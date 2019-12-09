20 Easy Christmas Finger Food Appetizers
When it comes to Christmas parties, finger foods are a safe choice for less mess and more enjoyment as a host. Set out a few trays of food, some plates and napkins, and voila! You're ready to celebrate the season. This collection of irresistible finger food recipes for Christmas parties is a great place to start your party planning.
Sausage Cheese Balls
It's not really a holiday party until someone shows up with the sausage cheese balls. The addition of chopped onions and celery, along with a dash of garlic powder, make this version extra flavorful.
Christmas Tree Appetizers
A healthy option for your Christmas spread, these mini Christmas trees rely on pita triangles as a base. Green guacamole and red bell pepper add to the festive appearance.
Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts
Toss aside that store-bought can of mixed nuts, and serve up a batch of these delicious roasted ones instead. A buttery sugar mixture is combined with hearty spices like cumin and cayenne before being poured over the nuts to give them a sweet and spicy zip.
Cheesy Pesto Roll Wreath (Christmas Wreath Appetizer)
Recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar fabeveryday says this "savory appetizer is great to eat as a bite on its own or spread onto crackers. You can add fresh rosemary sprigs and cherry tomatoes to make the wreath even more festive."
King Crab Appetizers
Tender crab meat is the star of this simultaneously crunchy and creamy appetizer. "I made these for a Christmas party and they were a major hit!" said Allrecipes user Becky.
Classic Savory Deviled Eggs
A staple finger food, no Christmas party spread would be complete with a few deviled eggs. This batch gets a flavorful boost from dill and dijon mustard.
Cheddar Cheese Straws
This classic Southern appetizer will soon become a must-have for party hosting after you've made your first batch. User Laura C. says "I found this recipe a few years back and have made it every Christmas eve for our annual Christmas Eve party. Every year I get tons of compliments on it!"
Cocktail Meatballs
This popular sweet and spicy appetizer gets a winter upgrade by using cranberry sauce instead of traditional grape jelly. Tight on time? You can use frozen pre-made meatballs in a pinch; just make sure to cook them before the slow cooker step.
Cream Cheese Penguins
Almost too cute to eat, these tiny olive penguins are sure to delight guests. If you want them to be extra flavorful, some reviewers suggest using herb or ranch-flavored cream cheese.
Chef John's Party Cheese Puffs
These heavenly little puffs are light enough to not weigh you down, but addictive enough that you can't just have one. User MimiKitten says, "Fabulous cheesy puffs! They turned out perfect."
Caramel Corn Snack Mix
Salty and crunchy popcorn, cereal, and pretzels are coated with a buttery sugar sauce that makes this snack irresistible. Guests are sure to come back for seconds.
Fig and Brie Crostini
This will become your go-to appetizer before long. Thin-cut apples are top brie and fig jam, a classic combo, on top of crusty baguette slices for easy serving.
Blue Cheese and Pear Tartlets
You'll only need five ingredients for this easy finger food recipe, but guests will never know due to these tartlets' elegant appearance. "Served them at a party and everyone gobbled them up and kept exclaiming how delicious they were," says Allrecipes user kcbee.
Olive Puffs
"These puff pastry-wrapped olives are our family's favorite holiday appetizer," says Syd. "We make them with a variety of olives — pimento-stuffed green, plump kalamata, Provencal -- just make sure they are pitted. We like to use strongly flavored olives; the flavor of canned ripe olives disappears in the puff pastry."
Vegetable Christmas Tree with Broccoli
Instead of serving a regular plate of crudités, assemble your vegetables into a Christmas tree like this one.
Bacon Gorgonzola Pull Aparts
This divine pull-apart bread looks like a jolly Christmas wreath when adorned with a sprig of rosemary and some dried cranberries. This recipe is made with a can of biscuit dough and can be whipped up in less than an hour.
Nutella Pastry Christmas Tree
This Nutella and puff pastry masterpiece will be a hit with adults and kids alike. Don't let puff pastry intimidate you; it's easier to work with than you think.
Parmesan Puff Pastry Stars
Just two ingredients and some star-shaped cookie cutters are all you need to create these cute, cheesy bites.
Fun Santa Vegetable Tray
Pair these fresh veggies fashioned into a festive Santa with almost any dip, from hummus to ranch. Holiday entertaining doesn't get any easier than this!
Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Christmas Tree
Turn delicious spinach and ricotta stuffed puffed pastries into a Christmas tree decorated with ornaments of sliced cherry tomatoes. It's a cinch to put together and makes an eye-catching centerpiece for your Christmas party.