40 Coffee Shop Drinks and Treats You Can Make at Home
Can't make it to your favorite coffee shop? Recreate your go-to order at home. From iced mochas to biscotti, our recipes for coffee shop drinks and treats will satisfy your cravings — and fill your home with that heavenly coffee shop smell. Here are 40 recipes to help you find your new pick-me-ups.
Easy Iced Coffee
"Easy, tasty, and cheap! I'm all for simple, so I go for a one-cup method where I place the coffee, one packet of Splenda and water in the glass first and swirl around to dissolve, then add a generous 'squirt' of chocolate syrup, swirl some more, and add milk." —BROZZY
Cafe Latte
It really doesn't get any easier than this. Heat milk in a saucepan, whisk to create foam, and combine it with your favorite roasted coffee. Spoon foam over the top, if you're feeling fancy. We won't judge.
Flavored Latte
"Made a vanilla-flavored syrup, and our lattes tasted just like the 'bucks version! So happy I know how to make these at home now." — Yummytampa
Iced Mochas
"Awesome icy treat. Perfect for when you want to have the 'coffeehouse experience' right in your own house," Jillian says. "It was so good topped off with a whipped cream and little more chocolate syrup!"
Hot and Spicy Himalayan Tea (Chai Tea)
Cozy up with a velvety chai tea. Crank up the caffeine by using more tea leaves, or add a few sprinkles of cardamom to make it spicier. Your house will smell amazing!
Matcha Frappe
"Delicious and refreshing! I didn't bother taking out the blender. I used my plastic shaker bottle with the wire ball, and it was all mixed in 30 seconds." — Ms Jean
Cold-Brewed Coffee
"I had this over ice. It's the only coffee I've ever had that actually tastes as delicious as ground coffee smells," writes Scratchcook.
Cold Brew and Almond Milk Latte
"The ratio of water to coffee is very nice. Not too strong and not too weak," Buckwheat Queen says.
Frozen Caramel Latte
"Perfect. I don't have an espresso machine so I just made a pot of really potent coffee. This taste just like one I would buy for $4!" — KATEFOODFUN
Mango-Banana Smoothie
If you miss the Orange Mango Banana Vivanno you used to order at Starbucks, reviewer Connie calls this "an incredibly delicious, flavorful" replacement.
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
"I created this recipe so we wouldn't have to go broke," said Allrecipes member Zippy. Save a few more bucks by making the Pumpkin Pie Spice mixture yourself, too. We've got a recipe for that!
Campfire S'Mores Frappuccino®
As if iced coffee doesn't remind us of summer, s'mores certainly do! This delicious copycat frappe combines the two.
Gingerbread Latte
It's spicy, and we like it. If you want that quintessential drink that smells like Christmas, then this is your latte. Bonus if you make a loaf of this Pumpkin Gingerbread to enjoy at the same time.
Abbey's White Chocolate Latte
It's rich, creamy, and frothy with the perfect balance of white chocolate and coffee. Brew a cup of strong black coffee if you don't have an espresso machine.
Hot Apple Cider
Nothing beats a mug of hot cider on a cold day. If you're making the recipe for a crowd, remove the cider from the heat, discard the spice bundle, and transfer the cider to a slow cooker.
Eggnog Latte
If you're looking for a warm hug on a cold day, then wrap your mitts around this. If you have leftover eggnog, why not use it to make a Banana-Nog Cake?
Affogato
"I love coffee and I love gelato, so this is a perfect drink for anyone who wants to elevate their after-dinner coffee. You can't miss with the combination of these two favorites," reviewer SQ* writes.
Brown Sugar-Caramel Latte
Sometimes coffee is a dessert in itself! And if you're going to do it, go all the way. Fresh homemade whipped cream is the perfect topping for these coffee and cocoa recipes. And go ahead and add a few extra dollops, we won't charge you extra.
Candy Cane Cocoa
Put your leftover candy canes to good use. And, as long as you're crushing candy canes—keep going! This Milk Chocolate Peppermint Bark is a holiday favorite.
