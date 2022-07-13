Our 15 Most Popular Cocktail Hour Recipes From the 1950s
No era does cocktail hour quite like the 1950s. Back then cocktail parties were all the rage — and no party was complete without the drinks flowing and a table filled with finger food. While some of the cocktails were quite fancy, the food was pretty basic. From tea sandwiches and deviled eggs to meatballs and pigs in a blanket, the cocktail hour foods of the 1950s were simple to make, but still quite delicious. Do you think you have what it takes to host a 1950s cocktail hour? Scroll through to take a look at the recipes and find out.
Salmon and Chive Tea Sandwiches
All it takes is three ingredients and 10 minutes to create a finger sandwich that will wow your guests. Just try not to eat them all as you're assembling them!
Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller
These oysters are cooked in beer first, then the shell is filled to the brim with a cheese and spinach sauce. Top the oysters with bread crumbs, bake, serve, and wait for everyone's jaw-dropping reactions.
Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs
Who doesn't love a delicious deviled egg? And this version is doctored up with bacon and Cheddar cheese for extra savory flavors.
Classic Old Fashioned
You can't have a '50s cocktail hour without this classic cocktail. Use your favorite bourbon, rye, or blended whiskey to make this Old Fashioned.
Peanut Butter and Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Celery
We know peanut butter and pimento cheese together sound weird but don't knock it 'til you try it. The flavors combine nicely — and the appetizer itself is oh-so-easy to make.
Antipasto on a Stick
Talk about portable finger food! Antipasto on a stick is the perfect way to serve this cheese, meat, and veggie appetizer.
Creamy Dill Cucumber Toasties
These canapés look as good as they taste — and, yet, they're so simple to make! You only need a few ingredients to make these dill and Italian-seasoned toasties that will leave your guests coming back for more.
Swedish Meatballs
These homemade Swedish meatballs are loaded with flavors — and the best part is, they're made with pantry staples. Form your meatballs, then coat them in a rich sauce made from cream of chicken, cream of mushroom, and evaporated milk for the easiest Swedish meatballs ever.
Grasshopper Cocktail
This bright green cocktail is the perfect way to end your cocktail hour. It's minty, creamy, and a little bit heavy, so it's best served after the appetizers are all gone.
The Best Stuffed Mushrooms
Savory stuffed mushrooms are a great appetizer for impressing your guests. These mushrooms are stuffed with bacon, cream cheese, Parmesan, and Worcestershire sauce. Be warned, you won't be able to eat just one!
Pigs in a Blanket
Adults and kids alike will love these incredibly simple Pigs in a Blanket. With just three ingredients (frankfurters, American cheese, and refrigerated biscuit dough), you'll have these delicious appetizers ready to serve in no time.
Tortilla Pinwheels
Everyone will love these intricate-looking tortilla pinwheels. They're stuffed with cream cheese, green onions, black olives, and ham, and they'll look amazing laid out on your appetizer table.
Slow Cooker Cocktail Smokies
What's a cocktail hour without these classic 'lil smokies? Sure barbecue sauce, grape jelly, and smoked sausage sound like a strange combo, but this is a sweet and savory appetizer that no one can pass up.
French Onion Dip From Scratch
You'll never go back to the store-bought dip again after you realize just how easy and delicious the homemade version is. In just a few steps, you'll have this fresh-tasting dip ready to serve alongside chips, pretzels, and veggies.
True Manhattan
Use this recipe to make a True Manhattan with sweet vermouth and a cherry or a dry Manhattan with dry vermouth and a twist of lemon peel. Either way you make it, it's sure to be a hit.