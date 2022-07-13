Our 15 Most Popular Cocktail Hour Recipes From the 1950s

No era does cocktail hour quite like the 1950s. Back then cocktail parties were all the rage — and no party was complete without the drinks flowing and a table filled with finger food. While some of the cocktails were quite fancy, the food was pretty basic. From tea sandwiches and deviled eggs to meatballs and pigs in a blanket, the cocktail hour foods of the 1950s were simple to make, but still quite delicious. Do you think you have what it takes to host a 1950s cocktail hour? Scroll through to take a look at the recipes and find out.