15 Copycat Cookie Recipes to Sink Your Teeth Into
Some foods are so perfect that all one can really do is figure out how to recreate them at home. That's exactly what our community of home cooks did with their favorite Girl Scout Cookies, Lofthouse Cookies, Oatmeal Creme Pies, and popular cookies from Starbucks and Panera. Scroll through to see our best copycat cookie recipes, and make a batch or two on your own. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.
Homemade Samoa Cookies
Why wait for Girl Scout Cookie season when you can make these gooey Samoas at home whenever you want? These copycat cookies require a bit of work, but the end result is well worth the effort.
Fig Newton-ish Cookies
"I thought the sweetness level on these cookies was spot-on," says community member Lisa. "Fig Newtons aren't supposed to be cloyingly sweet. My whole family enjoyed the cookies; even those who aren't keen on Fig Newtons."
Copycat Berger Cookies
If you love black and white cookies, you're in for a real treat with these delectable cookies. The luxurious chocolate icing adds both richness and moisture, making for a cookie you won't be able to forget.
Clone of a Cranberry Bliss Bar
There's no reason to hit the Starbucks drive-thru when you can make Cranberry Bliss Bars at home — plus, you get the added bonus of being to enjoy them all year long. The candied ginger gives these cookies their trademark flavor, so don't skip it.
Copycat Moon Pies
Looking for a sure-fire way to win a Southerner's heart? These copycat Moon Pie cookies are sure to do the trick. These airy, chocolatey treats pair just as well with a glass of milk as they do with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies III
"These are so close to the Girl Scout oatmeal peanut butter cookies that you won't know the difference!" says Joanne Reaney.
Reviewer passionfood adds, "These cookies are delicious and easy to make. The filling is so creamy and good, you could probably eat it by its self. If you want them chewier, bake for only 8-9 min. They are wonderful as is, but do get crunchy, if you like that. Anyway, all around very tasty recipe!"
Mrs. Fields Sugar Cookies
There's only one bad thing about this sugar cookie recipe — it's so delicious people won't believe they're not from a bakery. They're easy to make and taste great, and you'll have much better luck rolling the dough out if you stash it in the freezer instead of the fridge.
My Version of the Famous Lofthouse® Cookie
Pillowy soft and super sweet, these cookies are just as good as the kind you'll find in your grocery store bakery, if not better. Don't forget the rainbow sprinkles!
Mrs. Fields Cookie Recipe II
Finely grated chocolate, rolled oats, and chopped walnuts transform the standard chocolate chip cookie recipe into something that's truly special. If these bake for longer than 10 minutes, they'll be ruined, so keep a vigilant watch on them while they're in the oven.
Hockey Pucks
Serious peanut butter lovers know that Samoas and Thin Mints have nothing on Tagalongs. This simple copycat recipe only requires 3 ingredients and taste just as good, if not better, than the real thing. Allrecipes community member says, "I've been making these for years with wonderful results. My family has compared them to the Girl Scout Cookie Tagalongs. Supper easy to make and are especially special to receive."
Chocolate Duet Cookies
These copycat Panera cookies are chewy and flavorful, and taste and feel like a cross between a cookie and a brownie. Be sure to use dark cocoa powder — you'll end up with a much richer cookie.
Oatmeal Whoopie Pies
Little Debbie who? These ultra-soft oatmeal cookies are already great on their own, but the sweet vanilla filling takes them to an entirely new level. For chewier cookies, undercook and flatten out with a fork after removing from the oven.
Thin Mint Cookies
"Unbelievable!" raves Allrecipes community member JENBON. "This tastes exactly like Thin Mints (Girl Scout version)! Just make sure you slice the cookies thin enough in order for them to harden. I changed the recipe a little by using Andes Creme De Menthe Chips (2 oz.) and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips (1 oz.) for the coating. Also, I didn't chill mine as long as the recipe says to. I chilled for about 1 1/2 hours and then transferred to the freezer for the 30 minutes before baking. These are delicious and I will definitely make again!"
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Patties
"This recipe is my take on the famous Girl Scout cookie version," says recipe creator Lori McClaughry Marek.
"Simple and delicious! I sprinkled some o the tops w/ colored sprinkles for kids and they loved them. I will def be making these again~YUM! Thanks for sharing," adds Allrecipes Allstar Christina.
Thin and Crispy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Recipe creator Abracadabra says, "I tried to combine recipes to come up with a cookie that tastes like Tate's Bake Shop cookies. The published Tate's recipe on YouTube does not taste like the cookies you buy in the store in the green bag. This is the closest I've come to simulating the oatmeal raisin flavor. This is not a thick cakey cookie but a thin, crisp, lighter version."