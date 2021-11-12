20 Coconut Desserts for the Coconut-Obsessed

"OMG! This pound cake is awesome! If you love coconut this cake is for you. I followed the recipe exactly and used my Kitchen Aid stand mixer to beat everything so it was nice and fluffy. I also let everything get to room temperature before mixing. It baked up beautifully in exactly 1 hour and 20 minutes and the smell in the house was nothing less than heavenly. Make no mistake, this cake is rich and dense so it's not something you'd make on a regular basis but it definitely fits the bill for special occasions. I served it with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and toasted coconut - YUM!" — Jillian