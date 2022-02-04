15 Copycat Cookie Recipes to Sink Your Teeth Into

"These are so close to the Girl Scout oatmeal peanut butter cookies that you won't know the difference!" says Joanne Reaney.

Reviewer passionfood adds, "These cookies are delicious and easy to make. The filling is so creamy and good, you could probably eat it by its self. If you want them chewier, bake for only 8-9 min. They are wonderful as is, but do get crunchy, if you like that. Anyway, all around very tasty recipe!"