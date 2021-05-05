8 Cinnamon Raisin Bread Recipes That'll Make You Feel Cozy
There's no better way to start the day than with a warm, buttered slice of cinnamon raisin bread. The classic loaf, comprised of warming spices and bursts of sweetness, is coziness incarnate. From basic loaves that are full of flavor to simple biscuits and bagels you can make in the comfort of your own kitchen, you'll find delicious inspiration in this collection of our best cinnamon raisin bread recipes.
Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread
This sweet, simple loaf tastes like a giant cinnamon bun, according to recipe creator Joey Byrtus. You can make it with or without a bread machine.
No-Knead Cinnamon and Raisin Bread
This no-knead, crusty Dutch oven bread comes together easily with pantry staples. Recipe creator Bren says it'll make your house smell like a bakery.
Cinnamon Raisin Bread
The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated cinnamon raisin bread recipe. "Delicious and so easy," raves reviewer pattie. "I made mine in a Bundt pan and loaf pan, it made the bread easy to slice and carry to work!"
Sourdough Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Use your sourdough discard instead of commercial yeast to make this tangy cinnamon raisin bread with a 3-ingredient filling.
Iced Cinnamon Raisin Biscuits
These sweet biscuits start with a convenient secret ingredient: all-purpose baking mix. Use store-bought Bisquick or make a DIY version with our copycat recipe.
Whole Wheat Cinnamon Raisin Bagels
Make these bakery-style cinnamon raisin bagels at home with fewer than 10 easy-to-find ingredients you probably already have on hand.
Raisin Batter Bread
This old family recipe is baked in a 9x13-inch cake pan. A three-ingredient glaze — made with milk, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla — is the perfect finishing touch.
Overnight Cinnamon-Raisin Swirl Bread
The key to this bread is letting it rise overnight, or for at least 12 hours. Once baked, you can use this bread as a base for French toast or just simply slathered with butter.
More Inspiration
