20 Christmas Breakfast Casseroles That You Can Make the Night Before
While the presents may try to steal the show, Christmas morning breakfast is the real holiday show stopper. But there's just one problem: Who wants to spend Christmas morning running around the kitchen? These breakfast casseroles allow you to do the prep work on Christmas Eve, leaving Christmas morning open for you to spend time with family. Simply pop them in the oven when you wake up, and you'll have a breakfast to remember — it's a Christmas miracle! From sweet to savory, make these breakfast casseroles your next Christmas morning tradition.
Sausage, Cranberry, and Biscuit Breakfast Bake
Biscuits and gravy get a seasonal twist thanks to dried cranberries. This dish can be prepared the morning of or in advance, you'll just need to increase the cooking time a bit if it's been refrigerated overnight.
Farmer's Casserole
"Made it on Christmas morning and it was delicious," says reviewer PEGGIV of this easy overnight casserole made with frozen hash browns, pepperjack cheese, ham, green onion, and eggs.
Christmas Breakfast Sausage Casserole
Reviewer Lisa Scott Provost says, "I've made this three times (for a houseful of company each time), and it's always a hit. It's also really nice to be able to visit in the morning instead of standing at the stove. These are generous servings, and thank goodness — everyone goes for seconds!" This cheesy egg and sausage casserole is the fuel you need to tackle those presents under the tree.
Spinach and Mushroom Egg Casserole
This meatless breakfast casserole will be a hit in every family! Reviewer brookidy113 says, "Just finished preparing this for the second time. Prep is super quick with easy to find, inexpensive ingredients. My whole family loves it— even the ones who aren't crazy about mushrooms. It cooks very evenly and stays moist and fluffy. If you have leftovers it's even better the next day."
French Toast Casserole
This casserole became a tradition for reviewer CBERDEL who says, "I made this on Christmas Eve and brought it to my family's brunch on Christmas. So easy, so delicious, this was a favorite of everyone! All my sisters wanted the recipe. Next year I'll make a double batch. This will be served at our Christmas brunch every year from now on!"
Ham and Cheese Overnight Breakfast Casserole
"This delicious and easy breakfast casserole is a great way to use leftover cooked ham, but you can also substitute cooked bacon to change it up. You can make it the night before so all you have to do is bake it in the morning," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar fabeveryday.
Panettone French Toast Casserole
"This version of a very common American breakfast, made into a casserole, using an Italian sweet bread baked for the holidays, is definitely something to be happy about!" says recipe creator Karen Rankin. "Soak your casserole overnight to achieve best results…. you want the bread to be completely saturated in the custard so that it gets light and fluffy in the oven."
Cheesy Amish Breakfast Casserole
If you've got family in town over the holidays (meaning extra mouths to feed) then this is the recipe for you, according to reviewer SEWNUTS1980: "When I need to feed a crowd this is the recipe I use. It is delicious. There are never any leftovers — even if I make two pans."
Breakfast Strata
"My grandmother makes this every Christmas morning, and it's amazing. My husband hates eggs and he always has seconds, even my 1 and 2-year-old gobble this up," says recipe creator Robynnsmom. "Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! Ingredients are forgiving; add your favorites or spice it up. Just make sure your veggies are not going to water it down."
Hash Brown and Egg Casserole
This casserole puts the comfort in comfort food. Recipe creator MELISSAKOVACS07 says, "This is my family's recipe that has been handed down through the years. We've always used the maple flavored pork sausage, but any kind is good. This casserole is a nice and cozy breakfast or brunch meal that everyone will enjoy... Be sure to use a baking dish that is deep enough to cover with aluminum foil."
Apple Raisin French Toast Strata
Do the prep work for this dish on Christmas Eve, so all you have to do on Christmas morning is turn on the oven. Recipe creator TerrieS says, "A simple but elegant way to make breakfast fast. Put together the night before, and bake while you're in the shower. Serve with lots of extra maple syrup! You may also add extra raisins if you wish."
Gluten-Free Spicy Breakfast Casserole
Chorizo sausage makes this casserole a spicier alternative to the traditional sausage and egg combination. And it's gluten-free to boot.
Christmas Brunch Casserole
"Everyone enjoyed this when I made it for Christmas morning! It was so easy with most of the prep done the night before, so I was able to spend the morning with my family instead of in the kitchen," says reviewer SCUBBUDDY. Bacon, onions, mushrooms, hash browns, cheese, and eggs all come together for a savory Christmas brunch.
Christmas Breakfast Pizza
"Sausage, eggs, crescent rolls, and cheese snuggle down in a casserole, chill overnight, and bake in the morning. It's a great dish for a holiday brunch," says recipe creator Womanmarine. It's a savory comfort food casserole that will win any Christmas breakfast buffet.
Pumpkin French Toast Bake
Keep the pumpkin craze going all season long! "This was a really great addition to a brunch menu. It was perfectly spiced and not too sweet, but just sweet enough to not need syrup," says reviewer CC<3's2bake. "The crumb topping is an extra special touch. I found I liked it best with just a dollop of fresh whipped cream to complement the spicy pumpkin flavor."
Baked Caramel-Apple French Toast
A classic flavor pairing in french toast form — 'tis the season! Reviewer Tracey Banks Ivan says, "I have even put it together and wrapped it up for my brother's family for Christmas morning breakfast. They just popped it in the oven while opening presents and reheated the sauce."
Christmas Morning Egg Casserole
This ham, cheese, and egg casserole is easy to put together ahead of time for Christmas morning. Recipe creator Karen514 said it was her mom's tradition for Christmas morning.
Pecan French Toast
Reviewer mcqueenbee says, "Very filling! Had a delicious sweetness and the orange zest added a perfect touch of flavor!" Some reviewers recommend increasing the cooking time by 10 to 15 minutes.
Holiday Sausage and Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
"All of your favorite holiday ingredients are in this breakfast casserole," says Ms. Chef Esh. "Jimmy Dean® sausage, sweet potatoes, spinach, and rosemary. Easy to make ahead the night before and pop it in the oven in the morning!"
Nana's Green Chile Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole
Sour cream and green chiles give this egg casserole a bit of a Southwestern flair. It's meant to be prepared the night before and refrigerated overnight, so it's perfect for a hectic holiday morning.