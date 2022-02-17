25 Classic Recipes Made Casserole-Style 

By Melanie Fincher February 17, 2022
Credit: lutzflcat

What defines a casserole, exactly? It's a simple combination of ingredients baked in the oven to create a meal that's more than the sum of its parts. Aside from that, a casserole can be anything you want it to be. In fact, all your favorite recipes can be transformed into a casserole with a little creativity, including spaghetti, pizza, and even French toast. Here we've curated a collection of classic recipes transformed into one-dish wonders for easy, weeknight dinners. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 26

White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll want to add this easy, creamy enchilada casserole to your regular dinner rotation. "Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles," says recipe creator TRISTA5

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

Easy French Toast Casserole

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Making French toast for a crowd has never been easier: Assemble this casserole ahead of time and pop it in the oven just before serving. 

3 of 26

Mexican Quesadilla Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A seasoned ground beef mixture is layered with tortillas and cheese in this easy, one-dish take on quesadillas. Reviewer Michele Etling says, "Very good and fast and doesn't dirty up a ton of pans!"

Advertisement

4 of 26

Baked Spaghetti

Credit: abluejean70
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Part lasagna, part spaghetti, this easy casserole is the ultimate comfort food. Serve with a crusty, homemade garlic bread

5 of 26

Reuben Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this casserole version of the classic deli sandwich, sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, rye bread crumbs, and Russian-style salad dressing are layered and baked. Reviewer JANNASMOMMMY says, "This recipe is so easy and much less messy than traditional Reuben sandwiches."

6 of 26

Pizza Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe takes all the traditional pizza components — pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bell pepper, etc. — and combines it with egg noodles to create an easy-to-serve casserole. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 26

Biscuits and Gravy Casserole

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I got this recipe at a church potluck," says recipe creator Angela. "All the flavors blend really well. I've made it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. So far every time I've served it, I haven't had any leftovers."

8 of 26

Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Shake up Taco Tuesday with this layered casserole. Tortilla chips, chili, Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream combine to mimic the flavor of this Mexican dish. 

9 of 26

Eggs Benedict Casserole 

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe combines the flavors and ingredients of classic eggs Benedict in casserole form. Plus, the whole thing is assembled the night before so all you have to do in the morning is bake. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 26

Beef Nacho Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Kids will love this easy casserole that's way less mess than traditional nachos. "Layers of seasoned ground beef, corn, tortilla chips, and cheese are baked under a layer of Colby cheese," says recipe creator LUNCH*LADY

11 of 26

Chili Dog Casserole II

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This casserole is the best way to serve chili dogs at potlucks or cookouts: "It is loved by young and old alike!" says recipe creator deleteduser

12 of 26

Burrito Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this Mexican-inspired casserole, classic burrito components are layered lasagna-style. "Make sure you like spicy foods before trying this one. It's hot!" warns recipe creator KATHIMC

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 26

Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This approachable version of the classic French dish is great for anyone looking for the flavors of chicken cordon bleu without the hassle. 

14 of 26

Quick and Easy Cinnamon Roll Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Packaged, refrigerated cinnamon roll dough makes this cinnamon roll casserole a cinch, especially when serving a crowd!

15 of 26

Italian Meatball Sandwich Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

All the classic meatball sub ingredients — Italian bread, meatballs, spaghetti sauce, and mozzarella cheese — are assembled in a new way. To cut down on prep time, reviewers suggest using frozen meatballs.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 26

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This five-ingredient casserole is hands down the easiest way to make and serve chicken Parmesan. 

17 of 26

Easy Chili Cornbread Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chili and cornbread were meant for each other, so why not bake them together? Here's to cooking smarter, not harder! 

18 of 26

Creamy Chicken Florentine Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chicken Florentine is traditionally made by pan-frying chicken in a spinach and wine cream sauce. This recipe uses the same ingredients, but bakes them with a toasty bread crumb topping for a comforting, simplified version of the classic Italian dish. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 26

Easy Overnight Pancake Casserole with Streusel Topping

Credit: Allrecipes
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"The pancakes absorb the custardy mixture, resulting in a bread pudding-like consistency," says recipe creator NicoleMcmom. "The crunchy streusel topping is a nice contrast. Serve with plenty of warm maple syrup and hot coffee or cold milk."

20 of 26

Garlic Mashed Potato Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These baked mashed potatoes can be prepared ahead of time and baked shortly before serving. 

21 of 26

Huevos Rancheros Brunch Casserole with Ham and Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This casserole layers corn tortillas, black beans, ham, cheese, and eggs for a delicious brunch inspired by huevos rancheros," says recipe creator NicoleMcmom

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 26

Zucchini Pizza Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Seasoned ground beef, sauce, bell pepper, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, and Monterey Jack cheese are layered on a zucchini "crust" — it's a great way to use up that summer bumper crop! 

23 of 26

Hot Dog Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Four simple ingredients — hot dogs, green beans, stewed tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese — make up this easy, kid-friendly casserole. 

24 of 26

Lasagna Toss

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

While lasagna is technically a casserole in itself, this modified version is way faster to make: "This is a quick, and EASY, alternative to lasagna when you don't have much time, it's great for a weeknight meal! Serve with side salad and garlic bread and you have a quick and yummy meal!" says recipe creator jbabb

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 26

Maria's Chicken Tamale Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a great way to repurpose leftover tamales: Chicken tamales are layered over a bed of spinach recipe with a creamy tomatillo sauce and topped with a blend of Mexican cheeses. 

26 of 26

More Casserole Recipes: 

Credit: Melissa Goff
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Melanie Fincher