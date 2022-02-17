25 Classic Recipes Made Casserole-Style
What defines a casserole, exactly? It's a simple combination of ingredients baked in the oven to create a meal that's more than the sum of its parts. Aside from that, a casserole can be anything you want it to be. In fact, all your favorite recipes can be transformed into a casserole with a little creativity, including spaghetti, pizza, and even French toast. Here we've curated a collection of classic recipes transformed into one-dish wonders for easy, weeknight dinners.
White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole
You'll want to add this easy, creamy enchilada casserole to your regular dinner rotation. "Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles," says recipe creator TRISTA5.
Easy French Toast Casserole
Making French toast for a crowd has never been easier: Assemble this casserole ahead of time and pop it in the oven just before serving.
Mexican Quesadilla Casserole
A seasoned ground beef mixture is layered with tortillas and cheese in this easy, one-dish take on quesadillas. Reviewer Michele Etling says, "Very good and fast and doesn't dirty up a ton of pans!"
Baked Spaghetti
Part lasagna, part spaghetti, this easy casserole is the ultimate comfort food. Serve with a crusty, homemade garlic bread.
Reuben Casserole
In this casserole version of the classic deli sandwich, sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, rye bread crumbs, and Russian-style salad dressing are layered and baked. Reviewer JANNASMOMMMY says, "This recipe is so easy and much less messy than traditional Reuben sandwiches."
Pizza Casserole
This recipe takes all the traditional pizza components — pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bell pepper, etc. — and combines it with egg noodles to create an easy-to-serve casserole.
Biscuits and Gravy Casserole
"I got this recipe at a church potluck," says recipe creator Angela. "All the flavors blend really well. I've made it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. So far every time I've served it, I haven't had any leftovers."
Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole
Shake up Taco Tuesday with this layered casserole. Tortilla chips, chili, Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream combine to mimic the flavor of this Mexican dish.
Eggs Benedict Casserole
This recipe combines the flavors and ingredients of classic eggs Benedict in casserole form. Plus, the whole thing is assembled the night before so all you have to do in the morning is bake.
Beef Nacho Casserole
Kids will love this easy casserole that's way less mess than traditional nachos. "Layers of seasoned ground beef, corn, tortilla chips, and cheese are baked under a layer of Colby cheese," says recipe creator LUNCH*LADY.
Chili Dog Casserole II
This casserole is the best way to serve chili dogs at potlucks or cookouts: "It is loved by young and old alike!" says recipe creator deleteduser.
Burrito Pie
In this Mexican-inspired casserole, classic burrito components are layered lasagna-style. "Make sure you like spicy foods before trying this one. It's hot!" warns recipe creator KATHIMC.
Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
This approachable version of the classic French dish is great for anyone looking for the flavors of chicken cordon bleu without the hassle.
Quick and Easy Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Packaged, refrigerated cinnamon roll dough makes this cinnamon roll casserole a cinch, especially when serving a crowd!
Italian Meatball Sandwich Casserole
All the classic meatball sub ingredients — Italian bread, meatballs, spaghetti sauce, and mozzarella cheese — are assembled in a new way. To cut down on prep time, reviewers suggest using frozen meatballs.
Chicken Parmesan Casserole
This five-ingredient casserole is hands down the easiest way to make and serve chicken Parmesan.
Easy Chili Cornbread Bake
Chili and cornbread were meant for each other, so why not bake them together? Here's to cooking smarter, not harder!
Creamy Chicken Florentine Pasta
Chicken Florentine is traditionally made by pan-frying chicken in a spinach and wine cream sauce. This recipe uses the same ingredients, but bakes them with a toasty bread crumb topping for a comforting, simplified version of the classic Italian dish.
Easy Overnight Pancake Casserole with Streusel Topping
"The pancakes absorb the custardy mixture, resulting in a bread pudding-like consistency," says recipe creator NicoleMcmom. "The crunchy streusel topping is a nice contrast. Serve with plenty of warm maple syrup and hot coffee or cold milk."
Garlic Mashed Potato Casserole
These baked mashed potatoes can be prepared ahead of time and baked shortly before serving.
Huevos Rancheros Brunch Casserole with Ham and Cheese
"This casserole layers corn tortillas, black beans, ham, cheese, and eggs for a delicious brunch inspired by huevos rancheros," says recipe creator NicoleMcmom.
Zucchini Pizza Bake
Seasoned ground beef, sauce, bell pepper, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, and Monterey Jack cheese are layered on a zucchini "crust" — it's a great way to use up that summer bumper crop!
Hot Dog Casserole
Four simple ingredients — hot dogs, green beans, stewed tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese — make up this easy, kid-friendly casserole.
Lasagna Toss
While lasagna is technically a casserole in itself, this modified version is way faster to make: "This is a quick, and EASY, alternative to lasagna when you don't have much time, it's great for a weeknight meal! Serve with side salad and garlic bread and you have a quick and yummy meal!" says recipe creator jbabb.
Maria's Chicken Tamale Casserole
Here's a great way to repurpose leftover tamales: Chicken tamales are layered over a bed of spinach recipe with a creamy tomatillo sauce and topped with a blend of Mexican cheeses.
