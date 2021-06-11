10 Cinnamon Roll-Inspired Recipes
Just the thought of eating a warm cinnamon roll sparks joy and flashbacks to mall trips to Cinnabon. From the cinnamon-sugar swirl to the icing on top, the cinnamon roll is the perfect pastry. If you love the iconic taste of cinnamon rolls but are looking to try something different, check out these recipes featuring the cinnamon-sugar flavor. Scroll through to find your next cinnamon roll-inspired treat, from breakfast to dessert and everything in between.
Cinnamon Roll Waffles
Sweeten up breakfast with these cinnamon roll waffles. Topped with cinnamon sugar and cream cheese icing, these waffles are easy to make and kid-approved.
Caramel Pecan Cinnamon Roll Cookies
These cookies are bursting with flavor and they're ready in half the time of traditional cinnamon rolls. Recipe creator Mrs. Williams says these chewy cookies are a family favorite.
Cinnamon Roll Swirl Coffee Cake
This coffee cake packs the flavor of a cinnamon roll with its cinnamon sugar topping and glaze. The 9x13-inch cake is easy to make and you "could easily customize this to use your favorite cinnamon roll glaze," according to Allrecipes Allstar fabeveryday.
Cinnamon Sugar Pecan Dip
This light and fluffy dip is made with four ingredients: cream cheese, Greek yogurt, whipped topping, and pecans. Serve with pretzels, or your favorite dipping snack, for an easy appetizer or dessert.
Cinnamon Roll Apple Crisp
This apple crisp takes the beloved pairing of apples and cinnamon to the next level by adding a layer of packaged cinnamon rolls. Topped with the cinnamon roll icing, it's "sweet enough to be a dessert, but also yummy for breakfast," says reviewer Rachel Naso Knoerr.
Cinnamon Dolce Latte Syrup
Turn your morning coffee into a cinnamon treat with this cinnamon dolce syrup. The recipe is for lattes, but its creator, House of Aqua, says you can add it to apple juice or cider for a different take.
Cinnamon Roll Popcorn
Upgrade your favorite snack in just 15 minutes with this cinnamon roll popcorn. Tossed in butter, cinnamon, and sugar, it will satisfy your sweet tooth on the next movie night.
Cinnamon Bread Delight
This delightful cinnamon bread is "very good and extremely easy for a novice baker," says reviewer Suemck. Don't be alarmed by the applesauce and pudding in the ingredients. It all comes together to make a moist bread perfect for cinnamon fans.
No-Fuss Cinnamon Cheesecake
Need a last-minute dessert for your next party? This easy-to-make cinnamon cheesecake will be the star with no stress for you. The words easy and cheesecake don't always go together, but the secret to this quick success is using crescent rolls for the base.
Old-Fashioned Hot Buttered Rum
Cinnamon rolls aren't only for the morning. This rum drink, made in a slow cooker, tastes "like you are drinking a cinnamon roll," says recipe creator Linda Corriea.