Lion House Wassail
Move over mulled cider, hello wassail. It's "steeped" in tradition, and is wonderfully spicy and comforting. Keep it warm all day in the slow cooker, just remove the cloves so it doesn't get bitter.
Soft Oatmeal Cookies
"I really wanted an oatmeal cookie that you would see out at the mall or Starbucks, so I made the cookie to recipe and spooned it by the heaping tablespoons onto my baking stone. I was a little skeptical because it was a wet consistency and I thought, this cookie won't rise," Ronda says. "However, in nine minutes, I had the most beautiful-looking and best-tasting cookie out of the oven."
Janet's Rich Banana Bread
If you've got two ripe bananas, this is the easiest bread we've got this banana bread. After you put it in the oven, you've got an hour to enjoy your coffee or chai!
Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake
"For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used," Chef John says.
Cinnamon Hazelnut Biscotti
"I've tried many different biscotti recipes, but this one is my favorite," Arci says. "They seem to melt instantly when dipped into hot coffee."
Chef John's Croissants
Think your coffee is sweet enough? Balance it out with a classic croissant. "Even though it was time consuming, it was totally worth the wait. I will definitely make these buttery croissants again and again," Mary Schoepe says.
Amazing Lemon Scones
"If you love lemon, you must try these scones. You will love them. They have the perfect texture and a fabulous lemon flavor. I'm lazy, so I used my food processor to cut the butter into the flour mixture, then added the liquid mixture through the shoot. Fast and easy. Just be sure you don't over process," writes Deb C.
No Bake Chocolate Oat Bars
Just 30 minutes of prep time to get 32 fudge-y, crumbly oat bars.
Banana Chocolate Chip Bread
"I usually make the recipes with sour cream to give it that extra moistness, but this recipe is perfect as is. So moist and very delicious," Cupcake563 writes. Watch how it's made here.
White Chocolate Blondies
If you have white chocolate chips on hand, you need to make White Chocolate Blondies. Once you make these blondies, you'll be thanking us for sharing this recipe with you.
Chef John's Chocolate Croissants
"These are so grand," Amy Oros says. "They are so very, very, very flaky. And, I know you said we had to wait for them to cool. We just haven't been able to wait yet. They smell so good coming out of the oven."
Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie
"These cookies are the pinnacle of perfection! If you want a big, fat, chewy cookie like the kind you see at bakeries and specialty shops, then these are the cookies for you!" — ELIZABETHBH
Lemon Ricotta Cake
"The addition of ricotta cheese to this lemon cake results in an airy, light, fluffy, and moist cake. The glaze will take it to another level. But if you prefer no glaze just sprinkle with powdered sugar," recipe submitter Yoly says.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins
Coffee requires cake — or these cinnamon-spiced, coffee-spiked muffins.
Easy Cream Cheese Danish
"I made these thinking they couldn't possibly be as good as everyone said they were, but I was so wrong! I'm a 'from scratch' baker and dislike using pre-packaged doughs and mixes, but I must say that this recipe came together wonderfully." — CATIETOD
Plain Cake Doughnuts
"These doughnuts are so easy to make. I have never made doughnuts before, but they turned out wonderful. Crispy outside, soft and moist inside! They were great just plain without the cinnamon-sugar on them, but were excellent when that was added!" — KathyLP
Cinnamon Palmiers
"Tried these last night. Four people devoured them all in five minutes! Delicious! So simple and they look like you picked them up at the bakery," Jeri says.
Cranberry-Orange Biscotti
"I bake biscotti twice a week and have a pretty extensive collection of biscotti recipes. This one is among the best," Tom Ayres says.
Blueberry Streusel Muffins
"Yummy and easy. I always wondered how bakeries get that awesome crumb topping, and now I know." — SHELZ1
Cinnamon Rolls III
"This is by far the best cinnamon roll recipe I've tried! I tried several copycat recipes, and they don't compare," FRANSILLY says.
Caley's Classic Zucchini Bread
"Absolutely delicious! I've made four loaves in the last three days, and my family gobbles them up! I've added chocolate chips, coconut, and walnuts, and it is so yummy," writes user AFWifeMomNurseAmy.