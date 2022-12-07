11 Compound Butter Recipes You Can't Miss

Make your own deliciously creamy condiments at home with our collection of compound butter recipes. Spread a sweet cinnamon blend on your bagel or indulge in a lusciously savory garlic butter for steak — the sky's the limit with these unique flavor combinations. Try one (or all) of our home cook-approved compound butter recipes and take your cooking to the next level.

01 of 12 Garlic Butter View Recipe Top your toasted bread or steak with garlic butter for a sizzling bite of savory goodness. Create lusciously rich flavor that pairs perfectly with just about everything using just a few pantry ingredients.

02 of 12 Brown Sugar-Cinnamon Butter View Recipe Beat butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon together and let the magic happen. Start your day on a sweet note with this five-star compound butter recipe that's a favorite with our community of home cooks.

03 of 12 Jan's Homemade Sriracha Butter View Recipe "Sriracha butter is delicious on fresh corn, steak, veggies, and especially baked potatoes!" says recipe creator What's for dinner. The uses are endless and it is quick and simple to make."

04 of 12 Lemon-Poppy Seed Compound Butter View Recipe Add the delightful brightness of fresh lemons and poppyseed to your butter with this easy recipe. Allow the compound butter to chill for at least an hour before slicing for maximum flavor.

05 of 12 Toasted Pecan Butter View Recipe Incorporate deep, sweet, and buttery flavor into your next breakfast or brunch with this this 5-star recipe. Chopped pecans add a wonderfully toasty crunch to this versatile compound butter.

06 of 12 Simple Basil Butter View Recipe Have a bumper crop of basil in your garden? Put it to good use in this aromatic compound butter that features garlic, lemon, and fresh basil for an irresistible addition to pasta, corn, and French bread.

07 of 12 Maple Butter View Recipe Taste the comforting flavors of fall anytime with this sweet and creamy maple butter. "I used it on pumpkin cranberry scones and everyone raved about it," shares reviewer WADAYANUTS. "Will be making this more often!"

08 of 12 Tomato Butter View Recipe Put a new spin on standard butter with this mouthwatering recipe. Cherry tomatoes, dried herbs, and chili flakes infuse this compound butter with deliciously fiery flavor.

09 of 12 Strawberry Butter View Recipe Spread good cheer with this 3-ingredient strawberry butter. Fruit preserves and confectioner's sugar add a delicate sweetness that pairs well with pancakes and French toast.

10 of 12 Mustard Butter View Recipe Indulge in a savory compound butter that brings big flavor to every dish. Bold add-ins like Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce make this recipe the perfect partner for steaks, pretzels, and roasted vegetables.