16 Copycat Snacks You Can Enjoy at Home
Grocery store snacks are some of the most iconic experiences in the food world — all things crunchy, salty, crispy, and sweet — and rarely duplicated. Staples like Bagel Bites, Cheez-Its, Chex Mix, and Hostess Snacks carry us through idyllic beach days, and sustain us through more turbulent ones back at home. Luckily for you, the Allrecipes community has figured out the secrets behind many favorite store-bought snacks and shared them in these copycat snack recipes. Flip through for the kitchen-friendly versions of iconic grocery store snacks, and make a few for yourself.
Clone of a Cracker Jack
Loaded with peanuts and homemade caramel, this dressed-up popcorn is easy to prepare at home and great as both a snack and a gift. These taste even better than the store-bought version and make extra delicious popcorn balls.
Pop-Tarts®
Making your own toaster pastry is certainly more difficult than picking up a box at the store, but the final product is worth the time and effort, especially when you're eager to impress with familiar treats. This recipe includes a sugar-cinnamon filling, but it also works great with your favorite spreads, jams, and nut butters. Don't forget the sprinkles for a colorful touch.
Easy Mini Bagel Pizzas
Millennials, rejoice! Making these mini bagel pizzas is almost as easy as heating up a tray of Bagel Bites. This quick, kid-friendly snack reaches a whole new level when it's baked in the oven, especially when it's set on top of a pizza stone.
Homemade Tater Tots®
There's no need to buy that bag of frozen Tater Tots when you can make your own. Better yet, make a big batch ahead of time, and freeze these to warm up whenever a tot craving strikes.
Mary's Gone Crackers® Copycat
These seasoned crackers are fancy and flavorful, and they're considerably more affordable than buying a box at the store. They're delicious on their own, paired with cheese, or set out on an elegant snack board.
Cheesy Italian Meatball Pockets
These copycat Hot Pockets deliver big cheesy and meaty flavor without requiring a deep dive into the freezer. If you really want to dress them up, fill them with homemade meatballs and pasta sauce instead of store-bought.
Thin Mint Crackers
Instead of patiently waiting a year for Thin Mints, make a massive batch of these chocolate-covered crackers in minutes. If you'd rather not use crackers, substitute in vanilla or chocolate wafer cookies.
Baked Tortilla Chips
Homemade tortilla chips are easy to make at home and so delicious you'll wonder why you didn't do it sooner. This recipe works with any kind of tortilla, so don't be afraid to get experimental.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
These four-ingredient peanut butter cups come together easily — the hardest part is waiting for them to cool. Microwaving your peanut butter in a glass bowl will make it easier to spread and streamline assembly.
Cheddar Cheese Nippers
These cheesy crackers make a great activity for a rainy afternoon or weekend baking project. Yes, they're more time-consuming than popping open a box, but they won't take hours. They have a biscuit-like texture, but the cheese taste is spot-on.
Crispy Cereal Mix
Forget the bagged stuff, because this cereal mix is an improvement on a certain brand's recipe. It freezes well, so you can make a huge batch in advance and heat it up before your next party.
Brownie Bites with Sea Salt
These brownie bites taste just like the ones you see at warehouse stores, with a texture that's the perfect balance between dense and cake-like. The sea salt flakes sprinkled on top add a touch of elegance to the rich, bite-sized treat.
Oatmeal Crackers
These easy crackers are made out of oatmeal and wheat flour and taste like a thicker version of Wheat Thins. Be sure to add extra spices or seasoning if you like bold flavors; this simple recipe makes a nice base for more adventurous crackers.
Homemade Cream-Filled Sponge Cakes
"I made these for dessert yesterday and hubby is still raving this morning," says community member abapplez. "Seven people ate these and all seven absolutely loved them. Many comments... 'the best'... 'much, much better than store bought'...'so good...moist, not too sweet and great flavor,' etc... I agree with every compliment. They are perfect!"
Homemade Goldfish Treats
You're just five ingredients and 45 minutes away from these cheesy crackers. They come out crispy and delicious, and they're easy enough to let the kids help out. Add another tablespoon of water if your dough is too dry.
Kettle Corn
Give family movie night a delicious twist with this homemade stovetop kettle corn. It's cheap, quick, and easy, and tastes way better than the microwavable or pre-popped bags.