9 Classic Make-ahead Thanksgiving Casseroles

This wildly popular five-star recipe has been marked as "made" 6,000 times and has more than 2,000 positive reviews! Recipe creator TINA B says that her family begs her to make it every year, and that the secret is the pecan topping. (Indeed, lots of folks commented that they doubled the topping.) Many reviewers suggest roasting the potatoes for extra flavor, and quite a few still found it plenty sweet even if they cut the sugar in half. Gunia20 says: "This was a hit. Not too sweet at all. I made the casserole the day before and stored it in the fridge overnight. Made the topping the next day and threw it in the oven for 30 minutes."