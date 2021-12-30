7 Flavorful Fresh Corn Relish Recipes
Those who think corn can't be ultra flavorful or exciting probably haven't tasted corn relish. Truth is, you don't need to slather corn in butter to make it enticing. Not when your fresh corn combines with tasty relish ingredients. Corn relish is especially popular at Southern cookouts, where it's eaten as a side dish or as a dip for chips or a topping for hot dogs and grilled meats, especially chicken, pork, and fish. Scroll through to see our collection of top-notch corn relish recipes.
Fresh Corn Relish or Salsa
This fresh corn relish recipe isn't meant to be preserved or canned, so there's no vinegar here, but there's still a nice acidity from the fresh lime juice. It makes for a fun twist on corn on the cob, and is a cookout-friendly salad that'll fit right in with barbecued meats.
Grilled Salmon With Bacon and Corn Relish
Even folks who don't like salmon will learn to love it after trying this flavorful recipe from Chef John — both the corn relish and the bacon elevate the grilled salmon's flavor. It's a 5-star dish that comes together in just 45 minutes.
Red Pepper and Corn Relish
This corn relish recipe is sweet and tangy, with just the right kick of heat. The overall brightness is complemented by a smooth undertone that comes from an unexpected ingredient — maple syrup.
Related: 14 Grilled Corn Salads You'll Want to Make All Summer
Corn Relish II
Got an abundance of fresh corn in your garden? Turn those extra ears into this vibrant corn relish that tastes better the longer it sits in the fridge. This recipe makes a lot of relish, so gift some to a friend.
Rosemary Marlin with Roasted Corn and Tomato Relish
"This recipe turned out fantastic," says community member Ben R. "I was a little scared of the rosemary so I put in a little less than the recipe suggested. Bad move — next time I will put in a little more."
Related: 25+ Grilled Fish Recipes You'll Love
Chef Scott's Smoked Corn Relish Salad
Whether you're eating on the patio or cooking around a campfire, this corn relish salad makes a winning side dish for any outdoor meal on a warm night. For a more pronounced smoky flavor, grill the corn before mixing it with any other ingredients.
Corn Relish I
This corn relish couldn't be simpler and comes together in just 25 minutes. If you want to can your relish, pressure canning works best with this recipe.
Related: The 6 Best Pressure Canners to Buy in 2021, According to Thousands of Home Cooks