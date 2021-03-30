7 Crispy Coconut Shrimp Recipes
A coating of flaked coconut gives succulent shrimp a delicious, crispy texture on the outside whether they are fried or baked. Their very shape makes them perfect for picking up, dunking in a dipping sauce, then devouring! Whether you like fried coconut shrimp with a fruity dipping sauce or a baked coconut shrimp with a spicy edge, we've got you covered. Try coconut shrimp seven different ways with these top recipes that we've hand-picked for you!
Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp
These coconut shrimp, made with unsweetened flaked coconut and panko bread crumbs, are air fried to crispy perfection. Serve to a happy family with a honey, lime, and chile dipping sauce.
Beer Batter Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp are first dipped in a simple beer batter, then coated with sweetened coconut and fried in batches until crispy. "Great recipe. My family loved it," said reviewer Tara. "I let the shrimp sit in the fridge for 30 minutes after they were breaded so that the coating would really stick before putting them in the fryer."
Twice-Cooked Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp are coated in a thick batter, then tossed in coconut before they are fried, and then baked. "This was a wonderful recipe!" says brandyceliz81. "One helpful hint: I put the coconut in a large freezer bag (with some flour) and shook up the shrimp in the bag. It made things a little less messy."
Coconut Shrimp II
Shrimp are dredged in a spicy flour, coated in batter, then rolled in coconut before being fried in hot oil; serve with a marmalade-mustard dipping sauce for an appetizer that's hard to resist, and easy to eat!
Baked Coconut Shrimp
"Wow!" says Cindy in Pensacola. "I didn't quite know what to think about baking shrimp for 15 or 20 minutes but I took them out at 16 minutes and they were absolutely perfect! The coconut was just toasted and the shrimp were not over cooked."
Keto Fried Coconut Shrimp
Coated in a macadamia nut and coconut mixture, shrimp are fried in ghee until golden and crispy in this keto-friendly recipe. Serve the shrimp with a spicy jalapeno aioli for a memorable appetizer whether you're eating keto or not.
Coconut Shrimp I
Shrimp are coated with coconut flakes, then fried until golden. Reviewer Michelle Gebert-Oestreich suggests: "For this recipe I tried using half sweetened and half unsweetened coconut and I thought it was the perfect amount of sweetness!"
