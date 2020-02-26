12 Ways to Enjoy Cookie Butter Besides Straight From the Jar
Once upon a time, a competition among Belgian inventors led to a sweet, spicy, gingerbread-y spreadable miracle we know and love as cookie butter. (You may actually know it as Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter, or Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter.) Flavored with ground up speculaas cookies, cookie butter brings its distinctive flavor of cinnamon, ginger, and cloves to everything it touches. Who can blame you for eating it by the spoonful from a jar? (Don't look at me.) I'm just here to suggest there's another way: Try cookie butter in any recipe where you'd use nut butter or Nutella. Ahead are 12 recipes for using cookie butter. Plus, learn how to make your own homemade cookie butter from scratch.
Speculoos Cups
"We are huge fans of cookie butter, so, we loved this recipe! The crushed up cookies gave the cookie butter a wonderful crunch! I would think you could also buy the crunchy cookie butter and omit adding the cookies to the smooth. Don't sub out the dark chocolate because it worked perfectly with the cookie butter," says reviewer Happyschmoopies.
Cookie Butter Cookies
Recipe creator mtpgroove1 says, "You can also stuff the cookies with leftover cookie butter by putting a 1/2 teaspoon on a cookie sheet, freezing it for a half-hour, and then rolling the cookie dough around it!"
Cookie Butter Fudge
"Tastes just like cookie butter, but it really didn't solidify as fudge should. I put it in the fridge, and after chilling, I was able to cut it into squares. It softens once at room temperature and is "squishy" for lack of a better word, but if kept in the fridge, it's OK," says reviewer lutzflcat.
The Best Moist Lotus Cookie Butter Banana Bread Recipe Ever
"A reliable recipe! I've made this cake 3 times and it's never failed me. My friends and colleagues loved it. It's moist, tasty and the melted cookie butter in the middle is the perfect secret ingredient," says reviewer Ysay Camus.
Cookie Butter Brioche Star
"Cookie butter is basically the best thing on this planet, and I am always looking for different ways to eat it. I like to use Biscoff® Cookie Butter. It has more of a caramel taste, where as other cookie butters have a more ginger taste," says recipe creator Carla Maria.
Cheesecake with Biscoff® Crust
Okay, this recipe doesn't include actual cookie butter, but it is flavored with speculoos cookies — the flavor base for cookie butter. "I decided to make a cheesecake for my daughter and had all the ingredients except for the crust, so that is when I decided to make it out of Biscoff®, some of her favorite cookies," says recipe creator Kimberly Bailey.
Spiced Apple Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Recipe creator Matt Wencl says, "Old-fashioned deliciousness! If you really love cookie butter, spread some on the insides of the cookies before you assemble with the ice cream!"
Biscoff® Latte
Recipe creator LROwen describes this recipe as, "A latte made with Biscoff® cookie butter and cinnamon." Your morning cup of joe just got an upgrade.
Cookie Butter and Pear Spice Cake
"For my friend's birthday, I wanted to make her a cookie butter (ie. speculoos or Biscoff®) cake. I couldn't find a recipe that I liked, so I just made one up. It was a great success, everyone who ate a slice kept coming back for seconds," says recipe creator Jealous Muffin. "The cake is best served chilled, so you may want to put it in the fridge or freezer for at least 30 minutes before serving (I like mine overnight)."
Cookie Butter Cheesecake
"Cookie butter and speculoos cookies are used to make this spectacular cheesecake that will surely impress your guests," says recipe creator Bibi.
Cookie Butter Pie
"Can cookie butter get any better? Try it in this no-bake pie and you be the judge. Sprinkle with more crumbled speculoos cookies, top with whipped cream, or drip some melted cookie butter over each slice. I used my own homemade cookie butter but feel free to use storebought," says recipe creator Yoly. Have you ever seen a more heavenly concoction?
Paleo Cookie Butter Cheesecake Bites
Enjoy cookie butter and stick your diet. "These mini 'cheesecakes' are paleo, grain free, and gluten free. They're naturally sweetened and they have the tart creaminess of a cheesecake thanks to cashews, and the spicy sweetness of speculoos cookie butter," says recipe creator Angela Sackett Superhotmama.
BONUS: Homemade Cookie Butter
Now that you have all your recipe inspiration for using cookie butter, why not learn how to make it yourself? While we know you can always just buy cookie butter, don't things just taste better when they're homemade? Not to mention this recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Recipe creator Yoly says, "There's nothing better than having butter that is as sweet as cookies."