18 Coconut Soups That Offer Creamy Comfort Without the Dairy
Coconut adds flavor, fragrance, and a creamy texture to soup without the need for dairy. Choose from Chinese curried coconut egg-drop soup, a cooling cream of coconut cucumber soup, a vegetarian version of the classic Indian mulligatawny, and much more. All of the coconut soup recipes in this collection are super delicious, nourishing, and packed with flavor. If you love a Thai coconut soup, check out our tom kha gai soup, too.
Coconut-Black Bean Soup
This tomato and black bean soup is enriched with coconut milk and spiced with ginger, cumin, and turmeric for a terrific quick and healthy soup. Garnish with freshly chopped cilantro for an extra boost of flavor.
Curried Coconut Egg Drop Soup
A subtly spiced, deliciously coconutty Asian-style egg-drop soup that tastes just like curry. Cubes of firm tofu make a great addition if you need a more filling dish.
Spicy Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup
Tender sweet potatoes are paired with classic Thai curry flavors, including coconut, ginger, red curry paste, and cilantro in this flavor-packed soup. "Exceptional!" says recipe reviewer cuceesprouts. "Will make it again and again!"
Vegetarian Mulligatawny Soup
An extremely flavorful vegetarian soup inspired by the classic Indian dish, mulligatawny, with coconut, potato, carrots, and curry seasonings. You'll want to serve this delicious soup with flat breads to mop up every last drop!
Cream of Coconut and Cucumber Soup
This vegan cream of coconut, cucumber, ginger, and green chile soup is easy to whip up in a blender for a cooling and refreshing appetizer on a hot summer's day. Garnish with cucumber slices, grated coconut, and mint leaves before serving.
The Best Thai Coconut Soup
With thousands of 5-star reviews, this recipe lives up to its name. Try it to see if it's the best Thai coconut soup with shrimp that you've ever had. We're guessing you won't be disappointed. "Awesome, authentic soup!" says home cook Cole. "This soup has so much flavor! I will make this one again and again!"
Coconut Lentil Soup
Fresh shredded coconut and soy milk are blended with curry powder and a generous portion of pepper, then combined with tender, soft red lentils, garlic, red onion, and ginger in this cozy vegan soup. Try adding cooked shrimp for a non-vegan version if you prefer.
Caribbean Carrot-Ginger Soup
Coconut milk, fresh ginger, carrots, and onions all feature in this comforting vegetarian soup. Garnish with chopped chives, toasted sliced almonds, or chia seeds for a colorful presentation.
Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup
Coconut milk adds richness to this luxurious butternut squash soup that's seasoned with a touch of pumpkin pie spice and freshly grated nutmeg. Top with pumpkin seeds or croutons and serve with crusty bread for a comforting soup that's filling enough for a light weeknight meal.
Tomato Coconut Soup
A little coconut milk elevates simple tomato soup to a whole new level of luxury in this super-easy dairy-free cream of tomato soup recipe.
Beet Soup with Coconut Milk
Coconut milk brings out the natural sweetness of beets in this colorful borscht-inspired soup. You can use leftover roasted beets to speed things up. Serve with plenty of freshly chopped dill.
Curried Coconut-Leek Soup
A fragrant, subtly spiced soup made with leeks, celery, carrots, and spices is made creamy with the addition of coconut milk. You can puree the soup in a blender if you prefer a smoother consistency.
Mama B's Tom Kha Gai Soup
Coconut milk, chicken, bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms, chile peppers, lime juice, lemongrass, galangal, Thai basil, and cilantro all feature in this version of the popular creamy and aromatic Thai soup, tom kha gai.
Coconut Curry Soup with Chicken
Carrots, onion, and bell pepper are softened in coconut oil, then cooked with rice, curry paste, coconut milk, and diced poached chicken in this chunky soup. "I have to say this combination is so wonderful it is unbelievable!" says home cook JakiiRSM. "So delicious!"
Pumpkin Soup with Coconut Milk
This spicy coconut-enriched roasted pumpkin soup makes the perfect comfort food during the colder months. "Most people cannot tell that you have used coconut milk instead of cream," says recipe contributor Pip. "I can guarantee you will impress even the fussiest of eaters!"
Vegetable Tofu Soup with Lemongrass and Coconut Milk
Try this Vietnamese-inspired tofu and vegetable soup that's infused with fragrant lemongrass and coconut milk for fantastic vegetarian fast food. Kick the heat up a notch with some chopped red chile peppers if desired.
Coconut-Tamari Mushroom Soup
Two cans of coconut milk make this vegan Thai-inspired mushroom soup creamy without the cream. You can use a variety of mushrooms for a different flavor and textural experience if you like.
Vietnamese La Sa Ga Soup
This chicken and coconut curried soup with noodles is topped with fresh basil and tastes just as good as you'd get in any Vietnamese restaurant! Experiment with different vegetables — bamboo shoots, button mushrooms, and green onion all make great additions.