over cooked carrots.

Horseradish Sauce

Kick your corned beef up a notch with this horseradish sauce. "This is fabulous," raves reviewer Nick's Nana. "Hubby never puts much sauce on his beef, if any, but he kept piling this on!"

Grammy Faith's Mustard Sauce

Reviewers say this old-fashioned mustard sauce is perfect for corned beef, ham, and even chicken fingers. "This stuff is so good I'll eat leftover sauce out of the fridge with a spoon," says one Allrecipes community member. 

Red Wine-Mustard Pan Sauce

Use your favorite full-bodied red wine to make this incredibly flavorful corned beef sauce. If you're unsure about what to buy, multiple reviewers recommend opting for a bold Cabernet Sauvignon.

Dijon Pan Sauce

Put those pan drippings to good use with this simple corned beef sauce. "This technique is crucial because it produces a very fast and elegant sauce anytime you've roasted meat in a pan," according to Chef John.

Corned Beef and Cabbage with Guinness-Dijon Gravy

A Guinness-based gravy is the perfect corned beef sauce for your St. Patrick's Day celebration — but you'll want to eat it all year long.  

More Inspiration

Credit: lutzflcat

Hungry for more? Try one of Our Favorite Ways to Use Leftover Corned Beef. Plus, explore our entire collections of Corned Beef Recipes and Sauce Recipes

By Corey Williams