18 Cocktail Recipes for Coffee Lovers
Two of everyone's favorite drinks, coffee and cocktails, combine in these 18 boosted-up alcoholic coffee beverages. Using freshly-brewed espresso or flavored liqueurs, these drinks are infused with rich coffee flavor (and a little jolt of caffeine). Combine them with Irish cream, whiskey, or even tequila for a boozy take on the beloved morning beverage.
Irish Coffee Cocktail
An Irish classic, whiskey (bonus points if it's an Irish variety like Jameson) combines with hot coffee and sugar before getting doused in whipped cream. It's the ultimate way to warm up on a cold day.
Mexican Coffee Cocktail
This recipe features an unusual pairing that proves to be delicious. Tequila and coffee liqueur are blended together with freshly brewed coffee for a boldly flavored cocktail.
Coffee and Cream Cocktail
Get a double dose of booze in this creamy cocktail. The Irish Cream gives it a rich texture, while a dash of coffee liqueur adds a little bite.
Dalgona Cocktail
Turn your favorite new drink, whipped coffee, into an evening cocktail with the addition of amaretto liqueur and creme de cacao.
Baileys Layered Coffee Cocktail
When you want a drink that's as impressive looking as it is delicious, this is the recipe for you. By adding the ingredients one at a time, you'll add a distinct layered look to the cocktail.
Jamaica Coffee
"My favorite coffee and liqueur combination," says Linda (LMT). "The dark rum and coffee flavored liqueur go very well together and the whip cream topping makes it as good as dessert."
Espresso Martini Cocktail
Always ordering a mocha from the coffee shop? Then you're sure to love this coffee cocktail recipe. Espresso acts as the base, but white creme de cacao adds a distinct chocolaty flavor.
Hot Nutty Irish Coffee
"This is a great after-dinner coffee," writes recipe contributor jean. "I like to add a mixture of cinnamon and sugar to the rim before I make them. We sometimes use green sugar. Enjoy!"
Coffee Nudge
Boldly-flavored brandy is the backbone behind this cocktail. Decorate with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles, or follow reviewer Maggie McGuire's lead and add a scoop of vanilla ice cream instead.
White Russian Cocktail
This recipe is perfect for when you're craving a smooth cocktail that's easy to sip. Vodka, coffee liqueur, and heavy cream team up to make this creamy drink.
Nutty Irish Coffee
In this nutty spin on Irish coffee, whiskey is switched out with hazelnut liqueur for a rich taste that would make this a perfect after-dinner dessert cocktail.
Caipira Coffee
This Brazilian-inspired coffee cocktail combines rich, flavorful ingredients: cachaça (Brazilian rum), brewed coffee, and condensed milk. If you can't find the rum, you could use vodka, says recipe creator, Raphael.
Capatini (Cappuccino Martini)
"Smooth and delicious, this is the perfect after-dinner cocktail," describes recipe creator laughingmagpie. Get a triple hit with strong coffee, coffee liqueur, and a sprinkling of ground coffee beans to finish it off.
Frozen Mudslide
Your blender will be in regular use after blending up a batch of this frosty drink. To make things even more decadent, several reviewers suggest swapping in vanilla ice cream for the plain ice to create a more rich cocktail.
Irish Whisper
"This was fabulous," says Arizona Desert Flower. "I'm the first one to admit I'm not a fan of either coffee liqueur nor peppermint but this combo hit just perfect for me!"
Whynatte
The combo of coffee and Jägermeister may sound odd, but it has gained rave reviews from our audience. It's a great cocktail for warming up on a wintery day.
Espresso Martini
Vanilla vodka adds a distinct sweet taste to this entire martini. For extra flair, dip martini glass edges into cocoa powder before pouring.
Whiskey Paralyzer
The secret ingredient to this creamy cocktail is root beer. Combined with coffee liqueur and whiskey, this recipe is sure to knock your socks off.