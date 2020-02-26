12 Ways to Enjoy Cookie Butter Besides Straight From the Jar

Once upon a time, a competition among Belgian inventors led to a sweet, spicy, gingerbread-y spreadable miracle we know and love as cookie butter. (You may actually know it as Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter, or Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter.) Flavored with ground up speculaas cookies, cookie butter brings its distinctive flavor of cinnamon, ginger, and cloves to everything it touches. Who can blame you for eating it by the spoonful from a jar? (Don't look at me.) I'm just here to suggest there's another way: Try cookie butter in any recipe where you'd use nut butter or Nutella. Ahead are 12 recipes for using cookie butter. Plus, learn how to make your own homemade cookie butter from scratch.