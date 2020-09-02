12 Comfort Food Casseroles Ready in 60 Minutes
Add these deep-dish dinners to your favorites so you'll always have a plan when the clock is ticking and everyone's hangry. Most of the cook time for these casseroles happens in the oven while you kick back for a bit.
'Pizza' Shepherd's Pie
"It stunned us how tasty it was. It tasted just like a pizza shop! I will double the cheese next time!" says TheCook.
Zucchini Noodle Casserole
"Loved it! Great way to use up lots of zucchini; getting more veggies and reducing wheat/carbs in an eating plan," says RobynM.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
Allrecipes community member SJU divided this into two pans—one for now and one to freeze for later. "I opted to split it into (2) 8x8 pans as it really makes a large portion," she says. "I did not add cheese to the one I froze. When I was ready to finally bake the frozen pan, I let it thaw overnight in my fridge. I threw it in my preheated oven (375 F) and cooked for approx 45 min (wrapped in tin foil). I added the cheeses, and let it cook for another 15 minutes. Good taste, easy to make (and freeze for later!), and the sausage adds substance."
Angie's Polenta Lasagna
"YUM! I sauteed the ground beef with fresh garlic, skipped the tomato sauce, and added fresh herbs and mushrooms to the pasta sauce," says CookinBug. "I used the Polenta recipe from this site to make my own at home. So good."
Portobello Penne Pasta Casserole
"Very yummy. I was a little leery of the soy sauce, but it ended up being delicious!" says Cardamum. "Not at all overpowering, but just another interesting dimension to the dish."
Timballo Spaghetti Casserole
"Made a TON but the leftovers were just as good, if not better; when making again, I'd use a different noodle, reduce the mozzarella, increase the parm, and maybe saute the onions and peppers," says Rock_lobster.
Taco Pie
"It was a good alternative to regular tacosm," says Shalaine_1. "Next time I wouldn't cook it with the sour cream added, I would top it with it after baking."
Ham, Potato and Broccoli Casserole
"This is a great, easy to make, and nutritious casserole. You can add some macaroni pasta or try seasoning the potatoes before you bake," says SURELEE. "Put this dish in the freezer and bake whenever you're too lazy to cook! Can also be made with leftover cooked chicken."
Broccoli Chicken Divan
Just about everyone who made this basic casserole loved it, but couldn't help adding their own personal touches. And that's what casserole cooking's all about, anyway.
Chef John's Macaroni and Cheese
"Run, don't walk, to your local grocery and find the 'cheese remnants' bin, purchase several that sound interesting...Gruyère is a good one with white Cheddar," says Kathy. "Then watch the tutorial by Chef John on this recipe. He makes it so easy!"
Creamy Beef Enchiladas
"These were delicious!" says Amanda. "I doubled the recipe and divided into smaller pans to freeze for a quick meal for later."
Swiss Enchiladas
"These were wonderful. I have made tons of chicken enchiladas in my life, but this may become the new go-to formula!" says debra_tx.
