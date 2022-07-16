10 Decadent Cookie Bar Recipes You Can Make in a 9x13 Pan
Cookie bars are scrumptious and shareable treats that are perfect when baking for a crowd. Reach for your 9x13 pan and whip up enticing desserts like apple pie-inspired squares, frosted coconut shortbread bars, and a mouthwatering brownie-cookie hybrid. Our cookie bar recipes are fuss-free and get perfectly sweet results every time.
Granny Mabel's Best Bar Cookies
Try it Grandma's way and bake up a tray of decadent cookie bars made with oatmeal, chocolate chips, and caramel sauce. A sweet, buttery base and irresistible gooey interior makes this recipe one you'll want on repeat.
Apple Butter Bars
The luscious flavor of apple pie makes this fruity cookie bar a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Enjoy sticky-sweet goodness that comes together in just 35 minutes.
Easy Chocolate Cookie Bars with Cake Mix
"Served today with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprig of fresh mint," shares Allstar lutzflcat. "Super simple to make, has a firm crust that cut well into bars/squares, had nice eye appeal, and tasted good!"
Brookies (Brownie Cookies)
Enjoy semi-sweet chocolate layered with a cookie base in this 5-star recipe. Our community of home cooks loves the quick bake time and adding mix-ins like peanut butter and fruit preserves.
Pumpkin Shortbread Bars
Perfectly spiced squares filled with smooth pumpkin filling should be next on your to-bake list. The pecans are optional, but they add a toasty crunch that creates a mouthwatering finish.
Butterscotch Cookie Bars
Turn traditional butterscotch cookies into a mouthwatering 9x13 dessert with this easy-to-follow recipe. You'll love the soft, chocolatey centers and crisp edges. Throw in raisins and walnuts for a wonderfully chewy twist.
Mom's Cheesecake Cookie Bars
"This is one of my all time favorites!" raves home cook terrytl. "I use various toppings — try lemon curd or custard for a spring treat, cherry or strawberry filling on top for holiday festive look and taste, and if you feel daring, caramel, toasted pecans and chocolate drizzle!
Lemon Pie Bars
Experience a decadently soft lemon bar that takes tang to another level. Simply press dough into a 9x13 dish, pour in a sweetened lemon juice mixture, then bake until set. A light sprinkle of confectioner's sugar adds delicious flair.
Brownie Cookie Bars
You don't have to choose between a decadent brownie or homemade cookie — have both at once. These rich, cocoa-based cookie bars are laced with cinnamon and allspice for a fragrant, fantastically delicious result.
Cherry Walnut Bars
Need a impressive dessert ready in under an hour? Chopped walnuts and flaked coconut are folded into the luscious filling of this cookie bar. Finish with a vibrant cherry frosting for an unforgettable bite.